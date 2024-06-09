2024 LIV Golf Houston final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 LIV Golf Houston final leaderboard is headed by winner Carlos Ortiz, who earned his first LIV Golf win at Golf Club of Houston near Houston, Texas.

Ortiz won the tournament with a one-shot victory over Adrian Meronk on 15-under 201, shooting a final-round 65 to breakthrough on the circuit.

Patrick Reed, who calls Houston home, and David Puig finished in a share of third place, two shots behind the winner.

Ortiz won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Houston recap notes

Ortiz earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 52 players finishing the event in the eighth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Cleeks team finished first for the first time ever, with the four team members (Meronk, Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland and Kalle Samooja) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Smash earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Fireballs finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues in two weeks with the LIV Golf Nashville event.

2024 LIV Golf Houston final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details