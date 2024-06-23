2024 Dick’s Open final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Dick's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Padraig Harrington, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, New York.
Harrington won this event for the third year running, beat Mike Weir by a shot in the 54-hole tournament on 15-under 201.
Mark Hensby, Ken Duke and Ken Tanigawa finished in a share of third place, two shots back of the winning Irishman.
Harrington won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.
Dick's Open recap notes
Harrington wins the 13th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour for the third year in a row at this stop.
The money Harrington -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the USGA-conducted US Senior Open in Rhode Island.
2024 Dick's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Padraig Harrington
|-15
|68
|65
|68
|201
|$315,000
|2
|Mike Weir
|-14
|68
|67
|67
|202
|$184,800
|T3
|Mark Hensby
|-13
|70
|67
|66
|203
|$126,000
|T3
|Ken Duke
|-13
|69
|66
|68
|203
|$126,000
|T3
|Ken Tanigawa
|-13
|68
|65
|70
|203
|$126,000
|T6
|Billy Andrade
|-12
|69
|67
|68
|204
|$71,400
|T6
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|-12
|68
|68
|68
|204
|$71,400
|T6
|Steve Allan
|-12
|65
|69
|70
|204
|$71,400
|T6
|Stephen Ames
|-12
|64
|69
|71
|204
|$71,400
|T10
|Robert Karlsson
|-11
|70
|71
|64
|205
|$50,400
|T10
|Doug Barron
|-11
|68
|71
|66
|205
|$50,400
|T10
|Bob Estes
|-11
|70
|64
|71
|205
|$50,400
|T13
|Ernie Els
|-10
|67
|73
|66
|206
|$39,900
|T13
|K.J. Choi
|-10
|69
|68
|69
|206
|$39,900
|T13
|David Bransdon
|-10
|68
|67
|71
|206
|$39,900
|T16
|Y.E. Yang
|-9
|71
|68
|68
|207
|$32,603
|T16
|David Duval
|-9
|68
|70
|69
|207
|$32,603
|T16
|Notah Begay III
|-9
|68
|68
|71
|207
|$32,603
|T16
|Paul Stankowski
|-9
|67
|67
|73
|207
|$32,603
|20
|Cameron Percy
|-8
|69
|69
|70
|208
|$27,720
|T21
|Bernhard Langer
|-7
|67
|75
|67
|209
|$23,888
|T21
|Rod Pampling
|-7
|71
|70
|68
|209
|$23,888
|T21
|John Huston
|-7
|73
|66
|70
|209
|$23,888
|T21
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|-7
|70
|69
|70
|209
|$23,888
|T25
|Joe Durant
|-6
|70
|72
|68
|210
|$19,583
|T25
|Tim Petrovic
|-6
|68
|72
|70
|210
|$19,583
|T25
|Gene Sauers
|-6
|73
|66
|71
|210
|$19,583
|T25
|Mario Tiziani
|-6
|68
|68
|74
|210
|$19,583
|T29
|Billy Mayfair
|-5
|73
|71
|67
|211
|$15,210
|T29
|Matt Gogel
|-5
|76
|66
|69
|211
|$15,210
|T29
|Kirk Triplett
|-5
|73
|69
|69
|211
|$15,210
|T29
|Darren Clarke
|-5
|73
|68
|70
|211
|$15,210
|T29
|Dicky Pride
|-5
|72
|68
|71
|211
|$15,210
|T29
|Colin Montgomerie
|-5
|70
|70
|71
|211
|$15,210
|T29
|Michael Wright
|-5
|68
|69
|74
|211
|$15,210
|T36
|Tim Herron
|-4
|71
|74
|67
|212
|$12,285
|T36
|David Branshaw
|-4
|70
|72
|70
|212
|$12,285
|T38
|Corey Pavin
|-3
|75
|70
|68
|213
|$10,500
|T38
|David Toms
|-3
|72
|73
|68
|213
|$10,500
|T38
|Scott Dunlap
|-3
|74
|69
|70
|213
|$10,500
|T38
|Marco Dawson
|-3
|73
|70
|70
|213
|$10,500
|T38
|Paul Broadhurst
|-3
|69
|72
|72
|213
|$10,500
|T38
|Tim O'Neal
|-3
|71
|68
|74
|213
|$10,500
|T44
|Shane Bertsch
|-2
|72
|71
|71
|214
|$7,980
|T44
|Michael Allen
|-2
|71
|70
|73
|214
|$7,980
|T44
|Thongchai Jaidee
|-2
|70
|71
|73
|214
|$7,980
|T44
|Vijay Singh
|-2
|69
|72
|73
|214
|$7,980
|T44
|Rob Labritz
|-2
|71
|67
|76
|214
|$7,980
|T44
|Richard Green
|-2
|70
|68
|76
|214
|$7,980
|T50
|Charlie Wi
|-1
|75
|72
|68
|215
|$5,712
|T50
|Tom Lehman
|-1
|74
|70
|71
|215
|$5,712
|T50
|Brett Quigley
|-1
|71
|73
|71
|215
|$5,712
|T50
|Fred Funk
|-1
|73
|70
|72
|215
|$5,712
|T50
|Thomas Bjørn
|-1
|71
|70
|74
|215
|$5,712
|T55
|Kenny Perry
|E
|75
|72
|69
|216
|$4,305
|T55
|Chris DiMarco
|E
|73
|74
|69
|216
|$4,305
|T55
|Retief Goosen
|E
|72
|75
|69
|216
|$4,305
|T55
|Glen Day
|E
|70
|75
|71
|216
|$4,305
|T55
|Jeff Maggert
|E
|70
|74
|72
|216
|$4,305
|T55
|Heath Slocum
|E
|69
|74
|73
|216
|$4,305
|T61
|David Frost
|1
|71
|73
|73
|217
|$3,465
|T61
|John Daly
|1
|69
|70
|78
|217
|$3,465
|T63
|Kevin Sutherland
|2
|75
|71
|72
|218
|$3,045
|T63
|Rocco Mediate
|2
|66
|75
|77
|218
|$3,045
|T65
|Lee Janzen
|3
|77
|71
|71
|219
|$2,327
|T65
|Jim Furyk
|3
|75
|73
|71
|219
|$2,327
|T65
|John Senden
|3
|74
|73
|72
|219
|$2,327
|T65
|Eric Axley
|3
|72
|73
|74
|219
|$2,327
|T65
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|3
|69
|76
|74
|219
|$2,327
|T70
|Greg Chalmers
|5
|76
|73
|72
|221
|$1,785
|T70
|Scott Parel
|5
|74
|73
|74
|221
|$1,785
|T72
|Duffy Waldorf
|6
|76
|75
|71
|222
|$1,533
|T72
|Woody Austin
|6
|73
|73
|76
|222
|$1,533
|74
|Jay Haas
|7
|74
|74
|75
|223
|$1,386
|75
|Olin Browne
|9
|76
|73
|76
|225
|$1,302
|76
|Scott McCarron
|10
|79
|75
|72
|226
|$1,218
|77
|Dick Mast
|12
|72
|75
|81
|228
|$1,134