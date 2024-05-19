2024 Soudal Open field: DP World Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Soudal Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium.

The Soudal Open field is headlined by the likes of Dylan Frittelli, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Nicolas Colsaerts and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the return to continental Europe.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Nicolai Von Dellinghausen and Jannik De Bruyn are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $2,500,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Soudal Open field

PLAYER Kiradech Aphibarnrat Marcus Armitage Adri Arnaus Nick Bachem Sam Bairstow Matthew Baldwin Haydn Barron Joshua Berry Matthis Besard Jonas Blixt Adam Blomme Dan Bradbury Soren Broholt Lind Daniel Brown Julien Brun Rafa Cabrera Bello Jorge Campillo Ivan Cantero Filippo Celli Guxin Chen Om Prakash Chouhan Todd Clements Aaron Cockerill Nicolas Colsaerts Nathan Cossement Ugo Coussaud Sean Crocker Jens Dantorp Jack Davidson Alan De Bondt Louis De Jager Jean De Wouters Joe Dean Alejandro Del Rey Luke Donald Jamie Donaldson Adrien Dumont De Chassart Manuel Elvira Nacho Elvira Will Enefer Darren Fichardt Pedro Figueiredo Ross Fisher Alex Fitzpatrick Grant Forrest Simon Forsström Sebastian Friedrichsen Dylan Frittelli Stephen Gallacher Nicolo Galletti Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Sebastian Garcia Daniel Gavins Joel Girrbach Ricardo Gouveia Gavin Green Lev Grinberg Julien Guerrier Jordan Gumberg Arthur Haghedooren Chase Hanna Justin Harding Marcus Helligkilde Angel Hidalgo Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Daan Huizing Leopold Isserentant Scott Jamieson Casey Jarvis Kristian Johannessen Sam Jones Matthew Jordan Masahiro Kawamura Frank Kennedy Maximilian Kieffer Marcus Kinhult Soren Kjeldsen Jeong Weon Ko Espen Kofstad Mikko Korhonen Frederic Lacroix Romain Langasque Francesco Laporta Pablo Larrazábal David Law Thriston Lawrence Tom Lewis Zander Lombard Hurly Long Mike Lorenzo-Vera Joost Luiten Matteo Manassero Stuart Manley Richard Mansell James Meyer De Beco David Micheluzzi Guido Migliozzi Christopher Mivis Edoardo Molinari Pieter Moolman James Morrison Lukas Nemecz James Nicholas Niklas Norgaard Adrian Otaegui Renato Paratore Yannik Paul Andrea Pavan Marco Penge Eddie Pepperell Thomas Pieters Garrick Porteous Jaco Prinsloo Conor Purcell Richie Ramsay David Ravetto Maximilian Rottluff Antoine Rozner Benjamin Rusch Lauri Ruuska Adrien Saddier Lorenzo Scalise Jay Schaper Marcel Schneider Freddy Schott Matthias Schwab Jason Scrivener Shubhankar Sharma Callum Shinkwin Marcel Siem Jordan Smith Matthew Southgate Brandon Stone Andy Sullivan Connor Syme Santiago Tarrio Louis Theys Jamo Tollenaire Kristof Ulenaers Tom Vaillant Yente Van Doren Darius Van Driel Johannes Veerman Paul Waring Dale Whitnell Gunner Wiebe Bernd Wiesberger Andrew Wilson Oliver Wilson Jeff Winther Ashun Wu Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 Soudal Open field

There are no top-50 players in the field.