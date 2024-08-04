2024 US Senior Women's Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2024 US Senior Women’s Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

August 4, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Annika Sorenstam
The 2024 US Senior Women's Open purse is set for at least $1 million, with the winner's share coming in at least $180,000 -- different from the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The US Senior Women's Open field is headed by Laura Davies, Annika Sorenstam, Juli Inkster, Helen Alfredsson, JoAnne Carner and Trish Johnson. Players must be at least 50 years old to compete.

A cut is made to the top 50 players and ties from the 132-player field. Each of professionals missing the cut is paid $2,000 by the USGA, which presents this championship.

The event is played this year at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pennsylvania.

2024 US Senior Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $180,000
2 $108,000
3 $69,500
4 $48,421
5 $40,181
6 $35,603
7 $32,247
8 $28,890
9 $26,143
10 $23,905
11 $21,769
12 $19,734
13 $18,615
14 $17,598
15 $16,581
16 $15,665
17 $14,750
18 $13,834
19 $12,970
20 $12,137
21 $11,421
22 $10,706
23 $10,012
24 $9,371
25 $8,816
26 $8,345
27 $7,992
28 $7,681
29 $7,382
30 $7,082
31 $6,782
32 $6,481
33 $6,181
34 $5,913
35 $5,699
36 $5,484
37 $5,280
38 $5,086
39 $4,893
40 $4,698
41 $4,506
42 $4,313
43 $4,118
44 $3,925
45 $3,731
46 $3,559

