The 2024 LPGA Senior Championship purse is set for $400,000, with the winner's share coming in at $60,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The LPGA Senior Championship field is headed by Cristie Kerr, Angela Stanford, Karrie Webb, Juli Inkster, Trish Johnson and Laura Davies, playing out in the first Legends Tour major of the year, for the seventh time.

The top 45 players and ties make it to the final round shootout, but all 76 players in the field earn pay for the week.

The event is played this year at Copper Rock Golf Course in Utah.

2024 LPGA Senior Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $60,000 2 $36,507 3 $26,483 4 $20,487 5 $16,490 6 $13,491 7 $11,293 8 $9,894 9 $8,895 10 $8,095 11 $7,495 12 $6,995 13 $6,556 14 $6,156 15 $5,796 16 $5,477 17 $5,197 18 $4,957 19 $4,757 20 $4,597 21 $4,437 22 $4,277 23 $4,118 24 $3,958 25 $3,818 26 $3,678 27 $3,538 28 $3,398 29 $3,258 30 $3,138 31 $3,018 32 $2,898 33 $2,778 34 $2,658 35 $2,558 36 $2,458 37 $2,359 38 $2,259 39 $2,158 40 $2,079 41 $1,999 42 $1,919 43 $1,839 44 $1,759 45 $1,699 46 $1,639 47 $1,579 48 $1,519 49 $1,459 50 $1,399 51 $1,359 52 $1,319 53 $1,279 54 $1,239 55 $1,199 56 $1,159 57 $1,119 58 $1,079 59 $1,039 60 $999 61 $979 62 $959 63 $939 64 $919 65 $899 66 $879 67 $859 68 $839 69 $819 70 $799 71 $790 72 $779 73 $769 74 $759 75 $750 76 $741

