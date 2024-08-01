Matt Ginella’s wife Katie Sundseth: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 10

Matt Ginella has one of the best jobs in the world, traveling the globe to play killer golf courses and keeping tabs on what's happening in golf-course architecture and course development.

Now, he's about to be a father with his lovely wife Katie Sundseth.

Ginella and Sundseth were married in 2016, and they're expecting their first child in 2017. Sundseth has been a model and has also been an on-air host and reporter for Back9Network. She's a big golfer.

The pair chronicled their journey down the aisle on TLC's "Say Yes to the Dress." Now Sundseth is a star on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

See pictures of Matt Ginella's wife, Katie Sundseth.