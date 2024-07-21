2024 3M Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through
CMC PGA Tour

2024 3M Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

July 21, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
The 3M Open logo
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 3M Open is the 16th PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.

The Twin Cities tournament is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features an $8.1 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.

Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.

For the 2024 3M Open, the Minnesota section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played July 22, 2024, at Victory Links Golf Course, in Blaine, Minn., and the field of 61 players was finalized on July 19 at 5 p.m. local time.

Before the Monday qualifier, there were pre-qualifiers, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.

For this Monday qualifier, the field is filled with players with limited PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.

The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2024 3M Open. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.

2024 3M Open Monday qualifier field

PLAYER
Ryan Anema
Robert Bell
Brandon Berry
Michael Blair
Larry Blatt
Beau Breault
JC Campbell
Steven Chervony
Peyton Coahran
Spencer Cross
Brian Dwyer
Jack Ebner
Dylan Ellis
David Erdy
Angus Flanagan
Austin Fletcher
Beau Forest
Robert Garrigus
Vishal Giri
Rodney Hamblin
Dylan Healey
Jack Hiemenz
Andrew Israelson
Konner Kubica
Andrew Landry
Anders Larson
Jack Lundin
Anthony Maccaglia
Brady Madsen
Brad Marek
Jackson Markham
Nyasha Mauchaza
Andrew McCain
William McGirt
Ross Miller
Sean Mullan
Cooper Musselman
Bryson Nimmer
Marcus Plunkett
Garett Reband
Zachary Rouleau
Francesco Ruffino
Alex Schaake
Lucas Scherf
Conor Schubring
Tyler Seeling
Peyton Shore
Pete Sienko
Ben Sigel
Zach Smith
Austin Squires
Andrew Storm
Tyler Strafaci
Robert Streb
Jackson Thompson
Dj Trahan
Caleb Van
Ben Van
Nick Voke
Aaron Wilson
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.