2024 Paris Olympics women’s golf tournament format, cut rules and day-by-day games

The 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament format has been announced for the third playing of the modern Olympic event, to be played at Le Golf National in France.

The Paris Olympics women's golf tournament field is 60 players, with a maximum of four from any one country.

If a country had four players in the top 15 players in the Olympic ranking, then they could bring four players. If a country had three players in the top 15, they could bring three. Had there been a country with five or more players in the top 15 of the Olympic golf ranking, only the top four players would qualify for the Olympic field.

Otherwise, players were selected based on ranking to a maximum of two per country. The two highest-ranked players in the Olympic golf ranking could qualify, provided they were in the top 60 in total available players.

2024 Paris Olympics women's golf format

The Paris Olympics women's golf tournament format is a 72-hole event. The four rounds are played in four consecutive days. A cut will not be made after 36 holes, meaning players get four rounds of competition.

In the first two rounds, the threesomes will have a tee time in the morning wave and the afternoon wave on the tee sheet.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn an Olympic gold medal, with silver and bronze medals available for second and third place, respectively. Additionally there are one-year exemptions into the four major championships recognized by the PGA Tour, as well as The Players and The Sentry.

The winning player will earn Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points.

2024 Paris Olympics women's golfplayoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under Olympic rules. The 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes played repeatedly by any qualifying players hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.

There can be playoffs for each medal, and they can happen in succession.