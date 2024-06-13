Scottie Scheffler’s US Open haircut has some fans concerned

Scottie Scheffler had all eyes on him on Thursday as he was starting the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No. 2, seeking a second major championship this year and a third-career major championship win.

And a lot of fans immediately noticed that Scheffler looked a lot different -- particularly with a new hair cut.

Scheffler had a news conference earlier in the week in North Carolina, looking like the guy who had won the Memorial Tournament the week prior in Ohio. However, by the time he teed off on Thursday, the world No. 1 had much shorter hair. As it turns out, Scheffler turned to the barber that the USGA, which conducts the US Open, had on site to give him a fresh cut.

The barber, Anthony Montañez, who goes by Monti the Barber on Instagram, has been stationed at Pinehurst No. 2 to give players hair cuts and keep them looking good for a major championship week. Monti is a barber for USGA events, LIV Golf tournaments and the PGA Tour Champions.

Monti posted a photo of him with Scheffler on Instagram, detailing the cut with the Masters champion in the barber chair. The New York-based barber also took a photo with Tommy Fleetwood, whose flowing locks are probably a barber's dream to style and cut, as well as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

However, fans most seemed to notice the considerably shorter do Scheffler is rocking at Pinehurst No. 2. Some have said he looks older than he already does for a nearly 28-year-old person. Some were concerned the hair cut might hurt Scheffler's golf mojo as he chases the national open. Whatever the reason why, fans have definitely noticed Scheffler's hair cut.