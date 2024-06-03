2024 BMW Charity Pro-Am: Celebrities in the Korn Ferry Tour field

The 2024 BMW Charity Pro-Am field is filled with celebrities, as the Korn Ferry Tour pulls off its equivalent of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Greenville, S.C., this week at Thornblade Club.
Under the BMW Charity Pro-Am format, each of the professionals in the field is paired with an amateur partner for each of the first two rounds, with a 36-hole cut after each player has competed on each of the two courses in the tournament rotation: Thornblade Club and The Carolina Country Club.
The top 10 pro-am teams join the top 65 and ties among the pros for the third round at Thornblade Club.
Only professionals play in the final round.
Celebrities in the 2024 BMW Charity Pro-Am field
- Former NFL wide receiver Brice Butler
- Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf
- American Idol winner Phillip Phillips
- Golf social media influencer Roger Steele
- Former NFL quarterback and College Football Hall of Fame inductee Vince Young
- Current world champion boxer Canelo Álvarez
- Actor Brian Baumgartner
- "On Patrol: Live PD" host Danny Brown
- Actor Andy Buckley
- ESPN golf analyst Michael Collins
- NBA Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry
- Musician Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts)
- Gold Rated BMW Motorsport Works driver Connor De Phillippi
- Actress Debbe Dunning
- Comedian Larry the Cable Guy
- Olympic curler and gold medalist Matt Hamilton
- Sports media personality Ann Liguori
- Golf Channel podcast host Will Lowery
- Pop Singer-Songwriter Ben Rector
- Musician Joe Don Rooney
- Actor D.B. Sweeney
- MLB World Champion David Wells
- Emmy Award-Winning director and actor Justin Wheelon
- NHL defenseman James Wisniewski