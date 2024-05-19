2024 Soudal Open field: DP World Tour players, rankings
May 19, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Kiradech Aphibarnrat Credit Paul Lakatos
The 2024 Soudal Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium.

The Soudal Open field is headlined by the likes of Dylan Frittelli, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Nicolas Colsaerts and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the return to continental Europe.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Nicolai Von Dellinghausen and Jannik De Bruyn are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $2,500,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Soudal Open field

PLAYER
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
Nick Bachem
Sam Bairstow
Matthew Baldwin
Haydn Barron
Joshua Berry
Matthis Besard
Jonas Blixt
Adam Blomme
Dan Bradbury
Soren Broholt Lind
Daniel Brown
Julien Brun
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
Ivan Cantero
Filippo Celli
Guxin Chen
Om Prakash Chouhan
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
Nicolas Colsaerts
Nathan Cossement
Ugo Coussaud
Sean Crocker
Jens Dantorp
Jack Davidson
Alan De Bondt
Louis De Jager
Jean De Wouters
Joe Dean
Alejandro Del Rey
Luke Donald
Jamie Donaldson
Adrien Dumont De Chassart
Manuel Elvira
Nacho Elvira
Will Enefer
Darren Fichardt
Pedro Figueiredo
Ross Fisher
Alex Fitzpatrick
Grant Forrest
Simon Forsström
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Dylan Frittelli
Stephen Gallacher
Nicolo Galletti
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Sebastian Garcia
Daniel Gavins
Joel Girrbach
Ricardo Gouveia
Gavin Green
Lev Grinberg
Julien Guerrier
Jordan Gumberg
Arthur Haghedooren
Chase Hanna
Justin Harding
Marcus Helligkilde
Angel Hidalgo
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Daan Huizing
Leopold Isserentant
Scott Jamieson
Casey Jarvis
Kristian Johannessen
Sam Jones
Matthew Jordan
Masahiro Kawamura
Frank Kennedy
Maximilian Kieffer
Marcus Kinhult
Soren Kjeldsen
Jeong Weon Ko
Espen Kofstad
Mikko Korhonen
Frederic Lacroix
Romain Langasque
Francesco Laporta
Pablo Larrazábal
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
Tom Lewis
Zander Lombard
Hurly Long
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Joost Luiten
Matteo Manassero
Stuart Manley
Richard Mansell
James Meyer De Beco
David Micheluzzi
Guido Migliozzi
Christopher Mivis
Edoardo Molinari
Pieter Moolman
James Morrison
Lukas Nemecz
James Nicholas
Niklas Norgaard
Adrian Otaegui
Renato Paratore
Yannik Paul
Andrea Pavan
Marco Penge
Eddie Pepperell
Thomas Pieters
Garrick Porteous
Jaco Prinsloo
Conor Purcell
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
Maximilian Rottluff
Antoine Rozner
Benjamin Rusch
Lauri Ruuska
Adrien Saddier
Lorenzo Scalise
Jay Schaper
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Matthias Schwab
Jason Scrivener
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Jordan Smith
Matthew Southgate
Brandon Stone
Andy Sullivan
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Louis Theys
Jamo Tollenaire
Kristof Ulenaers
Tom Vaillant
Yente Van Doren
Darius Van Driel
Johannes Veerman
Paul Waring
Dale Whitnell
Gunner Wiebe
Bernd Wiesberger
Andrew Wilson
Oliver Wilson
Jeff Winther
Ashun Wu
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 Soudal Open field

There are no top-50 players in the field.

