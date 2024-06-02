2024 UNC Health Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC

2024 UNC Health Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

June 2, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Kaito Onishi
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 UNC Health Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Kaito Onishi, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard again this week at Raleigh Country Club in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Onishi won his first Korn Ferry Tour event after 30 starts, earning a one-shot win over Max McGreevy on a difficult scoring course at 8-under 272.

Nelson Ledesma had a great week, finishing two shots behind McGreevy to finish in solo third place this week.

Onishi won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Onishi earned 12.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 2-over 142 or better, with 72 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the BMW Charity Pro-Am in South Carolina.

2024 UNC Health Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Kaito Onishi -8 68 69 69 66 272 $180,000
2 Max McGreevy -7 68 69 68 68 273 $90,000
3 Nelson Ledesma -5 70 64 68 73 275 $60,000
T4 Mitchell Meissner -4 66 76 68 66 276 $30,850
T4 Trevor Cone -4 67 70 72 67 276 $30,850
T4 Alvaro Ortiz -4 67 74 67 68 276 $30,850
T4 Daniel Summerhays -4 65 70 73 68 276 $30,850
T4 Julian Suri -4 67 72 68 69 276 $30,850
T4 Shad Tuten -4 67 71 69 69 276 $30,850
T4 Trey Winstead -4 64 73 69 70 276 $30,850
T4 Steven Fisk -4 64 72 70 70 276 $30,850
T4 Carter Jenkins -4 67 68 71 70 276 $30,850
13 Patrick Welch -3 68 67 71 71 277 $20,500
T14 Ryan Hall -2 70 72 70 66 278 $17,000
T14 Sam Saunders -2 72 65 73 68 278 $17,000
T14 Chris Naegel -2 69 72 67 70 278 $17,000
T14 Sudarshan Yellamaraju -2 69 70 69 70 278 $17,000
T14 Tano Goya -2 65 73 69 71 278 $17,000
T19 Emilio Gonzalez -1 70 72 68 69 279 $10,413
T19 Andrew Kozan -1 71 70 69 69 279 $10,413
T19 Kevin Velo -1 71 68 71 69 279 $10,413
T19 Thomas Rosenmueller -1 68 72 69 70 279 $10,413
T19 William Mouw -1 70 70 69 70 279 $10,413
T19 Russell Knox -1 67 72 70 70 279 $10,413
T19 Tag Ridings -1 67 70 72 70 279 $10,413
T19 Patrick Cover -1 65 72 71 71 279 $10,413
T19 Mason Andersen -1 66 70 72 71 279 $10,413
T19 Braden Thornberry -1 68 68 69 74 279 $10,413
T29 Scott Harrington E 67 69 78 66 280 $6,472
T29 Richy Werenski E 72 68 72 68 280 $6,472
T29 Ryan Blaum E 69 71 71 69 280 $6,472
T29 Danny Walker E 70 69 72 69 280 $6,472
T29 Wes Homan E 67 71 73 69 280 $6,472
T29 Marcus Byrd E 72 68 70 70 280 $6,472
T29 Cody Blick E 71 69 70 70 280 $6,472
T29 Trent Phillips E 70 72 66 72 280 $6,472
T29 Dan McCarthy E 68 71 69 72 280 $6,472
T38 Roberto Díaz 1 72 69 74 66 281 $4,915
T38 T.J. Vogel 1 73 68 73 67 281 $4,915
T38 Chris Baker 1 72 70 70 69 281 $4,915
T38 Jacob Solomon 1 67 73 71 70 281 $4,915
T38 Rob Oppenheim 1 72 67 71 71 281 $4,915
T38 Quade Cummins 1 69 68 73 71 281 $4,915
T38 Rhein Gibson 1 72 70 66 73 281 $4,915
T38 Zecheng Dou 1 70 70 68 73 281 $4,915
T38 Brent Grant 1 69 71 66 75 281 $4,915
T38 Yi Cao 1 68 70 68 75 281 $4,915
T48 Seth Reeves 2 67 72 76 67 282 $4,303
T48 Davis Shore 2 68 72 74 68 282 $4,303
T48 Zach Bauchou 2 68 69 76 69 282 $4,303
T48 Will Chandler 2 73 69 70 70 282 $4,303
T48 Ricky Castillo 2 71 70 71 70 282 $4,303
T48 Davis Lamb 2 71 70 69 72 282 $4,303
T48 Garett Reband 2 75 67 67 73 282 $4,303
T48 Noah Goodwin 2 70 72 66 74 282 $4,303
T56 David Kocher 3 69 71 76 67 283 $4,140
T56 Frankie Capan III 3 71 71 73 68 283 $4,140
T56 Davis Chatfield 3 70 72 68 73 283 $4,140
T56 Joey Garber 3 67 74 67 75 283 $4,140
T56 Kyle Westmoreland 3 70 69 69 75 283 $4,140
T61 Bryce Hendrix 4 75 67 73 69 284 $4,070
T61 Ryan Davis 4 66 74 71 73 284 $4,070
T63 Taylor Dickson 5 71 70 76 68 285 $4,020
T63 Fabián Gómez 5 69 72 73 71 285 $4,020
T63 Jeremy Paul 5 74 68 71 72 285 $4,020
66 Grant Hirschman 6 68 71 74 73 286 $3,980
T67 Cole Stevens (a) 7 68 74 75 70 287 $0
T67 Jonathan Byrd 7 67 74 74 72 287 $3,950
T67 Mark Goetz 7 69 72 73 73 287 $3,950
T70 Brendon Jelley 9 73 69 75 72 289 $3,910
T70 Blake McShea 9 70 72 71 76 289 $3,910
72 Sam Bennett 12 70 71 74 77 292 $3,880

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.