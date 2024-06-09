2024 BMW Charity Pro-Am final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Korn Ferry Tour Leaderboards

2024 BMW Charity Pro-Am final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

June 9, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Ryan Gerard GREER, SOUTH CAROLINA - JUNE 09: Ryan Gerard of the United States poses with the Trophy on the 18th green after winning the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX at Thornblade Club on June 09, 2024 in Greer, South Carolina. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
The 2024 BMW Charity Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryan Gerard, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina.

Gerard won his first Korn Ferry Tour event, pulling away from the field on Sunday for a dominant six-shot win in the two-course pro-am event. A final-round 66 brough Gerard to a 72-hole total of 26-under 259.

Seth Reeves finished in second this week, with Mr. 57, Cristobal del Solar finishing alone in third place to round out the medal stand.

Gerard won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Gerard earned 13.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 5-under 138 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open and the US Open.

2024 BMW Charity Pro-Am final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ryan Gerard -26 64 66 63 66 259 $180,000
2 Seth Reeves -20 64 64 73 64 265 $90,000
3 Cristobal Del Solar -19 65 66 65 70 266 $60,000
T4 Adam Long -18 69 67 68 63 267 $41,500
T4 Kevin Velo -18 69 64 65 69 267 $41,500
T6 Pontus Nyholm -17 67 71 63 67 268 $32,000
T6 Bill Haas -17 67 63 71 67 268 $32,000
T6 Thomas Rosenmueller -17 67 67 66 68 268 $32,000
T9 Dalton Ward -16 70 64 71 64 269 $25,500
T9 Cooper Dossey -16 68 64 69 68 269 $25,500
T9 Marcus Byrd -16 68 63 68 70 269 $25,500
T12 Isaiah Salinda -15 72 66 67 65 270 $17,687
T12 Jeremy Paul -15 73 64 67 66 270 $17,687
T12 John Pak -15 66 67 70 67 270 $17,687
T12 Mitchell Meissner -15 67 67 68 68 270 $17,687
T12 Michael Johnson -15 67 66 69 68 270 $17,687
T12 Trevor Cone -15 66 72 63 69 270 $17,687
T12 Matt McCarty -15 65 67 67 71 270 $17,687
T12 Billy Kennerly -15 68 62 68 72 270 $17,687
T20 Keenan Huskey -14 71 67 68 65 271 $11,360
T20 Shad Tuten -14 69 69 66 67 271 $11,360
T20 Steven Fisk -14 73 64 67 67 271 $11,360
T20 Richy Werenski -14 67 71 65 68 271 $11,360
T20 Joey Garber -14 69 69 63 70 271 $11,360
T25 Braden Thornberry -13 69 67 72 64 272 $8,332
T25 Kyle Stanley -13 69 69 66 68 272 $8,332
T25 Zach Bauchou -13 72 63 69 68 272 $8,332
T25 Brian Campbell -13 68 68 67 69 272 $8,332
T29 John Augenstein -12 69 68 71 65 273 $6,679
T29 Brandon Crick -12 69 68 69 67 273 $6,679
T29 Brandon Harkins -12 74 60 72 67 273 $6,679
T29 Dillon Board -12 68 68 68 69 273 $6,679
T29 Patrick Cover -12 69 67 67 70 273 $6,679
T29 Morgan Hoffmann -12 71 66 65 71 273 $6,679
T29 Ryan Armour -12 73 63 66 71 273 $6,679
T36 Jonathan Byrd -11 68 68 72 66 274 $5,400
T36 Jared Wolfe -11 71 67 68 68 274 $5,400
T36 Garett Reband -11 70 66 70 68 274 $5,400
T36 Scott Piercy -11 69 65 72 68 274 $5,400
T36 Bo Hoag -11 71 67 66 70 274 $5,400
T36 Yuxin Lin -11 66 70 67 71 274 $5,400
T42 Mason Andersen -10 70 68 70 67 275 $4,671
T42 Paul Peterson -10 68 70 70 67 275 $4,671
T42 Ryan Davis -10 66 71 70 68 275 $4,671
T42 KK Limbhasut -10 71 67 68 69 275 $4,671
T42 Chandler Blanchet -10 67 69 69 70 275 $4,671
T42 Trace Crowe -10 66 68 71 70 275 $4,671
T42 Andrew Kozan -10 68 65 70 72 275 $4,671
T49 Jacob Solomon -9 69 68 71 68 276 $4,375
T49 Trevor Werbylo -9 68 68 67 73 276 $4,375
T51 Joe Weiler -8 69 69 70 69 277 $4,233
T51 Connor Howe -8 70 67 71 69 277 $4,233
T51 Kyle Cottam -8 73 64 69 71 277 $4,233
T51 Matt Atkins -8 66 69 70 72 277 $4,233
T51 Will Cannon -8 67 67 70 73 277 $4,233
T51 Ryan McCormick -8 67 68 68 74 277 $4,233
57 Max McGreevy -7 70 68 68 72 278 $4,160
T58 Taylor Dickson -5 68 69 71 72 280 $4,130
T58 Noah Hofman -5 66 69 70 75 280 $4,130
T60 Cody Blick -4 68 70 74 69 281 $4,060
T60 Raul Pereda -4 70 68 71 72 281 $4,060
T60 Bryson Nimmer -4 69 69 71 72 281 $4,060
T60 Peter Knade -4 68 69 72 72 281 $4,060
T60 Robert Streb -4 67 71 68 75 281 $4,060
65 Dylan Meyer -3 70 65 77 70 282 $4,000
66 Fabián Gómez -2 69 68 70 76 283 $3,980
67 William Moll E 68 70 71 76 285 $3,960

