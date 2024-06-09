2024 BMW Charity Pro-Am final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 BMW Charity Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryan Gerard, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina.

Gerard won his first Korn Ferry Tour event, pulling away from the field on Sunday for a dominant six-shot win in the two-course pro-am event. A final-round 66 brough Gerard to a 72-hole total of 26-under 259.

Seth Reeves finished in second this week, with Mr. 57, Cristobal del Solar finishing alone in third place to round out the medal stand.

Gerard won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Gerard earned 13.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 5-under 138 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open and the US Open.

2024 BMW Charity Pro-Am final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details