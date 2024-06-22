Look good, play better and stay protected on the golf course with these sunglasses

Summer is officially here, and it's the prime time of year for golfers to hit the links.

Every golfer should be prepared for the warm, sunny weather when they play golf, and that includes having sunscreen, headwear and sunglasses when they play. Not only will sunglasses protect a golfer's eyes from the sun's ultraviolet rays, but the right sunglasses will also help a golfer to see the golf course better than with their eyes alone. With proper performance lenses, sunglasses designed for golf filter out the sun's glare off the many surfaces on a golf course -- namely grass, sand and water -- to improve the experience.

Still, identifying the best golf sunglasses is a personal journey for each player. Finding the right frames and right lenses for your eyes and needs takes a little work. So let me point you in the right direction with some great options from several brands.

Wiley X WR Trek

I have a bigger head, so it's important for me to have wider sunglasses that can fit my face, cover my field of vision and look proportional. The Wiley X WR Trek is a great frame for that purpose. I got them in a semi-translucent light grey frame with their Captivate polarized green mirror lenses. The lighter-weight frames are built to allow for a wide variety of prescription lenses, while the Triloid polycarbonate frame build is tough and holds up well to the abuse that can happen in a golf cart or bag. They are meant to fit a medium- or large-sized head.

Not only do the sunglasses look fun but they perform well on the course. The Captivate lenses not only filter out all UV rays but also offer a view of the golf course that makes it easier to read the greens and look down at shiny surfaces in the summer months. ($196)

adidas Sport Golf SP0083

I've had a pair of adidas Sport sunglasses for years, and that pair wraps well around my bigger head. However, it also looks kind of bulky at times and can leave some pretty big tan lines. For this year, though, adidas came out with a similar model to what I had but in a more svelte design. The SP0083s come in a variety of lens styles, but the ones I got came in matte black. This year's model has a thinner temples than prior models, while the injected plastic frames are still very lightweight. These glasses, like the WR Trek, have a molded bridge that is not adjustable. The polarized lenses aren't specifically designed for golf but just to filter out UV rays and offer a darker view of the world. Some people prefer that in their glasses, and these fit the bill nicely.

Timberland TB9298 06D

Some people prefer to have a more stylish-looking pair of sunglasses, and a lot of folks like to turn to an aviator style that can look good in pretty much any situation. The Timberland TB9298 06D sunglasses are a great option for someone looking for multi-purpose sunglasses on a decent budget. (These can be found online for under $125.) With a shiny, dark nickel look, and a sleek aesthetic, these frames look fantastic at the golf course and the pool afterward. The polarized lenses offer a more general view of the world, but that's still helpful on the golf course. With a nice carrying sleeve, you can keep these glasses looking good for years to come.