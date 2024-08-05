Troon partners with golf betting app Skins

Troon®, the leader in golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services, and SKINS, the cutting-edge golf app revolutionizing on-course betting games for golfers, today announced a new partnership. The partnership between Troon and SKINS marks a significant milestone in the recreational and competitive golf world, promising to enhance the gaming experience on the course for golfers globally.
As part of this collaboration, SKINS will be designated as a “Preferred Partner of Troon,” significantly boosting the app's exposure across Troon’s expansive global portfolio of properties and helping to drive SKINS's core business. In addition to the United States, SKINS is already available in key global golf markets including the United Kingdom, Australia, Asia and South Africa.