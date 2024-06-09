2024 LIV Golf Houston final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
June 9, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Carlos Ortiz HUMBLE, TX - JUNE 09: Carlos Ortiz (MEX) watches his tee shot on 3 during the final round of the LIV Golf Houston tournament on June 9, 2024 at Golf Club of Houston, in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The 2024 LIV Golf Houston final leaderboard is headed by winner Carlos Ortiz, who earned his first LIV Golf win at Golf Club of Houston near Houston, Texas.

Ortiz won the tournament with a one-shot victory over Adrian Meronk on 15-under 201, shooting a final-round 65 to breakthrough on the circuit.

Patrick Reed, who calls Houston home, and David Puig finished in a share of third place, two shots behind the winner.

Ortiz won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Houston recap notes

Ortiz earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 52 players finishing the event in the eighth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Cleeks team finished first for the first time ever, with the four team members (Meronk, Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland and Kalle Samooja) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Smash earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Fireballs finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues in two weeks with the LIV Golf Nashville event.

2024 LIV Golf Houston final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Carlos Ortiz -15 66 68 67 201 $4,000,000
2 Adrian Meronk -14 65 69 68 202 $2,250,000
T3 Patrick Reed -13 67 68 68 203 $1,250,000
T3 David Puig -13 68 66 69 203 $1,250,000
5 Sergio Garcia -11 67 70 68 205 $800,000
T6 Graeme McDowell -10 69 68 69 206 $650,000
T6 Lucas Herbert -10 69 68 69 206 $650,000
T8 Brooks Koepka -9 70 72 65 207 $422,500
T8 Cameron Tringale -9 70 69 68 207 $422,500
T8 Anirban Lahiri -9 69 69 69 207 $422,500
T8 Martin Kaymer -9 65 72 70 207 $422,500
T8 Paul Casey -9 67 67 73 207 $422,500
13 Dustin Johnson -8 67 71 70 208 $340,000
14 Matthew Wolff -7 69 67 73 209 $320,000
T15 Talor Gooch -6 73 71 66 210 $285,000
T15 Henrik Stenson -6 70 70 70 210 $285,000
T15 Sebastián Muñoz -6 69 71 70 210 $285,000
T18 Charl Schwartzel -5 70 72 69 211 $235,000
T18 Dean Burmester -5 72 69 70 211 $235,000
T18 Lee Westwood -5 69 72 70 211 $235,000
T18 Tyrrell Hatton -5 70 70 71 211 $235,000
T18 Bryson DeChambeau -5 69 70 72 211 $235,000
T18 Jason Kokrak -5 71 66 74 211 $235,000
T24 Sam Horsfield -4 72 74 66 212 $182,500
T24 Richard Bland -4 74 71 67 212 $182,500
T24 Marc Leishman -4 67 75 70 212 $182,500
T24 Abraham Ancer -4 75 66 71 212 $182,500
T24 John Catlin -4 71 70 71 212 $182,500
T24 Kieran Vincent -4 70 70 72 212 $182,500
T24 Thomas Pieters -4 70 68 74 212 $182,500
T24 Kevin Na -4 66 72 74 212 $182,500
T32 Harold Varner III -3 70 74 69 213 $151,600
T32 Jinichiro Kozuma -3 70 73 70 213 $151,600
T32 Kalle Samooja -3 69 73 71 213 $151,600
T32 Caleb Surratt -3 65 76 72 213 $151,600
T32 Joaquín Niemann -3 67 69 77 213 $151,600
T37 Phil Mickelson -2 71 69 74 214 $141,500
T37 Brendan Steele -2 70 70 74 214 $141,500
T39 Mito Pereira -1 70 74 71 215 $136,500
T39 Matt Jones -1 68 74 73 215 $136,500
41 Eugenio Chacarra E 69 72 75 216 $133,000
T42 Peter Uihlein 1 74 75 68 217 $127,750
T42 Andy Ogletree 1 77 70 70 217 $127,750
T42 Scott Vincent 1 73 74 70 217 $127,750
T42 Pat Perez 1 72 68 77 217 $127,750
T46 Hudson Swafford 2 75 70 73 218 $124,000
T46 Ian Poulter 2 67 72 79 218 $124,000
T48 Anthony Kim 4 73 76 71 220 $90,000
T48 Cameron Smith 4 71 69 80 220 $90,000
50 Danny Lee 5 70 72 79 221 $60,000
51 Bubba Watson 6 75 72 75 222 $60,000
52 Branden Grace 8 76 74 74 224 $50,000

