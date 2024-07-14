2024 Hartford Healthcare Women's Championship final results: Prize money payout, Epson Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
July 14, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Hartford Healthcare Women's Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniela Iacobelli, who earned the big win in the latest tournament of the season at Great River Golf Club in Milford, Connecticut.

Iacobelli won the 12th tournament of the season by a single shot over Amelia Lewis on 16-under 200, locking up a huge victory as she played for her girlfriend, who is suffering from costly medical problems at the moment.

Amanda Doherty finished alone in third place, two shots off the winning tally.

Young won the $39,375 winner's share of the $262,500 purse.

Hartford Healthcare Women's Championship recap notes

Iacobelli gains in the Race for the Card, earning 500 points in the fifth event of the season, which is the first in which the tour will use points to determine LPGA Tour cards.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 145 or better, with 72 players getting through to the final round.

The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the Twinbridges Championship in New York.

2024 Hartford Healthcare Women's Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Daniela Iacobelli -16 66 67 67 200 $39,375
2 Amelia Lewis -15 68 69 64 201 $24,524
3 Amanda Doherty -13 67 70 66 203 $17,851
T4 Miranda Wang -11 71 69 65 205 $12,529
T4 Fatima Fernandez Cano -11 69 69 67 205 $12,529
6 Jessica Porvasnik -9 68 73 66 207 $9,203
7 Laura Wearn -8 69 72 67 208 $7,739
T8 Shuangshuang Fan -7 70 72 67 209 $6,475
T8 Beatrice Wallin -7 68 70 71 209 $6,475
T10 Saki Baba -6 70 75 65 210 $5,072
T10 Emma Talley -6 71 71 68 210 $5,072
T10 Lindsey McCurdy -6 70 71 69 210 $5,072
T10 Yahui Zhang -6 68 72 70 210 $5,072
T14 Angelica Moresco -5 70 72 69 211 $3,894
T14 Dottie Ardina -5 71 70 70 211 $3,894
T14 Cynthia Lu -5 69 71 71 211 $3,894
T14 Kumkang Park -5 71 68 72 211 $3,894
T14 Riley Rennell -5 68 68 75 211 $3,894
T19 Kendra Dalton -4 72 72 68 212 $3,122
T19 Valery Plata -4 72 72 68 212 $3,122
T19 Teresa Toscano -4 72 70 70 212 $3,122
T19 Lakareber Abe -4 66 75 71 212 $3,122
T19 Cassie Porter -4 71 69 72 212 $3,122
T19 Hailee Cooper -4 68 72 72 212 $3,122
T25 Maddie McCrary -3 70 73 70 213 $2,489
T25 Benedetta Moresco -3 71 71 71 213 $2,489
T25 Natthakritta Vongtaveelap -3 71 70 72 213 $2,489
T25 Chakansim Khamborn -3 69 71 73 213 $2,489
T25 Bi Shin -3 68 72 73 213 $2,489
T25 Juliana Hung -3 68 71 74 213 $2,489
T25 Brooke Matthews -3 71 67 75 213 $2,489
T32 Jennie Park -2 74 71 69 214 $1,803
T32 Mariah Stackhouse -2 74 70 70 214 $1,803
T32 Jessica Peng -2 72 72 70 214 $1,803
T32 Annie Park -2 71 72 71 214 $1,803
T32 Vivian Hou -2 71 72 71 214 $1,803
T32 Lauren Stephenson -2 73 68 73 214 $1,803
T32 Kim Kaufman -2 71 70 73 214 $1,803
T32 Amy Lee -2 69 72 73 214 $1,803
T32 Ana Belac -2 71 69 74 214 $1,803
T32 Alyaa Abdulghany -2 70 70 74 214 $1,803
T32 Kaitlin Milligan -2 70 70 74 214 $1,803
T43 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard -1 76 69 70 215 $1,315
T43 Kate Smith-Stroh -1 71 74 70 215 $1,315
T43 Dana Fall -1 71 73 71 215 $1,315
T43 Anne Chen -1 69 75 71 215 $1,315
T43 Jenny Bae -1 72 71 72 215 $1,315
T43 Brianna Do -1 74 67 74 215 $1,315
T43 Amari Avery -1 72 69 74 215 $1,315
T50 Emilee Hoffman E 74 71 71 216 $1,073
T50 Sophie Hausmann E 73 72 71 216 $1,073
T50 Britney Yada E 73 72 71 216 $1,073
T50 Kiira Riihijarvi E 70 74 72 216 $1,073
T50 Briana Chacon E 72 71 73 216 $1,073
T50 Clariss Guce E 71 72 73 216 $1,073
T50 Kaleigh Telfer E 71 71 74 216 $1,073
T57 Siri Patchana 1 75 70 72 217 $907
T57 Anita Uwadia 1 72 73 72 217 $907
T57 Soo Bin Joo 1 69 75 73 217 $907
T57 Samantha Troyanovich 1 70 73 74 217 $907
T57 Tzu-Yi Chang 1 70 72 75 217 $907
T57 Sarah Edwards 1 69 73 75 217 $907
T63 Jillian Hollis 2 74 71 73 218 $814
T63 Kathleen Scavo 2 73 72 73 218 $814
T63 Kristin Coleman 2 72 73 73 218 $814
T63 Antonia Malate 2 71 73 74 218 $814
T63 Min Lee 2 73 70 75 218 $814
T63 Maria Torres 2 71 71 76 218 $814
T69 Carley Cox Pruette 3 68 77 74 219 $756
T69 Fiona Xu 3 74 70 75 219 $756
T69 Brittany Altomare 3 72 70 77 219 $756
72 Michelle Zhang 4 71 74 75 220 $741

