When is the last time Xander Schauffele won a PGA Tour tournament or a major championship?

Xander Schauffele has seven PGA Tour wins in his career. Several years ago, he was on a career trajectory that set himself up to win at least a dozen times, particularly because of the PGA Tour events he won against superior fields.

In 2024, Schauffele is at a crossroads in his career as a long drought without a PGA Tour -- or major championship -- win continues.

The last time Xander Schauffele won a PGA Tour event is the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. Schauffele has made millions of dollars on the PGA Tour, but he has struggled since that summer 2022 win to win for an eighth time on the PGA Tour. He did lose to Rory McIlroy at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship after dominating for the opening two rounds.

Schauffele has never won a major championship, but he has a tremendous record of top-15 finishes in the majors, including in the Masters and US Open.

Schauffele has full PGA Tour status as a winner on the PGA Tour in the last two seasons.

However, a PGA Championship win for Schauffele could be the confidence boost he needs to believe more in what he's worked on and give him great momentum heading into the other major championships in 2024. He's been a top-15 magnet in his short career in the majors, and he's looking to get back to the level of ballstriking that allowed him to be one of the five best golfers in the world.