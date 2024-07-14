2024 The Ascendant final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 The Ascendant final leaderboard is headed by winner Max McGreevy, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at TPC Colorado in Berthoud, Colorado.
Del Solar secured his PGA Tour card for 2025 and earned a breakthrough four-shot win this week on the second-longest course on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule.
Del Solar's 22-under 266 total beat Matthew Riedel and Brian Campbell for that huge win in a season that includes Del Solar becoming the first player to shoot 57 in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event.
Del Solar won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
Del Solar earned 13.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.
This week the cut was made at 3-under 141 or better, with 73 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
2024 The Ascendant final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Cristobal Del Solar
|-22
|66
|68
|66
|66
|266
|$180,000
|T2
|Matthew Riedel
|-18
|71
|69
|64
|66
|270
|$75,000
|T2
|Brian Campbell
|-18
|64
|71
|68
|67
|270
|$75,000
|4
|Alistair Docherty
|-17
|68
|71
|63
|69
|271
|$45,000
|T5
|Timmy Crawford
|-16
|66
|73
|68
|65
|272
|$32,300
|T5
|Jeremy Paul
|-16
|66
|72
|68
|66
|272
|$32,300
|T5
|Christo Lamprecht
|-16
|70
|64
|72
|66
|272
|$32,300
|T5
|Trevor Cone
|-16
|66
|68
|71
|67
|272
|$32,300
|
|T5
|Matt McCarty
|-16
|65
|68
|64
|75
|272
|$32,300
|T10
|Kaito Onishi
|-15
|67
|72
|70
|64
|273
|$23,717
|T10
|Joe Weiler
|-15
|70
|67
|66
|70
|273
|$23,717
|T10
|Will Chandler
|-15
|67
|69
|67
|70
|273
|$23,717
|T13
|Kris Ventura
|-14
|70
|68
|71
|65
|274
|$14,692
|T13
|Richy Werenski
|-14
|63
|73
|73
|65
|274
|$14,692
|T13
|Tim Widing
|-14
|69
|71
|68
|66
|274
|$14,692
|T13
|Brad Hopfinger
|-14
|69
|71
|67
|67
|274
|$14,692
|
|T13
|Cooper Dossey
|-14
|72
|68
|67
|67
|274
|$14,692
|T13
|Charles Porter
|-14
|71
|67
|69
|67
|274
|$14,692
|T13
|Danny Walker
|-14
|69
|69
|69
|67
|274
|$14,692
|T13
|Karl Vilips
|-14
|67
|69
|70
|68
|274
|$14,692
|T13
|John VanDerLaan
|-14
|69
|72
|64
|69
|274
|$14,692
|T13
|Roberto Díaz
|-14
|70
|69
|66
|69
|274
|$14,692
|T13
|Quade Cummins
|-14
|69
|68
|68
|69
|274
|$14,692
|T13
|Zach Bauchou
|-14
|69
|67
|67
|71
|274
|$14,692
|T25
|Pontus Nyholm
|-13
|68
|70
|70
|67
|275
|$8,146
|T25
|Kevin Roy
|-13
|67
|72
|68
|68
|275
|$8,146
|T25
|Ryan Gerard
|-13
|68
|67
|70
|70
|275
|$8,146
|T25
|Jackson Suber
|-13
|68
|70
|66
|71
|275
|$8,146
|T25
|Mitchell Meissner
|-13
|66
|69
|67
|73
|275
|$8,146
|T30
|Chris Baker
|-12
|67
|68
|72
|69
|276
|$6,975
|T30
|Isaiah Salinda
|-12
|72
|66
|68
|70
|276
|$6,975
|T32
|Ryan Hall
|-11
|71
|67
|71
|68
|277
|$5,780
|T32
|Jack Maguire
|-11
|69
|70
|68
|70
|277
|$5,780
|T32
|Myles Creighton
|-11
|66
|72
|69
|70
|277
|$5,780
|T32
|Chase Seiffert
|-11
|70
|67
|70
|70
|277
|$5,780
|T32
|Daniel Summerhays
|-11
|69
|68
|70
|70
|277
|$5,780
|T32
|Thomas Walsh
|-11
|64
|71
|72
|70
|277
|$5,780
|T32
|Dawson Armstrong
|-11
|67
|71
|67
|72
|277
|$5,780
|T32
|Ricky Castillo
|-11
|68
|68
|69
|72
|277
|$5,780
|T32
|Rick Lamb
|-11
|65
|69
|70
|73
|277
|$5,780
|T32
|Peter Kuest
|-11
|68
|65
|71
|73
|277
|$5,780
|T42
|Austin Hitt
|-10
|72
|68
|70
|68
|278
|$4,708
|T42
|David Kocher
|-10
|69
|69
|72
|68
|278
|$4,708
|T42
|Shad Tuten
|-10
|70
|66
|72
|70
|278
|$4,708
|T42
|Kyle Westmoreland
|-10
|69
|67
|72
|70
|278
|$4,708
|T42
|Davis Lamb
|-10
|67
|69
|71
|71
|278
|$4,708
|T42
|Joshua Creel
|-10
|67
|67
|70
|74
|278
|$4,708
|T48
|Nelson Ledesma
|-9
|69
|72
|70
|68
|279
|$4,400
|T48
|Étienne Papineau
|-9
|69
|72
|69
|69
|279
|$4,400
|T48
|Cole Sherwood
|-9
|67
|68
|71
|73
|279
|$4,400
|51
|Julian Suri
|-7
|69
|69
|74
|69
|281
|$4,300
|T52
|Patrick Welch
|-6
|67
|74
|71
|70
|282
|$4,250
|T52
|Logan McAllister
|-6
|70
|71
|67
|74
|282
|$4,250
|T54
|Matt Atkins
|-5
|69
|71
|73
|70
|283
|$4,140
|T54
|Ryan Cole
|-5
|69
|71
|71
|72
|283
|$4,140
|T54
|Nick Gabrelcik
|-5
|72
|68
|70
|73
|283
|$4,140
|T54
|Andrew Kozan
|-5
|70
|70
|70
|73
|283
|$4,140
|T54
|Patrick Cover
|-5
|69
|70
|71
|73
|283
|$4,140
|T54
|Davis Chatfield
|-5
|68
|70
|72
|73
|283
|$4,140
|T54
|Brent Grant
|-5
|71
|69
|69
|74
|283
|$4,140
|T54
|Grant Hirschman
|-5
|68
|71
|69
|75
|283
|$4,140
|T54
|Jared Wolfe
|-5
|70
|67
|70
|76
|283
|$4,140
|T63
|Turk Pettit
|-4
|69
|72
|72
|71
|284
|$4,000
|T63
|Austin Duncan
|-4
|68
|70
|75
|71
|284
|$4,000
|T63
|Brandon Crick
|-4
|69
|68
|76
|71
|284
|$4,000
|T63
|Garett Reband
|-4
|66
|73
|72
|73
|284
|$4,000
|T63
|Jeffrey Kang
|-4
|70
|67
|73
|74
|284
|$4,000
|68
|Dawie van der Walt
|-3
|70
|69
|70
|76
|285
|$3,940
|T69
|Chandler Blanchet
|E
|69
|72
|73
|74
|288
|$3,900
|T69
|Dylan Healey
|E
|70
|71
|72
|75
|288
|$3,900
|T69
|Wes Homan
|E
|69
|69
|75
|75
|288
|$3,900
|72
|Spencer Levin
|2
|71
|70
|75
|74
|290
|$3,860
|73
|Evan Harmeling
|3
|71
|67
|77
|76
|291
|$3,840