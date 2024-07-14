2024 The Ascendant final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Korn Ferry Tour

July 14, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Cristobal del Solar
Del Solar topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at TPC Colorado in Berthoud, Colorado.

Del Solar secured his PGA Tour card for 2025 and earned a breakthrough four-shot win this week on the second-longest course on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule.

Del Solar's 22-under 266 total beat Matthew Riedel and Brian Campbell for that huge win in a season that includes Del Solar becoming the first player to shoot 57 in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event.

Del Solar won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Del Solar earned 13.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 141 or better, with 73 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

2024 The Ascendant final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Cristobal Del Solar -22 66 68 66 66 266 $180,000
T2 Matthew Riedel -18 71 69 64 66 270 $75,000
T2 Brian Campbell -18 64 71 68 67 270 $75,000
4 Alistair Docherty -17 68 71 63 69 271 $45,000
T5 Timmy Crawford -16 66 73 68 65 272 $32,300
T5 Jeremy Paul -16 66 72 68 66 272 $32,300
T5 Christo Lamprecht -16 70 64 72 66 272 $32,300
T5 Trevor Cone -16 66 68 71 67 272 $32,300
T5 Matt McCarty -16 65 68 64 75 272 $32,300
T10 Kaito Onishi -15 67 72 70 64 273 $23,717
T10 Joe Weiler -15 70 67 66 70 273 $23,717
T10 Will Chandler -15 67 69 67 70 273 $23,717
T13 Kris Ventura -14 70 68 71 65 274 $14,692
T13 Richy Werenski -14 63 73 73 65 274 $14,692
T13 Tim Widing -14 69 71 68 66 274 $14,692
T13 Brad Hopfinger -14 69 71 67 67 274 $14,692
T13 Cooper Dossey -14 72 68 67 67 274 $14,692
T13 Charles Porter -14 71 67 69 67 274 $14,692
T13 Danny Walker -14 69 69 69 67 274 $14,692
T13 Karl Vilips -14 67 69 70 68 274 $14,692
T13 John VanDerLaan -14 69 72 64 69 274 $14,692
T13 Roberto Díaz -14 70 69 66 69 274 $14,692
T13 Quade Cummins -14 69 68 68 69 274 $14,692
T13 Zach Bauchou -14 69 67 67 71 274 $14,692
T25 Pontus Nyholm -13 68 70 70 67 275 $8,146
T25 Kevin Roy -13 67 72 68 68 275 $8,146
T25 Ryan Gerard -13 68 67 70 70 275 $8,146
T25 Jackson Suber -13 68 70 66 71 275 $8,146
T25 Mitchell Meissner -13 66 69 67 73 275 $8,146
T30 Chris Baker -12 67 68 72 69 276 $6,975
T30 Isaiah Salinda -12 72 66 68 70 276 $6,975
T32 Ryan Hall -11 71 67 71 68 277 $5,780
T32 Jack Maguire -11 69 70 68 70 277 $5,780
T32 Myles Creighton -11 66 72 69 70 277 $5,780
T32 Chase Seiffert -11 70 67 70 70 277 $5,780
T32 Daniel Summerhays -11 69 68 70 70 277 $5,780
T32 Thomas Walsh -11 64 71 72 70 277 $5,780
T32 Dawson Armstrong -11 67 71 67 72 277 $5,780
T32 Ricky Castillo -11 68 68 69 72 277 $5,780
T32 Rick Lamb -11 65 69 70 73 277 $5,780
T32 Peter Kuest -11 68 65 71 73 277 $5,780
T42 Austin Hitt -10 72 68 70 68 278 $4,708
T42 David Kocher -10 69 69 72 68 278 $4,708
T42 Shad Tuten -10 70 66 72 70 278 $4,708
T42 Kyle Westmoreland -10 69 67 72 70 278 $4,708
T42 Davis Lamb -10 67 69 71 71 278 $4,708
T42 Joshua Creel -10 67 67 70 74 278 $4,708
T48 Nelson Ledesma -9 69 72 70 68 279 $4,400
T48 Étienne Papineau -9 69 72 69 69 279 $4,400
T48 Cole Sherwood -9 67 68 71 73 279 $4,400
51 Julian Suri -7 69 69 74 69 281 $4,300
T52 Patrick Welch -6 67 74 71 70 282 $4,250
T52 Logan McAllister -6 70 71 67 74 282 $4,250
T54 Matt Atkins -5 69 71 73 70 283 $4,140
T54 Ryan Cole -5 69 71 71 72 283 $4,140
T54 Nick Gabrelcik -5 72 68 70 73 283 $4,140
T54 Andrew Kozan -5 70 70 70 73 283 $4,140
T54 Patrick Cover -5 69 70 71 73 283 $4,140
T54 Davis Chatfield -5 68 70 72 73 283 $4,140
T54 Brent Grant -5 71 69 69 74 283 $4,140
T54 Grant Hirschman -5 68 71 69 75 283 $4,140
T54 Jared Wolfe -5 70 67 70 76 283 $4,140
T63 Turk Pettit -4 69 72 72 71 284 $4,000
T63 Austin Duncan -4 68 70 75 71 284 $4,000
T63 Brandon Crick -4 69 68 76 71 284 $4,000
T63 Garett Reband -4 66 73 72 73 284 $4,000
T63 Jeffrey Kang -4 70 67 73 74 284 $4,000
68 Dawie van der Walt -3 70 69 70 76 285 $3,940
T69 Chandler Blanchet E 69 72 73 74 288 $3,900
T69 Dylan Healey E 70 71 72 75 288 $3,900
T69 Wes Homan E 69 69 75 75 288 $3,900
72 Spencer Levin 2 71 70 75 74 290 $3,860
73 Evan Harmeling 3 71 67 77 76 291 $3,840

