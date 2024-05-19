Louisville-area prosecutors planning to drop charges against Scottie Scheffler: report

Scottie Scheffler has an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday morning after the 2024 PGA Championship, but the four charges he faces are expected to be dropped.

According to a report from Kevin Van Valkenburg of No Laying Up, Jefferson County prosecutors are planning to drop all of the charges against Scheffler that stem from a Friday morning traffic incident outside of Valhalla Golf Club.

Some news this morning: According to a source familiar with the office’s thinking, Jefferson County prosecutors are planning, as of now, to drop the charges against Scottie Scheffler early next week. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 am on Tuesday. @NoLayingUp — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) May 19, 2024

Scheffler was arrested at approximately 6:01 a.m. on Friday morning when a Louisville metro police officer cuffed Scheffler for, according to the incident report, dragging a police officer for in upwards of 20 yards after disobeying traffic orders as the world No. 1 sought to enter the golf club to prepare for his second round tee time. Scheffler was looking to get around a traffic backup that turned out to be the accident scene where a tournament worker, John Mills, was struck and killed by a bus going toward the tournament venue.

Operating under instructions from the PGA of America that players could get around traffic for the week and into Valhalla Golf Club, Scheffler said later that it was a "big misunderstanding" of the police officer's instructions. Scheffler was booked at 7:28 a.m. on Friday morning, released some 90 minutes later and played his second round on time.

Scheffler currently faces four charges, including: a felony second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

However, Bryan Gillis, the arresting Louisville police officer, violated department protocol by not turning on his body camera, so there is no footage of the incident from his perspective. In the incident report filed, the detective claimed that he suffered injuries, including "pain, swelling and abrasions," that required medical attention, and his issued uniform pants, valued at $80, were "damaged beyond repair." Gillis' recounting of the incident differs significant from that of Scheffler's, as documented by his attorney Steve Romines, as well as from several eyewitness reports, including ESPN employees near the incident scene.