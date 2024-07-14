2024 Hartford Healthcare Women’s Championship final results: Prize money payout, Epson Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Hartford Healthcare Women's Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniela Iacobelli, who earned the big win in the latest tournament of the season at Great River Golf Club in Milford, Connecticut.
Iacobelli won the 12th tournament of the season by a single shot over Amelia Lewis on 16-under 200, locking up a huge victory as she played for her girlfriend, who is suffering from costly medical problems at the moment.
Amanda Doherty finished alone in third place, two shots off the winning tally.
Young won the $39,375 winner's share of the $262,500 purse.
Hartford Healthcare Women's Championship recap notes
Iacobelli gains in the Race for the Card, earning 500 points in the fifth event of the season, which is the first in which the tour will use points to determine LPGA Tour cards.
This week the cut was made at 1-over 145 or better, with 72 players getting through to the final round.
The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the Twinbridges Championship in New York.
2024 Hartford Healthcare Women's Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Daniela Iacobelli
|-16
|66
|67
|67
|200
|$39,375
|2
|Amelia Lewis
|-15
|68
|69
|64
|201
|$24,524
|3
|Amanda Doherty
|-13
|67
|70
|66
|203
|$17,851
|T4
|Miranda Wang
|-11
|71
|69
|65
|205
|$12,529
|T4
|Fatima Fernandez Cano
|-11
|69
|69
|67
|205
|$12,529
|6
|Jessica Porvasnik
|-9
|68
|73
|66
|207
|$9,203
|7
|Laura Wearn
|-8
|69
|72
|67
|208
|$7,739
|T8
|Shuangshuang Fan
|-7
|70
|72
|67
|209
|$6,475
|
|T8
|Beatrice Wallin
|-7
|68
|70
|71
|209
|$6,475
|T10
|Saki Baba
|-6
|70
|75
|65
|210
|$5,072
|T10
|Emma Talley
|-6
|71
|71
|68
|210
|$5,072
|T10
|Lindsey McCurdy
|-6
|70
|71
|69
|210
|$5,072
|T10
|Yahui Zhang
|-6
|68
|72
|70
|210
|$5,072
|T14
|Angelica Moresco
|-5
|70
|72
|69
|211
|$3,894
|T14
|Dottie Ardina
|-5
|71
|70
|70
|211
|$3,894
|T14
|Cynthia Lu
|-5
|69
|71
|71
|211
|$3,894
|
|T14
|Kumkang Park
|-5
|71
|68
|72
|211
|$3,894
|T14
|Riley Rennell
|-5
|68
|68
|75
|211
|$3,894
|T19
|Kendra Dalton
|-4
|72
|72
|68
|212
|$3,122
|T19
|Valery Plata
|-4
|72
|72
|68
|212
|$3,122
|T19
|Teresa Toscano
|-4
|72
|70
|70
|212
|$3,122
|T19
|Lakareber Abe
|-4
|66
|75
|71
|212
|$3,122
|T19
|Cassie Porter
|-4
|71
|69
|72
|212
|$3,122
|T19
|Hailee Cooper
|-4
|68
|72
|72
|212
|$3,122
|T25
|Maddie McCrary
|-3
|70
|73
|70
|213
|$2,489
|T25
|Benedetta Moresco
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|213
|$2,489
|T25
|Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
|-3
|71
|70
|72
|213
|$2,489
|T25
|Chakansim Khamborn
|-3
|69
|71
|73
|213
|$2,489
|T25
|Bi Shin
|-3
|68
|72
|73
|213
|$2,489
|T25
|Juliana Hung
|-3
|68
|71
|74
|213
|$2,489
|T25
|Brooke Matthews
|-3
|71
|67
|75
|213
|$2,489
|T32
|Jennie Park
|-2
|74
|71
|69
|214
|$1,803
|T32
|Mariah Stackhouse
|-2
|74
|70
|70
|214
|$1,803
|T32
|Jessica Peng
|-2
|72
|72
|70
|214
|$1,803
|T32
|Annie Park
|-2
|71
|72
|71
|214
|$1,803
|T32
|Vivian Hou
|-2
|71
|72
|71
|214
|$1,803
|T32
|Lauren Stephenson
|-2
|73
|68
|73
|214
|$1,803
|T32
|Kim Kaufman
|-2
|71
|70
|73
|214
|$1,803
|T32
|Amy Lee
|-2
|69
|72
|73
|214
|$1,803
|T32
|Ana Belac
|-2
|71
|69
|74
|214
|$1,803
|T32
|Alyaa Abdulghany
|-2
|70
|70
|74
|214
|$1,803
|T32
|Kaitlin Milligan
|-2
|70
|70
|74
|214
|$1,803
|T43
|Maddison Hinson-Tolchard
|-1
|76
|69
|70
|215
|$1,315
|T43
|Kate Smith-Stroh
|-1
|71
|74
|70
|215
|$1,315
|T43
|Dana Fall
|-1
|71
|73
|71
|215
|$1,315
|T43
|Anne Chen
|-1
|69
|75
|71
|215
|$1,315
|T43
|Jenny Bae
|-1
|72
|71
|72
|215
|$1,315
|T43
|Brianna Do
|-1
|74
|67
|74
|215
|$1,315
|T43
|Amari Avery
|-1
|72
|69
|74
|215
|$1,315
|T50
|Emilee Hoffman
|E
|74
|71
|71
|216
|$1,073
|T50
|Sophie Hausmann
|E
|73
|72
|71
|216
|$1,073
|T50
|Britney Yada
|E
|73
|72
|71
|216
|$1,073
|T50
|Kiira Riihijarvi
|E
|70
|74
|72
|216
|$1,073
|T50
|Briana Chacon
|E
|72
|71
|73
|216
|$1,073
|T50
|Clariss Guce
|E
|71
|72
|73
|216
|$1,073
|T50
|Kaleigh Telfer
|E
|71
|71
|74
|216
|$1,073
|T57
|Siri Patchana
|1
|75
|70
|72
|217
|$907
|T57
|Anita Uwadia
|1
|72
|73
|72
|217
|$907
|T57
|Soo Bin Joo
|1
|69
|75
|73
|217
|$907
|T57
|Samantha Troyanovich
|1
|70
|73
|74
|217
|$907
|T57
|Tzu-Yi Chang
|1
|70
|72
|75
|217
|$907
|T57
|Sarah Edwards
|1
|69
|73
|75
|217
|$907
|T63
|Jillian Hollis
|2
|74
|71
|73
|218
|$814
|T63
|Kathleen Scavo
|2
|73
|72
|73
|218
|$814
|T63
|Kristin Coleman
|2
|72
|73
|73
|218
|$814
|T63
|Antonia Malate
|2
|71
|73
|74
|218
|$814
|T63
|Min Lee
|2
|73
|70
|75
|218
|$814
|T63
|Maria Torres
|2
|71
|71
|76
|218
|$814
|T69
|Carley Cox Pruette
|3
|68
|77
|74
|219
|$756
|T69
|Fiona Xu
|3
|74
|70
|75
|219
|$756
|T69
|Brittany Altomare
|3
|72
|70
|77
|219
|$756
|72
|Michelle Zhang
|4
|71
|74
|75
|220
|$741