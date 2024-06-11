Royal Porthcawl in Wales to host the 2025 AIG Women’s Open

Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales will host the AIG Women's Open for the first time in 2025.

The Welsh club has hosted two Senior Open Championships in the last decade, proving a popular host for the championship. The last time out in 2023, Alex Cejka won in tremendously windy conditions on the final day. He beat Padraig Harrington in a playoff to claim the major title on the PGA Tour Champions.

Next year, the top female players in the world will descend on the Portcawl course for the 49th AIG Women's Open on the south coast of the country.

"It is a huge honour to be welcoming the world’s best golfers and we simply cannot wait," said the club on its Facebook page.

The venue was set to host the tournament in 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling.

The AIG Women's Open is one of five LPGA-recognized major championships, including the Chevron Championship, US Women's Open, KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the Amundi Evian Championship in France.

In 2024, the AIG Women's Open will be played on the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland, from August 21-25.