Scottie Scheffler's US Open haircut has some fans concerned
CMC Golf Culture

Scottie Scheffler’s US Open haircut has some fans concerned

June 13, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


Scottie Scheffler had all eyes on him on Thursday as he was starting the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No. 2, seeking a second major championship this year and a third-career major championship win.

And a lot of fans immediately noticed that Scheffler looked a lot different -- particularly with a new hair cut.

Scheffler had a news conference earlier in the week in North Carolina, looking like the guy who had won the Memorial Tournament the week prior in Ohio. However, by the time he teed off on Thursday, the world No. 1 had much shorter hair. As it turns out, Scheffler turned to the barber that the USGA, which conducts the US Open, had on site to give him a fresh cut.

The barber, Anthony Montañez, who goes by Monti the Barber on Instagram, has been stationed at Pinehurst No. 2 to give players hair cuts and keep them looking good for a major championship week. Monti is a barber for USGA events, LIV Golf tournaments and the PGA Tour Champions.

Monti posted a photo of him with Scheffler on Instagram, detailing the cut with the Masters champion in the barber chair. The New York-based barber also took a photo with Tommy Fleetwood, whose flowing locks are probably a barber's dream to style and cut, as well as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

However, fans most seemed to notice the considerably shorter do Scheffler is rocking at Pinehurst No. 2. Some have said he looks older than he already does for a nearly 28-year-old person. Some were concerned the hair cut might hurt Scheffler's golf mojo as he chases the national open. Whatever the reason why, fans have definitely noticed Scheffler's hair cut.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.