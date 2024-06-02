2024 UNC Health Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 UNC Health Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Kaito Onishi, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard again this week at Raleigh Country Club in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Onishi won his first Korn Ferry Tour event after 30 starts, earning a one-shot win over Max McGreevy on a difficult scoring course at 8-under 272.

Nelson Ledesma had a great week, finishing two shots behind McGreevy to finish in solo third place this week.

Onishi won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Onishi earned 12.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 2-over 142 or better, with 72 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the BMW Charity Pro-Am in South Carolina.

2024 UNC Health Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details