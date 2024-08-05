The “All in the Family” golf destination
The “All in the Family” golf destination

August 5, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A wildly popular Southwestern Michigan golf destination came about because of one man’s vision.

A superintendent at nearby Gull Lake Country Club in Richland, Michigan, for 25 years, Darl Scott decided to tap into his entrepreneurial spirit in the early 1960s. He and his wife, who already owned and operated a nearby motel, set out to build Gull Lake View West golf course in 1962 on adjacent land. Little did the couple know that the small motel and golf course business would lead the couple to become pioneers in destination golf.

