2024 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and Ladies European Tour leaderboard

The 2024 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Alice Hewson, who took home the victory at Golfpark Holzhausern in Switzerland.

Hewson won the three-round tournament with a playoff win over Tvesa Malik after both players finished regulation on 11-under 202.

After Malik played the final four holes of the tournament in 5 under to force the playoff, Hewson won with birdie on the first playoff hole to take the title.

Hewson won the €45,000 winner's share from the €300,000 purse.

VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open recap notes

This was the 16th event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

This event is the latest in a run of Ladies European Tour events in continental Europe, as the golf season has hit the continent.

The 36-hole cut was made on 2-over 144 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Aramco Team Series in London next week.

2024 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details