Plane crashes through Sacramento golf course and nearly hits golfer on practice green
CMC Golf Culture

August 5, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A plane crash that took place at a Sacramento golf course over the weekend could have been much, much worse as the plane nearly hit a golfer on the practice green.

The crash happened on Sunday at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex, which is a large facility with two 18-hole courses, two driving ranges and a significant practice area. In surveillance camera video footage shared by the facility, a plane is seen crashing into the golf course facility, and then it starts sliding rapidly across the practice putting green.

A golfer is seen in the footage, with his back toward the crash, moving out of the way of the plane as it slides across that putting green. The golfers narrowly avoids being hit by the plane, which ultimately hits a facilities building and comes to a stop.

Haggin Oaks posted about the crash on their Facebook page, saying, "Earlier today, there was an unexpected plane crash on our golf course. Thankfully, no one was harmed, and the damage to the facility is minor. We are incredibly grateful to the first responders from the fire department and law enforcement for their swift and professional reaction.

"Due to clean-up efforts and safety precautions, our restaurant and pro shop will be closed for the remainder of the day. However, the Golf Super Shop and driving range will remain open as per our regular schedule.
"Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

Ryan Ballengee

