Where is TPC Deere Run, the Quad Cities and the John Deere Classic located?

TPC Deere Run is home to the 2024 John Deere Classic and a unique event on the PGA Tour. It is of the best-known golf courses in the United States, and it's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The Ft. Worth-area club has become home to big events, including John Deere Classics and the US Open.

Not only is TPC Deere Run a great golf course, but it is also home to the PGA of Tour's 2024 John Deere Classic, which features some of the best in the world playing in the Quad Cities.

Naturally, a resort hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where TPC Deere Run is located.

Where is TPC Deere Run located?

TPC Deere Run is located in Silvis, Ill. TPC Deere Run is located on the southeastern side of the city. It's just on the edge of the Rock River.

Neighboring cities to the club include the Quad Cities, which is a cluster of small cities in Iowa and Illinois. Those cities include Rock Island and Moline (and sometimes East Moline) in Illinois and Davenport and Bettendorf in Iowa.

TPC Deere Run sits to the southeast of the Quad Cities and the Mississippi River.

Which airports are near TPC Deere Run?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to TPC Deere Run is Chicago, the O'Hare International Airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 2-hour drive from the airport to TPC Deere Run.

What other famous golf courses are near TPC Deere Run?

TPC Deere Run is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Country View Golf Course is nearby, as well as Short Hills Country Club.