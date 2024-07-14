2024 Hartford Healthcare Women’s Championship final results: Prize money payout, Epson Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Hartford Healthcare Women's Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniela Iacobelli, who earned the big win in the latest tournament of the season at Great River Golf Club in Milford, Connecticut.

Iacobelli won the 12th tournament of the season by a single shot over Amelia Lewis on 16-under 200, locking up a huge victory as she played for her girlfriend, who is suffering from costly medical problems at the moment.

Amanda Doherty finished alone in third place, two shots off the winning tally.

Hartford Healthcare Women's Championship recap notes

Iacobelli gains in the Race for the Card, earning 500 points in the fifth event of the season, which is the first in which the tour will use points to determine LPGA Tour cards.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 145 or better, with 72 players getting through to the final round.

The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the Twinbridges Championship in New York.

2024 Hartford Healthcare Women's Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

