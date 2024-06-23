2024 Dick's Open final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won
Champions Tour CMC

June 23, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Padraig Harrington
The 2024 Dick's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Padraig Harrington, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, New York.

Harrington won this event for the third year running, beat Mike Weir by a shot in the 54-hole tournament on 15-under 201.

Mark Hensby, Ken Duke and Ken Tanigawa finished in a share of third place, two shots back of the winning Irishman.

Harrington won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

Dick's Open recap notes

Harrington wins the 13th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour for the third year in a row at this stop.

The money Harrington -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the USGA-conducted US Senior Open in Rhode Island.

2024 Dick's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Padraig Harrington -15 68 65 68 201 $315,000
2 Mike Weir -14 68 67 67 202 $184,800
T3 Mark Hensby -13 70 67 66 203 $126,000
T3 Ken Duke -13 69 66 68 203 $126,000
T3 Ken Tanigawa -13 68 65 70 203 $126,000
T6 Billy Andrade -12 69 67 68 204 $71,400
T6 Miguel Angel Jiménez -12 68 68 68 204 $71,400
T6 Steve Allan -12 65 69 70 204 $71,400
T6 Stephen Ames -12 64 69 71 204 $71,400
T10 Robert Karlsson -11 70 71 64 205 $50,400
T10 Doug Barron -11 68 71 66 205 $50,400
T10 Bob Estes -11 70 64 71 205 $50,400
T13 Ernie Els -10 67 73 66 206 $39,900
T13 K.J. Choi -10 69 68 69 206 $39,900
T13 David Bransdon -10 68 67 71 206 $39,900
T16 Y.E. Yang -9 71 68 68 207 $32,603
T16 David Duval -9 68 70 69 207 $32,603
T16 Notah Begay III -9 68 68 71 207 $32,603
T16 Paul Stankowski -9 67 67 73 207 $32,603
20 Cameron Percy -8 69 69 70 208 $27,720
T21 Bernhard Langer -7 67 75 67 209 $23,888
T21 Rod Pampling -7 71 70 68 209 $23,888
T21 John Huston -7 73 66 70 209 $23,888
T21 Ricardo Gonzalez -7 70 69 70 209 $23,888
T25 Joe Durant -6 70 72 68 210 $19,583
T25 Tim Petrovic -6 68 72 70 210 $19,583
T25 Gene Sauers -6 73 66 71 210 $19,583
T25 Mario Tiziani -6 68 68 74 210 $19,583
T29 Billy Mayfair -5 73 71 67 211 $15,210
T29 Matt Gogel -5 76 66 69 211 $15,210
T29 Kirk Triplett -5 73 69 69 211 $15,210
T29 Darren Clarke -5 73 68 70 211 $15,210
T29 Dicky Pride -5 72 68 71 211 $15,210
T29 Colin Montgomerie -5 70 70 71 211 $15,210
T29 Michael Wright -5 68 69 74 211 $15,210
T36 Tim Herron -4 71 74 67 212 $12,285
T36 David Branshaw -4 70 72 70 212 $12,285
T38 Corey Pavin -3 75 70 68 213 $10,500
T38 David Toms -3 72 73 68 213 $10,500
T38 Scott Dunlap -3 74 69 70 213 $10,500
T38 Marco Dawson -3 73 70 70 213 $10,500
T38 Paul Broadhurst -3 69 72 72 213 $10,500
T38 Tim O'Neal -3 71 68 74 213 $10,500
T44 Shane Bertsch -2 72 71 71 214 $7,980
T44 Michael Allen -2 71 70 73 214 $7,980
T44 Thongchai Jaidee -2 70 71 73 214 $7,980
T44 Vijay Singh -2 69 72 73 214 $7,980
T44 Rob Labritz -2 71 67 76 214 $7,980
T44 Richard Green -2 70 68 76 214 $7,980
T50 Charlie Wi -1 75 72 68 215 $5,712
T50 Tom Lehman -1 74 70 71 215 $5,712
T50 Brett Quigley -1 71 73 71 215 $5,712
T50 Fred Funk -1 73 70 72 215 $5,712
T50 Thomas Bjørn -1 71 70 74 215 $5,712
T55 Kenny Perry E 75 72 69 216 $4,305
T55 Chris DiMarco E 73 74 69 216 $4,305
T55 Retief Goosen E 72 75 69 216 $4,305
T55 Glen Day E 70 75 71 216 $4,305
T55 Jeff Maggert E 70 74 72 216 $4,305
T55 Heath Slocum E 69 74 73 216 $4,305
T61 David Frost 1 71 73 73 217 $3,465
T61 John Daly 1 69 70 78 217 $3,465
T63 Kevin Sutherland 2 75 71 72 218 $3,045
T63 Rocco Mediate 2 66 75 77 218 $3,045
T65 Lee Janzen 3 77 71 71 219 $2,327
T65 Jim Furyk 3 75 73 71 219 $2,327
T65 John Senden 3 74 73 72 219 $2,327
T65 Eric Axley 3 72 73 74 219 $2,327
T65 Tom Pernice Jr. 3 69 76 74 219 $2,327
T70 Greg Chalmers 5 76 73 72 221 $1,785
T70 Scott Parel 5 74 73 74 221 $1,785
T72 Duffy Waldorf 6 76 75 71 222 $1,533
T72 Woody Austin 6 73 73 76 222 $1,533
74 Jay Haas 7 74 74 75 223 $1,386
75 Olin Browne 9 76 73 76 225 $1,302
76 Scott McCarron 10 79 75 72 226 $1,218
77 Dick Mast 12 72 75 81 228 $1,134

