CMC Golf Culture

Collin Morikawa’s wife Katherine Zhu: Pictures, bio

July 14, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
Collin Morikawa is a two-time major winner, with the Cal product and pro rookie winning the 2021 British Open Championship to join his 2020 PGA Championship triumph. He's looking to add to that tally at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.

He first won on the PGA Tour at the 2019 Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nev., for his first PGA Tour win in just his sixth professional start.

Morikawa's wife Katherine Zhu has been by his side for years, and she was behind the 18th green throughout Morikawa's young career. Zhu played her college golf at Pepperdine, not too far from Morikawa, and she has caddied for him in the past when he was an amateur. They got married at the end of 2022.

See pictures of Collin Morikawa's girlfriend, Katherine Zhu.

