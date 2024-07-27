2024 Paris Olympics golf schedule: When are the men’s and women’s tournaments?

At the 2024 Paris Olympics in France, there will be two golf tournaments played -- one for men and one for women -- at Le Golf National, site of the 2018 Ryder Cup matches.

This is the third-consecutive modern Olympics (2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and 2021, referenced as 2020, in Tokyo, Japan) in which golf will be contested in consecutive individual tournaments.

So, when are the Olympic golf tournaments played in Paris?

2024 Olympic golf tournament dates

The men's Olympic golf tournament, which features 60 male players, starts on Thursday, August 1, six days after the Olympic opening ceremony. The tournament is played for four consecutive days, assuming no weather delays or other stoppages. The tournament will then continue on Friday, Saturday and championship Sunday. The tournament will conclude on August 4, with a medal ceremony to immediately follow.

The women's Olympic golf tournament, which features 60 female players, starts on Wednesday, August 7, 12 days after the Olympic opening ceremony. The tournament is played for four consecutive days, assuming no weather delays or other stoppages. The tournament will then continue on Thursday, Friday and championship Saturday. The tournament will conclude on August 10, with a medal ceremony to immediately follow.

There is no cut in either the men's or women's tournaments, so all 60 players in each tournament will get to play four rounds together. In the event of withdrawals, players are not replaced in the field once the tournament starts.

2024 Olympic golf tournament schedule

During each day of competition in both the men's and women's Olympic golf tournaments, play is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Paris time, or 3 a.m. Eastern time in the United States. Paris is one hour ahead of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). Play is expected to end at approximately 6 p.m. Paris time, or noon Eastern in the United States.

The end time is approximate, as golf has no set time limits. Players will compete until they finish their 18 holes for the day, and that play continues by group until the last group completes play.

At the end of each tournament, the player with the lowest cumulative score from the four rounds, or 72 total holes of golf, wins the gold medal. If there is a tie for first, second or third place at the end of 72 holes, there will be hole-by-hole playoffs to determine those medals immediately after play is completed in the final round.