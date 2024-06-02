2024 UNC Health Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 UNC Health Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Kaito Onishi, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard again this week at Raleigh Country Club in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Onishi won his first Korn Ferry Tour event after 30 starts, earning a one-shot win over Max McGreevy on a difficult scoring course at 8-under 272.
Nelson Ledesma had a great week, finishing two shots behind McGreevy to finish in solo third place this week.
Onishi won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
Onishi earned 12.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.
This week the cut was made at 2-over 142 or better, with 72 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the BMW Charity Pro-Am in South Carolina.
2024 UNC Health Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Kaito Onishi
|-8
|68
|69
|69
|66
|272
|$180,000
|2
|Max McGreevy
|-7
|68
|69
|68
|68
|273
|$90,000
|3
|Nelson Ledesma
|-5
|70
|64
|68
|73
|275
|$60,000
|T4
|Mitchell Meissner
|-4
|66
|76
|68
|66
|276
|$30,850
|T4
|Trevor Cone
|-4
|67
|70
|72
|67
|276
|$30,850
|T4
|Alvaro Ortiz
|-4
|67
|74
|67
|68
|276
|$30,850
|T4
|Daniel Summerhays
|-4
|65
|70
|73
|68
|276
|$30,850
|T4
|Julian Suri
|-4
|67
|72
|68
|69
|276
|$30,850
|T4
|Shad Tuten
|-4
|67
|71
|69
|69
|276
|$30,850
|T4
|Trey Winstead
|-4
|64
|73
|69
|70
|276
|$30,850
|T4
|Steven Fisk
|-4
|64
|72
|70
|70
|276
|$30,850
|T4
|Carter Jenkins
|-4
|67
|68
|71
|70
|276
|$30,850
|13
|Patrick Welch
|-3
|68
|67
|71
|71
|277
|$20,500
|T14
|Ryan Hall
|-2
|70
|72
|70
|66
|278
|$17,000
|T14
|Sam Saunders
|-2
|72
|65
|73
|68
|278
|$17,000
|T14
|Chris Naegel
|-2
|69
|72
|67
|70
|278
|$17,000
|T14
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|-2
|69
|70
|69
|70
|278
|$17,000
|T14
|Tano Goya
|-2
|65
|73
|69
|71
|278
|$17,000
|T19
|Emilio Gonzalez
|-1
|70
|72
|68
|69
|279
|$10,413
|T19
|Andrew Kozan
|-1
|71
|70
|69
|69
|279
|$10,413
|T19
|Kevin Velo
|-1
|71
|68
|71
|69
|279
|$10,413
|T19
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|-1
|68
|72
|69
|70
|279
|$10,413
|T19
|William Mouw
|-1
|70
|70
|69
|70
|279
|$10,413
|T19
|Russell Knox
|-1
|67
|72
|70
|70
|279
|$10,413
|T19
|Tag Ridings
|-1
|67
|70
|72
|70
|279
|$10,413
|T19
|Patrick Cover
|-1
|65
|72
|71
|71
|279
|$10,413
|T19
|Mason Andersen
|-1
|66
|70
|72
|71
|279
|$10,413
|T19
|Braden Thornberry
|-1
|68
|68
|69
|74
|279
|$10,413
|T29
|Scott Harrington
|E
|67
|69
|78
|66
|280
|$6,472
|T29
|Richy Werenski
|E
|72
|68
|72
|68
|280
|$6,472
|T29
|Ryan Blaum
|E
|69
|71
|71
|69
|280
|$6,472
|T29
|Danny Walker
|E
|70
|69
|72
|69
|280
|$6,472
|T29
|Wes Homan
|E
|67
|71
|73
|69
|280
|$6,472
|T29
|Marcus Byrd
|E
|72
|68
|70
|70
|280
|$6,472
|T29
|Cody Blick
|E
|71
|69
|70
|70
|280
|$6,472
|T29
|Trent Phillips
|E
|70
|72
|66
|72
|280
|$6,472
|T29
|Dan McCarthy
|E
|68
|71
|69
|72
|280
|$6,472
|T38
|Roberto Díaz
|1
|72
|69
|74
|66
|281
|$4,915
|T38
|T.J. Vogel
|1
|73
|68
|73
|67
|281
|$4,915
|T38
|Chris Baker
|1
|72
|70
|70
|69
|281
|$4,915
|T38
|Jacob Solomon
|1
|67
|73
|71
|70
|281
|$4,915
|T38
|Rob Oppenheim
|1
|72
|67
|71
|71
|281
|$4,915
|T38
|Quade Cummins
|1
|69
|68
|73
|71
|281
|$4,915
|T38
|Rhein Gibson
|1
|72
|70
|66
|73
|281
|$4,915
|T38
|Zecheng Dou
|1
|70
|70
|68
|73
|281
|$4,915
|T38
|Brent Grant
|1
|69
|71
|66
|75
|281
|$4,915
|T38
|Yi Cao
|1
|68
|70
|68
|75
|281
|$4,915
|T48
|Seth Reeves
|2
|67
|72
|76
|67
|282
|$4,303
|T48
|Davis Shore
|2
|68
|72
|74
|68
|282
|$4,303
|T48
|Zach Bauchou
|2
|68
|69
|76
|69
|282
|$4,303
|T48
|Will Chandler
|2
|73
|69
|70
|70
|282
|$4,303
|T48
|Ricky Castillo
|2
|71
|70
|71
|70
|282
|$4,303
|T48
|Davis Lamb
|2
|71
|70
|69
|72
|282
|$4,303
|T48
|Garett Reband
|2
|75
|67
|67
|73
|282
|$4,303
|T48
|Noah Goodwin
|2
|70
|72
|66
|74
|282
|$4,303
|T56
|David Kocher
|3
|69
|71
|76
|67
|283
|$4,140
|T56
|Frankie Capan III
|3
|71
|71
|73
|68
|283
|$4,140
|T56
|Davis Chatfield
|3
|70
|72
|68
|73
|283
|$4,140
|T56
|Joey Garber
|3
|67
|74
|67
|75
|283
|$4,140
|T56
|Kyle Westmoreland
|3
|70
|69
|69
|75
|283
|$4,140
|T61
|Bryce Hendrix
|4
|75
|67
|73
|69
|284
|$4,070
|T61
|Ryan Davis
|4
|66
|74
|71
|73
|284
|$4,070
|T63
|Taylor Dickson
|5
|71
|70
|76
|68
|285
|$4,020
|T63
|Fabián Gómez
|5
|69
|72
|73
|71
|285
|$4,020
|T63
|Jeremy Paul
|5
|74
|68
|71
|72
|285
|$4,020
|66
|Grant Hirschman
|6
|68
|71
|74
|73
|286
|$3,980
|T67
|Cole Stevens (a)
|7
|68
|74
|75
|70
|287
|$0
|T67
|Jonathan Byrd
|7
|67
|74
|74
|72
|287
|$3,950
|T67
|Mark Goetz
|7
|69
|72
|73
|73
|287
|$3,950
|T70
|Brendon Jelley
|9
|73
|69
|75
|72
|289
|$3,910
|T70
|Blake McShea
|9
|70
|72
|71
|76
|289
|$3,910
|72
|Sam Bennett
|12
|70
|71
|74
|77
|292
|$3,880