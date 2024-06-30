2024 Memorial Health Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Memorial Health Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Max McGreevy, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield, Illinois.

McGreevy won his first Korn Ferry Tour event of the season, winning the tournament and securing his PGA Tour card for next season on the back of a one-stroke triumph on 24-under 260.

McGreevy had been dominant in the opening three rounds, shooting a 62 and 63 to position himself for a chance to win. A Sunday 69 was good enough to do the job.

Steven Fisk, continuing his great season, finished in solo second and a shot behind the winner.

McGreevy won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

McGreevy earned 12.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 7-under 135 or better, with 70 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in two weeks with The Ascendant in Colorado.

2024 Memorial Health Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details