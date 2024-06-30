2024 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and Ladies European Tour leaderboard
CMC Ladies European Tour

2024 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and Ladies European Tour leaderboard

June 30, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Alice Hewson A photo of Alice Hewson
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Alice Hewson, who took home the victory at Golfpark Holzhausern in Switzerland.

Hewson won the three-round tournament with a playoff win over Tvesa Malik after both players finished regulation on 11-under 202.

After Malik played the final four holes of the tournament in 5 under to force the playoff, Hewson won with birdie on the first playoff hole to take the title.

Hewson won the €45,000 winner's share from the €300,000 purse.

VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open recap notes

This was the 16th event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

This event is the latest in a run of Ladies European Tour events in continental Europe, as the golf season has hit the continent.

The 36-hole cut was made on 2-over 144 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Aramco Team Series in London next week.

2024 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Alice Hewson -11 68 69 65 202 €45,000
P2 Tvesa Malik -11 68 68 66 202 €27,000
T3 Lauren Walsh -10 71 68 64 203 €15,750
T3 Fatima Fernandez Cano -10 68 66 69 203 €15,750
T5 Moa Folke -8 69 69 67 205 €10,050
T5 Maria Hernandez -8 67 70 68 205 €10,050
T7 Mireia Prat -7 68 72 66 206 €7,700
T7 Harang Lee -7 70 69 67 206 €7,700
T7 Aunchisa Utama -7 71 67 68 206 €7,700
T10 Alexandra Swayne -6 69 71 67 207 €5,800
T10 Tiia Koivisto -6 69 72 66 207 €5,800
T10 Pia Babnik -6 68 71 68 207 €5,800
T10 Lisa Pettersson -6 68 74 65 207 €5,800
T10 Maha Haddioui -6 67 72 68 207 €5,800
T10 Anne-Charlotte Mora -6 66 71 70 207 €5,800
T10 Rosie Davies -6 68 69 70 207 €5,800
T10 Chiara Tamburlini -6 69 68 70 207 €5,800
T10 Sara Kjellker -6 69 66 72 207 €5,800
T19 Dorthea Forbrigd -5 72 69 67 208 €4,230
T19 Anne-Lise Caudal -5 71 71 66 208 €4,230
T19 Kelsey Bennett -5 71 68 69 208 €4,230
T19 Nastasia Nadaud -5 73 66 69 208 €4,230
T19 Teresa Diez Moliner -5 69 69 70 208 €4,230
T19 Caroline Hedwall -5 66 72 70 208 €4,230
T19 Dorota Zalewska -5 67 71 70 208 €4,230
T19 Emily Penttila -5 70 66 72 208 €4,230
T27 Emma Spitz -4 68 72 69 209 €3,107
T27 Liz Young -4 71 70 68 209 €3,107
T27 Kim Metraux -4 68 72 69 209 €3,107
T27 Laura Fuenfstueck -4 74 69 66 209 €3,107
T27 Ayako Uehara -4 71 72 66 209 €3,107
T27 Amy Taylor -4 71 66 72 209 €3,107
T27 Luna Sobron Galmes -4 70 66 73 209 €3,107
T34 Chloe Williams -3 72 70 68 210 €2,385
T34 Kirsten Rudgeley -3 66 72 72 210 €2,385
T34 Tereza Melecka -3 69 74 67 210 €2,385
T34 Maiken Bing Paulsen -3 71 73 66 210 €2,385
T34 Vani Kapoor -3 66 70 74 210 €2,385
T34 Kristyna Napoleaova -3 69 66 75 210 €2,385
T40 Cara Gorlei -2 70 72 69 211 €1,980
T40 Emma Grechi -2 68 70 73 211 €1,980
T40 Sofie Bringner -2 67 76 68 211 €1,980
T43 Christine Wolf -1 68 72 72 212 €1,656
T43 Lara Ok -1 71 71 70 212 €1,656
T43 Jana Melichova -1 73 70 69 212 €1,656
T43 Kylie Henry -1 71 72 69 212 €1,656
T43 Momoka Kobori -1 72 72 68 212 €1,656
T48 Cecilie Finne-Ipsen E 70 70 73 213 €1,455
T48 Tiffany Chan E 70 72 71 213 €1,455
50 Nuria Iturrioz 1 73 71 70 214 €1,410
T51 Tereza Kozeluhova 2 74 70 71 215 €1,320
T51 Marta Perez 2 70 74 71 215 €1,320
T51 Romaine Masserey (a) 2 72 72 71 215 €0
T54 Marianne Skarpnord 3 70 69 77 216 €1,200
T54 Lejan Lewthwaite 3 71 72 73 216 €1,200
56 Whitney Hillier 4 69 73 75 217 €1,110
T57 Samantha Bruce 5 70 73 75 218 €960
T57 Smilla Tarning Soenderby 5 71 72 75 218 €960
T57 Linda Wessberg 5 75 69 74 218 €960
T57 Nobuhle Dlamini 5 75 69 74 218 €960
T57 Elina Nummenpaa 5 68 76 74 218 €960
T62 Ridhima Dilawari 6 72 69 78 219 €855
T62 Madelene Stavnar 6 71 73 75 219 €855

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.