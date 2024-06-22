2024 Dick’s Open purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour Champions prize money payout

The 2024 Dick's Open purse is set for $2.1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $315,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Dick's Open field is headed by Stephen Ames, Steve Alker, Bernhard Langer, Miguel Angel Jimenez, David Toms and more.

It's the 14th event on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with 78 players taking on the upstate New York host course. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, New York.

The Dick's Open will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2024.

At the season of the season in 2024, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2024 Dick's Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout