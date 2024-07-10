Golf News Net and TVIQ announce the launch of GNN TV, a new 24/7 FAST channel

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Golf News Net (GNN), a leading golf media company focused on news and entertainment content, and TVIQ, a leader in global CTV advertising services, together announce the launch of Golf News Net TV.

Golf News Net TV is the world’s first linear, 24/7 free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channel dedicated not just to professional golf, but to all things that make up the lifestyle of golfers globally. Available on a variety of leading streaming platforms, with a full lineup of launch platforms to be announced soon, GNN TV will feature live golf, training shows, travel content, content from leading manufacturers, and more. GNN TV will also be available on the Golf News Net website (thegolfnewsnet.com) and GNN TV's over-the-top (OTT) TV apps for Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

GNN TV and TVIQ, a leading global provider of Connected TV (CTV) technology and advertising services, have partnered to create, distribute and monetize GNN TV. The partners have selected Amagi, a best-in-class playout and channel management solution, as the platform for channel programming, playout, and library management.

"Golf News Net TV will be a unique destination for golfers and golf fans alike," said Golf News Net owner Ryan Ballengee. "Golf News Net has always sought to be a pioneer in new ways of informing and entertaining golfers and golf fans. We continue to deliver on that mission with a first-of-its-kind FAST channel."

Golf News Net TV will air live and recently played golf competitions covering the world of golf, including professional, collegiate and amateur tournaments. GNN TV programming will broadcast from site of the biggest golf events, sharing a unique variety of perspectives on the game.

“Live sports and enthusiast programming is the most sought-after content in the streaming TV ecosystem,” said TVIQ CEO Scott Ryan. “As avid golfers and fans of GNN’s existing digital presence, the opportunity to partner with Ryan on GNN TV was too exciting to pass up. Our ability to create a streaming home for golfers everywhere that speaks to their passion and love of the game, combined with live golf and unique interactive content, will keep our audience coming back for more.”

The GNN TV lineup also features two dozen shows, including original live talk shows, TV-ready programming already airing on traditional TV and original series. GNN has partnered and will continue to partner with a full spectrum of authoritative voices and brands in the game, offering viewers a central channel to engage with the game through practically any lens. The programming mix will cover the breadth of golf, including equipment, travel, instruction and lifestyle.

Golf News Net short-form video content is already distributed to several world-class networks, including MSN, SendToNews, Video Elephant and more, reaching millions of viewers per month. With the dawn of Golf News Net TV, show and event highlights, clips and special short-form videos will promote the channel and its programming mix.

GNN TV completes Golf News Net's omnichannel approach to covering and presenting the game of golf, adding to the popular Golf News Net website and Golf News Net Radio, which launched in 2022 on iHeartMedia's digital platforms. Golf News Net TV's live talk shows will simulcast on GNN Radio.