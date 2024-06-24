2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through
2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

June 24, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic is the 12th PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.

The Detroit tournament is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features an $9.2 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.

Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.

For the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, the Michigan section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played June 24, 2024, at The Orchards Golf Club in Washington, Michigan, and the field of 61 players was finalized on June 21 at 5 p.m. local time.

Before the Monday qualifier, there were pre-qualifiers, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.

For this Monday qualifier, the field is filled with players with limited PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.

The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic Monday qualifier field

PLAYER
Mark Baldwin
Jerred Barley
Asaeli Batibasaga
Brandon Berry
Tanner Bibey
Nick Bienz
Alex Bishop
David Bradshaw
Beau Breault
Josh Brock
Luke Campbell
Steven Chervony
Freddy D'Angelo
Matthys Daffue
Brian Davis
Mickey DeMorat
Leonardo Di Marino
Bruce Doucett
Robert Garrigus
Angelo Giantsopoulos
Ty Gingerich
Michael Gligic
Joshua Goldenberg
Danny Guise
Cody Haughton
David Hearn
Wes Homan
Peter Hong
Brent Ito
Blake Kennedy
Patton Kizzire
Cliff Kresge
Nick Krueger
Konner Kubica
Peter Kuest
Logan Lagodich
Anders Larson
Cameron Lippoldt
Adam Long
Nyasha Mauchaza
Colin Monagle
Bryson Nimmer
Ryan Palmer
Anthony Paolucci
Tim Pearce
Douglas Piesko
Jacob Presutti
Kyle Reifers
Francesco Ruffino
Blake Sattler
Brendan Seys
Bavake Sihota
Colin Sikkenga
Jack Sparrow
Andrew Storm
Patrick Sullivan
Matt Thompson
Finigan Tilly
Ben VanScoyk
Zack Wax
Patrick Wilkes-Krier

