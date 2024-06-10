2024 US Open TV schedule: How to watch on USA, NBC, Peacock
U.S. Open

2024 US Open TV schedule: How to watch on USA, NBC, Peacock

June 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 US Open is the third major championship of the men's golf calendar, with Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina, hosting an historic US Open.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 60 and ties heading into the final two rounds in the national championship.

The US Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with USA Network airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from the Boston area.

NBC airs coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with the Peacock streaming service carrying some action for all four days.

In order to watch the Peacock-exclusive coverage, you'll need to subscribe to Peacock Premium for $5 per month. The other coverage is available to stream through the NBC Sports app.

However, if you prefer to watch the 2024 US Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2024 US Open TV times and schedule.

2024 US Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Thursday, June 13: 6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock, 5-8 p.m. on Peacock
  • Friday, June 14: 6:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Peacock, 1-7 p.m. on NBC and Peacock, 7-8 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock
  • Saturday, June 15: 10 a.m - 12 p.m. on Peacock, 12-8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
  • Sunday, June 16: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on USA Network, 12-7 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

