Nelly Korda withdraws from Ladies European Tour stop in London after dog bite

Nelly Korda has withdrawn from the Ladies European Tour's 2024 Aramco Team Series London event next week after she was bitten by a dog in Washington state.

Korda posted the message on her Instagram story, saying she was bitten by a dog over the weekend and is still recovering.

The message in full reads: "I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week's Ladies European Tour event in London. On Saturday in Seattle, I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully.

"I apologize to the LET, the sponsors and my fans for my absence. Thank you for your understanding, and I look forward to returning to the course soon."

After winning six of eight starts on the LPGA Tour to start the season, Korda has struggled recently. She has missed the cut in her last three tournaments, including the US Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club, where she made a 10 on the par-3 12th hole -- her third hole of the biggest tournament in women's golf.

Korda then returned at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan, where Korda missed the cut after opening with 76.

At last week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Korda opened with a 3-under 69 to get into contention, but then she shockingly missed the cut after shooting 9-over 81 in the second round at Sahalee Country Club in Washington. Korda was emotional during and after the round, seemingly stunned by the turn in form.