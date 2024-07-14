2024 Kaulig Companies Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won
Champions Tour CMC Leaderboards

2024 Kaulig Companies Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

July 14, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Ernie Els
The 2024 Kaulig Companies Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ernie Els, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

Els won his first PGA Tour Champions major with a one-shot win over Y.E. Yang on 10-under 270. Els made critical putts on the 12th and 14th holes to keep his head above water, while Steve Stricker made a triple-bogey 7 on the par-4 14th to cost him a chance at another senior major.

Stricker's good friend Jerry Kelly finished in solo third place on 7-under total, while Stricker and K.J. Choi wound up in a tie for fourth place and another shot adrift.

Els won the $525,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

Kaulig Companies Championship recap notes

Els wins the 17th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour in a major.

The money Els -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. There was no cut this week in the erstwhile Senior Players Championship.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks wih the Senior British Open Championship.

2024 Kaulig Companies Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ernie Els -10 70 68 64 68 270 $525,000
2 Y.E. Yang -9 72 69 64 66 271 $308,000
3 Jerry Kelly -7 71 66 67 69 273 $252,000
T4 Steve Stricker -6 66 68 67 73 274 $189,000
T4 K.J. Choi -6 69 68 67 70 274 $189,000
T6 Kenny Perry -4 67 69 70 70 276 $133,000
T6 Robert Karlsson -3 70 66 66 75 277 $133,000
T8 Mike Weir -3 70 71 66 70 277 $100,333
T8 Steven Alker -3 68 65 74 70 277 $100,333
T8 Michael Wright -3 70 71 63 73 277 $100,333
T11 Tim O'Neal -2 68 71 69 70 278 $77,000
T11 Kevin Sutherland -2 71 68 69 70 278 $77,000
T11 Cameron Percy -2 69 70 69 70 278 $77,000
T14 Steve Flesch -1 68 73 70 68 279 $64,750
T14 Mark Hensby -1 69 71 68 71 279 $64,750
16 Paul Stankowski E 68 70 67 75 280 $59,500
T17 Billy Andrade 1 71 72 69 69 281 $51,012
T17 Richard Green 1 67 73 72 69 281 $51,012
T17 Stuart Appleby 1 72 71 66 72 281 $51,012
T17 Angel Cabrera 1 68 69 72 72 281 $51,012
T21 Brett Quigley 2 72 68 74 68 282 $38,850
T21 Retief Goosen 2 73 70 69 70 282 $38,850
T21 Billy Mayfair 2 72 67 73 70 282 $38,850
T21 Rocco Mediate 2 69 69 74 70 282 $38,850
T21 Shane Bertsch 2 70 70 71 71 282 $38,850
T26 Scott Dunlap 3 72 70 72 69 283 $29,100
T26 Jim Furyk 3 72 74 67 70 283 $29,100
T26 Stephen Ames 3 73 72 68 70 283 $29,100
T26 Michael Allen 3 76 70 66 71 283 $29,100
T26 Glen Day 3 71 68 73 71 283 $29,100
T26 Bob Estes 3 71 70 70 72 283 $29,100
T26 Duffy Waldorf 3 66 74 71 72 283 $29,100
T33 Chris DiMarco 4 73 72 70 69 284 $21,150
T33 Steve Allan 4 72 71 72 69 284 $21,150
T33 Gene Sauers 4 69 70 76 69 284 $21,150
T33 Miguel Angel Jiménez 4 70 72 72 70 284 $21,150
T33 Wes Short, Jr. 4 70 74 69 71 284 $21,150
T33 Darren Clarke 4 69 73 70 72 284 $21,150
T33 Matt Gogel 4 71 70 71 72 284 $21,150
T40 Thongchai Jaidee 5 73 71 71 70 285 $16,800
T40 Ricardo Gonzalez 5 74 68 73 70 285 $16,800
T40 Dicky Pride 5 74 70 69 72 285 $16,800
T40 Mario Tiziani 5 71 71 69 74 285 $16,800
T44 Greg Chalmers 6 73 75 70 68 286 $13,650
T44 David Duval 6 75 69 73 69 286 $13,650
T44 Marco Dawson 6 73 73 70 70 286 $13,650
T44 Thomas Bjørn 6 74 70 71 71 286 $13,650
T44 Colin Montgomerie 6 74 70 69 73 286 $13,650
T49 Joe Durant 7 70 75 72 70 287 $10,500
T49 Charlie Wi 7 73 71 72 71 287 $10,500
T49 Vijay Singh 7 69 74 72 72 287 $10,500
T49 Rob Labritz 7 71 71 73 72 287 $10,500
T53 Tom Pernice Jr. 8 74 73 72 69 288 $8,400
T53 Heath Slocum 8 74 72 69 73 288 $8,400
T53 Paul Goydos 8 74 70 71 73 288 $8,400
T56 Chad Campbell 9 76 71 71 71 289 $7,175
T56 John Daly 9 74 72 70 73 289 $7,175
T56 John Senden 9 75 69 71 74 289 $7,175
T56 Tim Petrovic 9 72 73 69 75 289 $7,175
T60 John Huston 10 77 74 71 68 290 $5,600
T60 Scott McCarron 10 71 76 72 71 290 $5,600
T60 Paul Broadhurst 10 72 74 72 72 290 $5,600
T60 Lee Janzen 10 76 71 68 75 290 $5,600
T60 Ken Duke 10 76 69 68 77 290 $5,600
65 Justin Leonard 12 73 73 75 71 292 $4,550
66 Stephen Dodd 14 76 70 72 76 294 $4,200
T67 Olin Browne 15 75 73 75 72 295 $3,547
T67 Rod Pampling 15 72 74 77 72 295 $3,547
T67 Arjun Atwal 15 74 71 73 77 295 $3,547
T70 Jeff Maggert 16 78 73 70 75 296 $2,975
T70 Ken Tanigawa 16 74 75 71 76 296 $2,975
T72 Tim Herron 18 70 73 81 74 298 $2,555
T72 Scott Parel 18 70 75 74 79 298 $2,555
74 Boo Weekley 19 73 79 71 76 299 $2,310
75 Jason Bohn 22 79 78 74 71 302 $2,170
T76 Steve Pate 23 72 76 79 76 303 $1,960
T76 José María Olazábal 23 78 75 73 77 303 $1,960

