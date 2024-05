2024 LPGA Senior Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2024 LPGA Senior Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Angela Stanford, who won her second-consecutive title in this event with a one-shot win at Copper Rock Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah.

Stanford took the lead in the event in the second round, after a Friday 67 afforded her a two-shot lead over a debuting Cristie Kerr, who opened with 66 but shot 73 in the second round.

On the final day, Stanford again broke 70 with a final-round 69 to win by three shots on 10-under 206.

Maria McBride finished in solo third place on 2-under total, five shots back of the runner-up Kerr.

Stanford won the $60,000 winner's share of the $400,000 purse.

2024 LPGA Senior Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

