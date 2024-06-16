2024 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Taylor Dickson, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at Crestview Country Club in Wichita, Kansas.

Dickson won his second Korn Ferry Tour event of the season, following on from a playoff win in Chile earlier in the season. Dickson shot 5-under 65 in the final round to win the event by a shot on 19-under 261.

William Mouw and 54-hole leader Sam Stevens finished in a tie for second place, a shot out of a potential playoff. Kevin Roy and Kevin Velo finished in a tie for fourth place, two shots adrift.

Dickson won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Dickson earned 12.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 137 or better, with 82 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Compliance Solutions Championship in Oklahoma.

2024 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details