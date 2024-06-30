2024 Memorial Health Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Korn Ferry Tour Leaderboards

2024 Memorial Health Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

June 30, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Max McGreevy SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS - JUNE 30: Max McGreevy poses with the Memorial Health Championship trophy after winning the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS at Panther Creek Country Club on June 30, 2024 in Springfield, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Memorial Health Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Max McGreevy, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield, Illinois.

McGreevy won his first Korn Ferry Tour event of the season, winning the tournament and securing his PGA Tour card for next season on the back of a one-stroke triumph on 24-under 260.

McGreevy had been dominant in the opening three rounds, shooting a 62 and 63 to position himself for a chance to win. A Sunday 69 was good enough to do the job.

Steven Fisk, continuing his great season, finished in solo second and a shot behind the winner.

McGreevy won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

McGreevy earned 12.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 7-under 135 or better, with 70 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in two weeks with The Ascendant in Colorado.

2024 Memorial Health Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Max McGreevy -24 63 66 62 69 260 $180,000
2 Steven Fisk -23 66 63 65 67 261 $90,000
3 Jackson Suber -22 71 60 65 66 262 $60,000
T4 Alistair Docherty -21 64 68 67 64 263 $37,375
T4 Ryan Cole -21 66 66 65 66 263 $37,375
T4 Alvaro Ortiz -21 68 63 66 66 263 $37,375
T4 Austin Greaser -21 64 65 63 71 263 $37,375
T8 Rhein Gibson -20 69 63 69 63 264 $25,630
T8 Aldrich Potgieter -20 68 67 65 64 264 $25,630
T8 Michael Johnson -20 68 66 63 67 264 $25,630
T8 Sam Bennett -20 66 65 66 67 264 $25,630
T8 Ryan Gerard -20 62 63 71 68 264 $25,630
T13 Chris Naegel -19 66 65 67 67 265 $19,167
T13 Hank Lebioda -19 66 67 63 69 265 $19,167
T13 Patrick Cover -19 70 61 65 69 265 $19,167
T16 Richy Werenski -18 65 68 69 64 266 $15,500
T16 Frankie Capan III -18 66 65 68 67 266 $15,500
T16 Danny Walker -18 65 66 67 68 266 $15,500
T16 Isaiah Salinda -18 69 66 62 69 266 $15,500
T20 Quade Cummins -17 66 69 65 67 267 $10,967
T20 Roberto Díaz -17 66 66 67 68 267 $10,967
T20 Dan McCarthy -17 67 66 65 69 267 $10,967
T20 Jeffrey Kang -17 66 65 67 69 267 $10,967
T20 Doc Redman -17 65 66 66 70 267 $10,967
T20 Matt McCarty -17 66 68 62 71 267 $10,967
T26 Harry Higgs -16 65 70 66 67 268 $7,766
T26 Davis Shore -16 64 70 67 67 268 $7,766
T26 Russell Knox -16 65 67 66 70 268 $7,766
T26 Paul Peterson -16 65 67 65 71 268 $7,766
T26 Brandon Crick -16 66 64 67 71 268 $7,766
T31 Yi Cao -15 68 66 69 66 269 $6,650
T31 Ryan Blaum -15 70 65 67 67 269 $6,650
T31 Patrick Welch -15 66 63 71 69 269 $0
T34 Cody Blick -14 68 64 70 68 270 $5,850
T34 Ryan Palmer -14 69 66 66 69 270 $5,850
T34 Spencer Levin -14 71 63 67 69 270 $5,850
T34 Matthew Riedel -14 67 65 68 70 270 $5,850
T34 John Augenstein -14 66 65 65 74 270 $5,850
T39 John VanDerLaan -13 68 67 69 67 271 $4,900
T39 Robert Streb -13 70 65 68 68 271 $4,900
T39 Jackson Buchanan (a) -13 66 66 71 68 271 $0
T39 Davis Chatfield -13 65 69 68 69 271 $4,900
T39 Tanner Gore -13 67 67 68 69 271 $4,900
T39 Mitchell Meissner -13 67 65 70 69 271 $4,900
T39 Rick Lamb -13 67 65 69 70 271 $4,900
T39 Charles Porter -13 66 67 67 71 271 $4,900
T39 Mark Goetz -13 67 65 68 71 271 $4,900
T48 Peter Bradbeer -12 66 67 72 67 272 $4,340
T48 Julian Suri -12 66 69 69 68 272 $4,340
T48 Chase Seiffert -12 70 65 67 70 272 $4,340
T48 William Moll -12 69 65 68 70 272 $4,340
T48 David Kocher -12 68 66 68 70 272 $4,340
T48 Dylan Meyer -12 71 61 69 71 272 $4,340
T48 Matt Atkins -12 68 65 67 72 272 $4,340
T48 Scott Harrington -12 63 67 69 73 272 $4,340
T56 T.J. Vogel -11 68 67 70 68 273 $4,140
T56 Daniel Miernicki -11 70 65 69 69 273 $4,140
T56 Peter Knade -11 66 68 70 69 273 $4,140
T56 Ross Steelman -11 66 67 71 69 273 $4,140
T56 Bo Hoag -11 68 67 68 70 273 $4,140
T56 Dalton Ward -11 68 65 69 71 273 $4,140
T56 MJ Daffue -11 66 67 66 74 273 $4,140
T63 Brandon Harkins -10 64 68 73 69 274 $4,040
T63 Logan McAllister -10 64 71 68 71 274 $4,040
T63 Ryan Davis -10 65 69 67 73 274 $4,040
T66 Cole Hammer -9 66 68 73 68 275 $3,990
T66 Scott Piercy -9 64 69 70 72 275 $3,990
T68 Patrick Newcomb -8 64 71 73 68 276 $3,940
T68 S.Y. Noh -8 65 69 72 70 276 $3,940
T68 Dawson Armstrong -8 68 66 69 73 276 $3,940
71 Michael Feuerstein -7 67 66 70 74 277 $3,900
72 Bo Van Pelt -6 67 68 69 74 278 $3,880
73 William Mouw -5 69 66 71 73 279 $3,860

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.