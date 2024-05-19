2024 AdventHealth Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Korn Ferry Tour

2024 AdventHealth Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

May 19, 2024
A photo of Harry Higgs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 19: Harry Higgs poses with the trophy after winning the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 19, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)
The 2024 AdventHealth Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Harry Higgs, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard again this week at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City, Missuori.

Higgs won this event in dramatic fashion, first making a hole-out eagle from 83 yards on the 625-yard par-5 18th hole in regulation to set up a playoff with Tanner Gore after tying on 19-under 269.

Then, on the first playoff hole, Higgs made a birdie 4 with a 7-foot putt to win the tournament.

Dalton Ward finished in solo third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Higgs won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Higgs earned 14.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 4-under 140 or better, with 80 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the Visit Knoxville Open in Knoxville, Tennessee.

2024 AdventHealth Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Harry Higgs -19 71 67 65 66 269 $180,000
2 Tanner Gore -19 68 65 67 69 269 $90,000
3 Dalton Ward -18 69 69 68 64 270 $60,000
T4 Matt McCarty -17 70 65 72 64 271 $37,375
T4 Daniel Summerhays -17 67 71 65 68 271 $37,375
T4 Vince Whaley -17 65 72 66 68 271 $37,375
T4 Brandon Harkins -17 70 70 64 67 271 $37,375
T8 Noah Goodwin -16 67 69 69 67 272 $28,500
T8 Quade Cummins -16 69 66 68 69 272 $28,500
T10 Seth Reeves -15 69 69 68 67 273 $22,130
T10 Augusto Núñez -15 71 68 66 68 273 $22,130
T10 Chandler Blanchet -15 70 67 68 68 273 $22,130
T10 Zecheng Dou -15 69 67 68 69 273 $22,130
T10 Brendon Jelley -15 71 65 67 70 273 $22,130
T15 Kevin Roy -14 71 68 67 68 274 $16,000
T15 Sam Bennett -14 73 65 67 69 274 $16,000
T15 Étienne Papineau -14 69 71 64 70 274 $16,000
T15 Braden Thornberry -14 69 69 65 71 274 $16,000
T15 Kyle Westmoreland -14 68 66 68 72 274 $16,000
T20 Thomas Rosenmueller -13 74 66 68 67 275 $10,967
T20 Steven Fisk -13 71 68 67 69 275 $10,967
T20 Chris Naegel -13 71 66 69 69 275 $10,967
T20 Van Holmgren -13 72 68 64 71 275 $10,967
T20 Brandon Crick -13 71 68 65 71 275 $10,967
T20 RJ Manke -13 69 68 67 71 275 $10,967
T26 Joe Weiler -12 67 72 72 65 276 $7,933
T26 Jamie Lovemark -12 69 69 69 69 276 $7,933
T26 Trent Phillips -12 71 65 68 72 276 $7,933
T26 Jorge Fernández Valdés -12 67 71 65 73 276 $7,933
T30 Aldrich Potgieter -11 72 65 72 68 277 $6,558
T30 Danny Walker -11 72 68 68 69 277 $6,558
T30 Ricky Castillo -11 69 69 69 70 277 $6,558
T30 William Mouw -11 69 69 69 70 277 $6,558
T30 Jacob Solomon -11 68 69 69 71 277 $6,558
T30 Taylor Dickson -11 71 66 67 73 277 $6,558
T36 Nelson Ledesma -10 73 66 71 68 278 $5,160
T36 Jeffrey Kang -10 69 71 69 69 278 $5,160
T36 Ross Steelman -10 68 72 68 70 278 $5,160
T36 Sudarshan Yellamaraju -10 71 67 70 70 278 $5,160
T36 Doc Redman -10 70 67 69 72 278 $5,160
T36 Carter Jenkins -10 67 67 72 72 278 $5,160
T36 Zach Bauchou -10 68 69 68 73 278 $5,160
T36 Alistair Docherty -10 65 66 73 74 278 $5,160
T36 Cooper Dossey -10 66 69 68 75 278 $5,160
T36 S.Y. Noh -10 67 66 70 75 278 $5,160
T46 Brian Campbell -9 69 71 72 67 279 $4,401
T46 Kevin Velo -9 68 70 73 68 279 $4,401
T46 Russell Knox -9 71 69 69 70 279 $4,401
T46 Davis Chatfield -9 70 68 71 70 279 $4,401
T46 Cristobal Del Solar -9 69 69 69 72 279 $4,401
T46 Garett Reband -9 69 68 69 73 279 $4,401
T46 Ryan Gerard -9 66 66 73 74 279 $4,401
T53 Robert Streb -8 69 71 72 68 280 $4,180
T53 Mitchell Meissner -8 69 68 75 68 280 $4,180
T53 Bo Hoag -8 71 69 69 71 280 $4,180
T53 Connor Howe -8 73 65 71 71 280 $4,180
T53 Yi Cao -8 68 69 72 71 280 $4,180
T53 Rick Lamb -8 68 68 73 71 280 $4,180
T53 Spencer Levin -8 71 69 67 73 280 $4,180
T60 Kyle Jones -7 68 72 74 67 281 $4,030
T60 Joey Garber -7 72 68 72 69 281 $4,030
T60 Trevor Cone -7 70 69 73 69 281 $4,030
T60 Kaito Onishi -7 68 70 74 69 281 $4,030
T60 Wil Bateman -7 69 67 76 69 281 $4,030
T60 KK Limbhasut -7 70 69 72 70 281 $4,030
T60 Joshua Creel -7 69 68 71 73 281 $4,030
T60 Jonathan Byrd -7 68 69 70 74 281 $4,030
T68 Jeremy Paul -6 68 70 72 72 282 $3,930
T68 Jeff Overton -6 64 69 70 79 282 $3,930
T70 John VanDerLaan -5 69 71 73 70 283 $3,840
T70 Austin Smotherman -5 70 70 72 71 283 $3,840
T70 Rob Oppenheim -5 71 68 73 71 283 $3,840
T70 Grant Hirschman -5 72 68 70 73 283 $3,840
T70 Griffin Wood -5 64 74 72 73 283 $3,840
T70 Fred Biondi -5 69 71 66 77 283 $3,840
T70 Ryan Blaum -5 67 69 70 77 283 $3,840
77 Emilio Gonzalez -4 69 69 73 73 284 $3,760
78 Paul Haley II -3 68 68 74 75 285 $3,740
79 Tommy Gainey E 69 71 73 75 288 $3,720
80 Brian Stuard 1 70 69 77 73 289 $3,700

