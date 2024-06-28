Frank Bensel Jr. makes back-to-back holes-in-one at the 2024 US Senior Open
June 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Frank Bensel Frank Bensel as seen on the seventh hole during the second round of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club in Newport, R.I. on Friday, June 28, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)
Frank Bensel Jr. did something on Friday that is incredibly rare in golf. Bensel made back-to-back holes-in-one in the second round of the 2024 US Senior Open.

Not only did Bensel make consecutive aces at Newport Country Club in Rhode Island, but he did it on consecutive holes as well.

Bensel did the unthinkable in the second round after making a bogey on the par-4 second and a couple of pars to sandwich it. Then he made a hole-in-one on the 184-yard par-4 fourth hole. Just a hole later, he did it again! He made an ace on the 203-yard par-3 fifth hole.

This is something that just doesn't happen in golf.

The odds of making a hole-in-one are around 13,000 to 1. Since making a hole-in-one is a completely independent event, you would say that making holes-in-one on back-to-back par 3s -- much less back-to-back holes of golf -- would be multiplying that 13,000:1 set of odds by itself. That would mean Frank Bensel Jr.'s consecutive holes-in-one would be something that would be expected to happen once in every 169 million possible times. That's outrageous.

The even more outrageous thing is that Bensel then went on to make three consecutive bogeys after the two holes-in-one. With the bogey on the second hole, that meant he had made four bogeys on the round against two eagles.

In other words, Frank Bensel Jr. has made two holes-in-one on Friday at the 2024 US Senior Open and is even par on the round. That might be just as unbelievable as the two aces!

