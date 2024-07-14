2024 The Ascendant final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 The Ascendant final leaderboard is headed by winner Max McGreevy, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at TPC Colorado in Berthoud, Colorado.

Del Solar secured his PGA Tour card for 2025 and earned a breakthrough four-shot win this week on the second-longest course on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule.

Del Solar's 22-under 266 total beat Matthew Riedel and Brian Campbell for that huge win in a season that includes Del Solar becoming the first player to shoot 57 in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event.

Del Solar won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Del Solar earned 13.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 141 or better, with 73 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

2024 The Ascendant final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details