2024 US Senior Women’s Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2024 US Senior Women's Open purse is set for at least $1 million, with the winner's share coming in at least $180,000 -- different from the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The US Senior Women's Open field is headed by Laura Davies, Annika Sorenstam, Juli Inkster, Helen Alfredsson, JoAnne Carner and Trish Johnson. Players must be at least 50 years old to compete.

A cut is made to the top 50 players and ties from the 132-player field. Each of professionals missing the cut is paid $2,000 by the USGA, which presents this championship.

The event is played this year at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pennsylvania.

2024 US Senior Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout