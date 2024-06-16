2024 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Korn Ferry Tour

2024 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

June 16, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Taylor Dickson
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Taylor Dickson, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at Crestview Country Club in Wichita, Kansas.

Dickson won his second Korn Ferry Tour event of the season, following on from a playoff win in Chile earlier in the season. Dickson shot 5-under 65 in the final round to win the event by a shot on 19-under 261.

William Mouw and 54-hole leader Sam Stevens finished in a tie for second place, a shot out of a potential playoff. Kevin Roy and Kevin Velo finished in a tie for fourth place, two shots adrift.

Dickson won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Dickson earned 12.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 137 or better, with 82 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Compliance Solutions Championship in Oklahoma.

2024 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Taylor Dickson -19 64 64 68 65 261 $180,000
T2 William Mouw -18 65 65 66 66 262 $75,000
T2 Sam Stevens -18 66 63 63 70 262 $75,000
T4 Kevin Roy -16 69 66 62 67 264 $41,500
T4 Kevin Velo -16 70 65 62 67 264 $41,500
T6 Nelson Ledesma -15 67 66 67 65 265 $32,000
T6 Davis Chatfield -15 66 65 66 68 265 $32,000
T6 Patrick Cover -15 64 66 65 70 265 $32,000
9 Marcus Byrd -14 63 66 70 67 266 $27,500
T10 Kris Ventura -13 64 69 69 65 267 $24,575
T10 Robert Streb -13 65 65 68 69 267 $24,575
T12 Cody Blick -12 68 68 67 65 268 $19,300
T12 Chase Johnson -12 68 66 69 65 268 $19,300
T12 Mason Andersen -12 67 65 71 65 268 $19,300
T12 Michael Johnson -12 68 68 65 67 268 $19,300
T12 Brandon Crick -12 62 69 65 72 268 $19,300
T17 Shad Tuten -11 72 64 69 64 269 $10,688
T17 Ryan Blaum -11 71 63 71 64 269 $10,688
T17 Patrick Fishburn -11 67 68 68 66 269 $10,688
T17 Connor Howe -11 69 66 68 66 269 $10,688
T17 Matt McCarty -11 70 66 66 67 269 $10,688
T17 S.Y. Noh -11 65 72 64 68 269 $10,688
T17 Peter Kuest -11 70 67 64 68 269 $10,688
T17 Mitchell Meissner -11 72 65 64 68 269 $10,688
T17 Noah Goodwin -11 72 64 64 69 269 $10,688
T17 Paul Peterson -11 67 68 65 69 269 $10,688
T17 Dawson Armstrong -11 68 63 68 70 269 $10,688
T17 Ross Steelman -11 66 65 68 70 269 $10,688
T17 Matt Atkins -11 64 64 71 70 269 $10,688
T17 Pontus Nyholm -11 67 62 69 71 269 $10,688
T31 Fabián Gómez -10 67 68 71 64 270 $6,250
T31 Nick Gabrelcik -10 71 63 69 67 270 $6,250
T31 Tanner Gore -10 65 67 71 67 270 $6,250
T31 Braden Thornberry -10 68 66 68 68 270 $6,250
T31 Wilson Furr -10 70 64 66 70 270 $6,250
T31 Jeremy Paul -10 66 67 67 70 270 $6,250
T31 Davis Lamb -10 67 67 65 71 270 $6,250
T38 Ryan Gerard -9 66 64 75 66 271 $5,012
T38 Ricky Castillo -9 71 66 67 67 271 $5,012
T38 William Moll -9 66 67 70 68 271 $5,012
T38 Thomas Rosenmueller -9 69 66 67 69 271 $5,012
T38 Tano Goya -9 66 70 65 70 271 $5,012
T38 Cristobal Del Solar -9 66 67 68 70 271 $5,012
T38 John Augenstein -9 69 63 68 71 271 $5,012
T38 Quade Cummins -9 65 66 67 73 271 $5,012
T46 John Pak -8 69 68 71 64 272 $4,381
T46 Logan McCracken -8 67 67 72 66 272 $4,381
T46 Daniel Miernicki -8 70 67 68 67 272 $4,381
T46 Chase Seiffert -8 70 66 69 67 272 $4,381
T46 Brendon Jelley -8 68 68 68 68 272 $4,381
T46 Dylan Healey -8 68 67 68 69 272 $4,381
T46 Cole Sherwood -8 68 67 67 70 272 $4,381
T46 Emilio Gonzalez -8 70 65 67 70 272 $4,381
T54 Alvaro Ortiz -7 71 66 73 63 273 $4,150
T54 Austin Hitt -7 69 68 70 66 273 $4,150
T54 Hayden Springer -7 66 69 71 67 273 $4,150
T54 Trevor Werbylo -7 69 67 68 69 273 $4,150
T54 Zecheng Dou -7 69 67 67 70 273 $4,150
T54 Austin Smotherman -7 69 67 67 70 273 $4,150
T54 Ollie Schniederjans -7 71 66 65 71 273 $4,150
T54 Dillon Board -7 68 67 67 71 273 $4,150
T62 Michael Feuerstein -6 68 69 69 68 274 $4,030
T62 KK Limbhasut -6 65 72 69 68 274 $4,030
T62 Morgan Hoffmann -6 69 67 69 69 274 $4,030
T62 Brent Grant -6 69 66 69 70 274 $4,030
T66 Yuxin Lin -5 68 69 69 69 275 $3,970
T66 Alistair Docherty -5 67 64 72 72 275 $3,970
T68 Charles Porter -4 71 66 70 69 276 $3,900
T68 Jared du Toit -4 72 65 67 72 276 $3,900
T68 Bo Van Pelt -4 69 67 68 72 276 $3,900
T68 Rayhan Thomas -4 72 64 67 73 276 $3,900
T68 Chandler Blanchet -4 69 68 65 74 276 $3,900
T73 Brandon Harkins -3 69 68 70 70 277 $3,820
T73 Étienne Papineau -3 67 69 69 72 277 $3,820
T73 Joey Garber -3 68 68 68 73 277 $3,820
76 Ben Crane -2 65 69 70 74 278 $3,780
T77 Paul Haley II -1 71 66 72 70 279 $3,750
T77 Jamie Lovemark -1 69 68 71 71 279 $3,750
T79 Sudarshan Yellamaraju 2 70 66 72 74 282 $3,710
T79 Scott Harrington 2 67 68 73 74 282 $3,710
81 Marcelo Rozo 3 70 67 69 77 283 $3,680
82 Matt Snyder 6 68 67 77 74 286 $3,660

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.