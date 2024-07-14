2024 Kaulig Companies Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Kaulig Companies Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ernie Els, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

Els won his first PGA Tour Champions major with a one-shot win over Y.E. Yang on 10-under 270. Els made critical putts on the 12th and 14th holes to keep his head above water, while Steve Stricker made a triple-bogey 7 on the par-4 14th to cost him a chance at another senior major.

Stricker's good friend Jerry Kelly finished in solo third place on 7-under total, while Stricker and K.J. Choi wound up in a tie for fourth place and another shot adrift.

Els won the $525,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

Kaulig Companies Championship recap notes

Els wins the 17th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour in a major.

The money Els -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. There was no cut this week in the erstwhile Senior Players Championship.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks wih the Senior British Open Championship.

2024 Kaulig Companies Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

