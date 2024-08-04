2024 Utah Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Utah Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Karl Vilips, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah.

Vilips secured his breakthrough win on the Korn Ferry Tour with a two-shot victory over Karl Vilips on 25-under 259 -- the same margin and total to which Vilips lost last week in Illinois.

Joe Weiler and Matt McCarty, who has already secured a PGA Tour card for 2025, finished in a tie for second place.

William Mouw, who is enjoying a solid season, finished alone in fourth on 22-under total.

Vilips won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Vilips earned 12.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 6-under 136 or better, with 78 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

2024 Utah Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details