2024 Utah Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Korn Ferry Tour

August 4, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Karl Vilips FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 04: Karl Vilips of Australia poses for photos after winning the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health at Oakridge Country Club on August 04, 2024 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
The 2024 Utah Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Karl Vilips, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah.

Vilips secured his breakthrough win on the Korn Ferry Tour with a two-shot victory over Karl Vilips on 25-under 259 -- the same margin and total to which Vilips lost last week in Illinois.

Joe Weiler and Matt McCarty, who has already secured a PGA Tour card for 2025, finished in a tie for second place.

William Mouw, who is enjoying a solid season, finished alone in fourth on 22-under total.

Vilips won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Vilips earned 12.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 6-under 136 or better, with 78 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

2024 Utah Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Karl Vilips -25 67 62 64 66 259 $180,000
T2 Joe Weiler -23 71 63 63 64 261 $75,000
T2 Matt McCarty -23 70 62 61 68 261 $75,000
4 William Mouw -22 66 68 65 63 262 $45,000
T5 Austin Hitt -21 70 64 66 63 263 $34,833
T5 Thomas Rosenmueller -21 66 67 66 64 263 $34,833
T5 Carter Jenkins -21 63 67 65 68 263 $34,833
T8 Jeffrey Kang -20 64 67 72 61 264 $25,630
T8 Dan McCarthy -20 69 66 65 64 264 $25,630
T8 Ross Steelman -20 64 69 64 67 264 $25,630
T8 Logan McAllister -20 65 65 66 68 264 $25,630
T8 Brett Drewitt -20 66 64 64 70 264 $25,630
T13 Daniel Summerhays -19 64 68 66 67 265 $19,750
T13 Kevin Roy -19 68 64 65 68 265 $19,750
T15 Ryan Gerard -18 67 68 65 66 266 $16,500
T15 Harry Higgs -18 68 63 69 66 266 $16,500
T15 Matthew Riedel -18 65 67 65 69 266 $16,500
T15 Quade Cummins -18 65 65 65 71 266 $16,500
T19 Paul Peterson -17 67 67 67 66 267 $11,041
T19 Chris Baker -17 64 68 68 67 267 $11,041
T19 Ollie Schniederjans -17 63 71 65 68 267 $11,041
T19 Zach Bauchou -17 65 67 67 68 267 $11,041
T19 Isaiah Salinda -17 70 64 64 69 267 $11,041
T19 Charles Porter -17 65 66 67 69 267 $11,041
T19 David Kocher -17 65 63 69 70 267 $11,041
T19 Sam Choi -17 66 66 63 72 267 $11,041
T27 Cooper Dossey -16 71 63 69 65 268 $6,950
T27 Austin Greaser -16 68 68 66 66 268 $6,950
T27 Brent Grant -16 65 71 66 66 268 $6,950
T27 Pontus Nyholm -16 72 63 67 66 268 $6,950
T27 Marcelo Rozo -16 64 65 73 66 268 $6,950
T27 Curtis Luck -16 66 68 67 67 268 $6,950
T27 Braden Thornberry -16 68 65 67 68 268 $6,950
T27 Adam Long -16 65 68 66 69 268 $6,950
T27 Trevor Cone -16 70 63 66 69 268 $6,950
T36 Connor Howe -15 68 67 70 64 269 $5,275
T36 Tag Ridings -15 66 69 69 65 269 $5,275
T36 Alistair Docherty -15 69 66 66 68 269 $5,275
T36 Walker Lee -15 70 65 65 69 269 $5,275
T36 Joey Garber -15 67 68 65 69 269 $5,275
T36 Frankie Capan III -15 69 63 68 69 269 $5,275
T36 Étienne Papineau -15 69 65 65 70 269 $5,275
T36 Cooper Jones (a) -15 66 67 66 70 269 --
T36 Rhein Gibson -15 65 66 68 70 269 $5,275
T45 Keenan Huskey -14 71 65 69 65 270 $4,613
T45 Dalton Ward -14 68 65 70 67 270 $4,613
T45 Trevor Werbylo -14 67 67 68 68 270 $4,613
T45 Mark Goetz -14 64 68 67 71 270 $4,613
T49 Jeremy Paul -13 67 69 69 66 271 $4,333
T49 Kihei Akina (a) -13 66 69 69 67 271 --
T49 Kevin Velo -13 67 68 68 68 271 $4,333
T49 Davis Shore -13 71 65 66 69 271 $4,333
T49 Peter Kuest -13 69 66 67 69 271 $4,333
T49 Cody Blick -13 66 65 69 71 271 $4,333
T49 Roberto Díaz -13 63 68 67 73 271 $4,333
T56 Blake McShea -12 67 69 69 67 272 $4,180
T56 Chandler Blanchet -12 68 67 70 67 272 $4,180
T56 Michael Johnson -12 67 69 66 70 272 $4,180
T56 Patrick Cover -12 66 68 67 71 272 $4,180
T56 Sam Bennett -12 65 67 69 71 272 $4,180
T61 Joshua Creel -11 67 69 70 67 273 $4,070
T61 Bryson Nimmer -11 67 69 69 68 273 $4,070
T61 Steven Fisk -11 67 67 70 69 273 $4,070
T61 Noah Woolsey -11 68 66 70 69 273 $4,070
T61 Kyle Westmoreland -11 66 69 67 71 273 $4,070
T61 Sam Saunders -11 67 68 66 72 273 $4,070
T67 Carson Lundell -10 69 67 70 68 274 $3,960
T67 Paul Haley II -10 70 64 70 70 274 $3,960
T67 Kaito Onishi -10 70 66 67 71 274 $3,960
T67 Daniel Miernicki -10 66 69 68 71 274 $3,960
T67 William Moll -10 67 67 69 71 274 $3,960
T72 Fabián Gómez -9 68 68 67 72 275 $3,880
T72 Ryan Hall -9 62 70 71 72 275 $3,880
T72 Cristobal Del Solar -9 64 63 71 77 275 $3,880
T75 Nick Gabrelcik -8 67 68 71 70 276 $3,840
T75 Max Brenchley (a) -8 71 65 68 72 276 $0
77 Van Holmgren -6 66 67 71 74 278 $3,820
78 Dylan Healey -4 67 68 71 74 280 $3,800

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

