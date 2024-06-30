2024 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and Ladies European Tour leaderboard

The 2024 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Alice Hewson, who took home the victory at Golfpark Holzhausern in Switzerland.
Hewson won the three-round tournament with a playoff win over Tvesa Malik after both players finished regulation on 11-under 202.
After Malik played the final four holes of the tournament in 5 under to force the playoff, Hewson won with birdie on the first playoff hole to take the title.
Hewson won the €45,000 winner's share from the €300,000 purse.
VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open recap notes
This was the 16th event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.
This event is the latest in a run of Ladies European Tour events in continental Europe, as the golf season has hit the continent.
The 36-hole cut was made on 2-over 144 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.
The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Aramco Team Series in London next week.
2024 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Alice Hewson
|-11
|68
|69
|65
|202
|€45,000
|P2
|Tvesa Malik
|-11
|68
|68
|66
|202
|€27,000
|T3
|Lauren Walsh
|-10
|71
|68
|64
|203
|€15,750
|T3
|Fatima Fernandez Cano
|-10
|68
|66
|69
|203
|€15,750
|T5
|Moa Folke
|-8
|69
|69
|67
|205
|€10,050
|T5
|Maria Hernandez
|-8
|67
|70
|68
|205
|€10,050
|T7
|Mireia Prat
|-7
|68
|72
|66
|206
|€7,700
|T7
|Harang Lee
|-7
|70
|69
|67
|206
|€7,700
|
|T7
|Aunchisa Utama
|-7
|71
|67
|68
|206
|€7,700
|T10
|Alexandra Swayne
|-6
|69
|71
|67
|207
|€5,800
|T10
|Tiia Koivisto
|-6
|69
|72
|66
|207
|€5,800
|T10
|Pia Babnik
|-6
|68
|71
|68
|207
|€5,800
|T10
|Lisa Pettersson
|-6
|68
|74
|65
|207
|€5,800
|T10
|Maha Haddioui
|-6
|67
|72
|68
|207
|€5,800
|T10
|Anne-Charlotte Mora
|-6
|66
|71
|70
|207
|€5,800
|T10
|Rosie Davies
|-6
|68
|69
|70
|207
|€5,800
|
|T10
|Chiara Tamburlini
|-6
|69
|68
|70
|207
|€5,800
|T10
|Sara Kjellker
|-6
|69
|66
|72
|207
|€5,800
|T19
|Dorthea Forbrigd
|-5
|72
|69
|67
|208
|€4,230
|T19
|Anne-Lise Caudal
|-5
|71
|71
|66
|208
|€4,230
|T19
|Kelsey Bennett
|-5
|71
|68
|69
|208
|€4,230
|T19
|Nastasia Nadaud
|-5
|73
|66
|69
|208
|€4,230
|T19
|Teresa Diez Moliner
|-5
|69
|69
|70
|208
|€4,230
|T19
|Caroline Hedwall
|-5
|66
|72
|70
|208
|€4,230
|T19
|Dorota Zalewska
|-5
|67
|71
|70
|208
|€4,230
|T19
|Emily Penttila
|-5
|70
|66
|72
|208
|€4,230
|T27
|Emma Spitz
|-4
|68
|72
|69
|209
|€3,107
|T27
|Liz Young
|-4
|71
|70
|68
|209
|€3,107
|T27
|Kim Metraux
|-4
|68
|72
|69
|209
|€3,107
|T27
|Laura Fuenfstueck
|-4
|74
|69
|66
|209
|€3,107
|T27
|Ayako Uehara
|-4
|71
|72
|66
|209
|€3,107
|T27
|Amy Taylor
|-4
|71
|66
|72
|209
|€3,107
|T27
|Luna Sobron Galmes
|-4
|70
|66
|73
|209
|€3,107
|T34
|Chloe Williams
|-3
|72
|70
|68
|210
|€2,385
|T34
|Kirsten Rudgeley
|-3
|66
|72
|72
|210
|€2,385
|T34
|Tereza Melecka
|-3
|69
|74
|67
|210
|€2,385
|T34
|Maiken Bing Paulsen
|-3
|71
|73
|66
|210
|€2,385
|T34
|Vani Kapoor
|-3
|66
|70
|74
|210
|€2,385
|T34
|Kristyna Napoleaova
|-3
|69
|66
|75
|210
|€2,385
|T40
|Cara Gorlei
|-2
|70
|72
|69
|211
|€1,980
|T40
|Emma Grechi
|-2
|68
|70
|73
|211
|€1,980
|T40
|Sofie Bringner
|-2
|67
|76
|68
|211
|€1,980
|T43
|Christine Wolf
|-1
|68
|72
|72
|212
|€1,656
|T43
|Lara Ok
|-1
|71
|71
|70
|212
|€1,656
|T43
|Jana Melichova
|-1
|73
|70
|69
|212
|€1,656
|T43
|Kylie Henry
|-1
|71
|72
|69
|212
|€1,656
|T43
|Momoka Kobori
|-1
|72
|72
|68
|212
|€1,656
|T48
|Cecilie Finne-Ipsen
|E
|70
|70
|73
|213
|€1,455
|T48
|Tiffany Chan
|E
|70
|72
|71
|213
|€1,455
|50
|Nuria Iturrioz
|1
|73
|71
|70
|214
|€1,410
|T51
|Tereza Kozeluhova
|2
|74
|70
|71
|215
|€1,320
|T51
|Marta Perez
|2
|70
|74
|71
|215
|€1,320
|T51
|Romaine Masserey (a)
|2
|72
|72
|71
|215
|€0
|T54
|Marianne Skarpnord
|3
|70
|69
|77
|216
|€1,200
|T54
|Lejan Lewthwaite
|3
|71
|72
|73
|216
|€1,200
|56
|Whitney Hillier
|4
|69
|73
|75
|217
|€1,110
|T57
|Samantha Bruce
|5
|70
|73
|75
|218
|€960
|T57
|Smilla Tarning Soenderby
|5
|71
|72
|75
|218
|€960
|T57
|Linda Wessberg
|5
|75
|69
|74
|218
|€960
|T57
|Nobuhle Dlamini
|5
|75
|69
|74
|218
|€960
|T57
|Elina Nummenpaa
|5
|68
|76
|74
|218
|€960
|T62
|Ridhima Dilawari
|6
|72
|69
|78
|219
|€855
|T62
|Madelene Stavnar
|6
|71
|73
|75
|219
|€855