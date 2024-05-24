The 2024 LPGA Senior Championship purse is set for $400,000, with the winner's share coming in at $60,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.
The LPGA Senior Championship field is headed by Cristie Kerr, Angela Stanford, Karrie Webb, Juli Inkster, Trish Johnson and Laura Davies, playing out in the first Legends Tour major of the year, for the seventh time.
The top 45 players and ties make it to the final round shootout, but all 76 players in the field earn pay for the week.
The event is played this year at Copper Rock Golf Course in Utah.
2024 LPGA Senior Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
|POSITION
|MONEY
|1
|$60,000
|2
|$36,507
|3
|$26,483
|4
|$20,487
|5
|$16,490
|6
|$13,491
|7
|$11,293
|8
|$9,894
|
|9
|$8,895
|10
|$8,095
|11
|$7,495
|12
|$6,995
|13
|$6,556
|14
|$6,156
|15
|$5,796
|16
|$5,477
|
|17
|$5,197
|18
|$4,957
|19
|$4,757
|20
|$4,597
|21
|$4,437
|22
|$4,277
|23
|$4,118
|24
|$3,958
|25
|$3,818
|26
|$3,678
|27
|$3,538
|28
|$3,398
|29
|$3,258
|30
|$3,138
|31
|$3,018
|32
|$2,898
|33
|$2,778
|34
|$2,658
|35
|$2,558
|36
|$2,458
|37
|$2,359
|38
|$2,259
|39
|$2,158
|40
|$2,079
|41
|$1,999
|42
|$1,919
|43
|$1,839
|44
|$1,759
|45
|$1,699
|46
|$1,639
|47
|$1,579
|48
|$1,519
|49
|$1,459
|50
|$1,399
|51
|$1,359
|52
|$1,319
|53
|$1,279
|54
|$1,239
|55
|$1,199
|56
|$1,159
|57
|$1,119
|58
|$1,079
|59
|$1,039
|60
|$999
|61
|$979
|62
|$959
|63
|$939
|64
|$919
|65
|$899
|66
|$879
|67
|$859
|68
|$839
|69
|$819
|70
|$799
|71
|$790
|72
|$779
|73
|$769
|74
|$759
|75
|$750
|76
|$741
