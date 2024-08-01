Matt Ginella's wife Katie Sundseth: Pictures, bio
Golf Culture

August 1, 2024

Ryan Ballengee

August 1, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
Matt Ginella has one of the best jobs in the world, traveling the globe to play killer golf courses and keeping tabs on what's happening in golf-course architecture and course development.

Now, he's about to be a father with his lovely wife Katie Sundseth.

Ginella and Sundseth were married in 2016, and they're expecting their first child in 2017. Sundseth has been a model and has also been an on-air host and reporter for Back9Network. She's a big golfer.

The pair chronicled their journey down the aisle on TLC's "Say Yes to the Dress." Now Sundseth is a star on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

See pictures of Matt Ginella's wife, Katie Sundseth.

