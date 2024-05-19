2024 AdventHealth Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 AdventHealth Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Harry Higgs, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard again this week at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City, Missuori.
Higgs won this event in dramatic fashion, first making a hole-out eagle from 83 yards on the 625-yard par-5 18th hole in regulation to set up a playoff with Tanner Gore after tying on 19-under 269.
Then, on the first playoff hole, Higgs made a birdie 4 with a 7-foot putt to win the tournament.
Dalton Ward finished in solo third place, a shot out of the playoff.
Higgs won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
Higgs earned 14.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.
This week the cut was made at 4-under 140 or better, with 80 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the Visit Knoxville Open in Knoxville, Tennessee.
2024 AdventHealth Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Harry Higgs
|-19
|71
|67
|65
|66
|269
|$180,000
|2
|Tanner Gore
|-19
|68
|65
|67
|69
|269
|$90,000
|3
|Dalton Ward
|-18
|69
|69
|68
|64
|270
|$60,000
|T4
|Matt McCarty
|-17
|70
|65
|72
|64
|271
|$37,375
|T4
|Daniel Summerhays
|-17
|67
|71
|65
|68
|271
|$37,375
|T4
|Vince Whaley
|-17
|65
|72
|66
|68
|271
|$37,375
|T4
|Brandon Harkins
|-17
|70
|70
|64
|67
|271
|$37,375
|T8
|Noah Goodwin
|-16
|67
|69
|69
|67
|272
|$28,500
|
|T8
|Quade Cummins
|-16
|69
|66
|68
|69
|272
|$28,500
|T10
|Seth Reeves
|-15
|69
|69
|68
|67
|273
|$22,130
|T10
|Augusto Núñez
|-15
|71
|68
|66
|68
|273
|$22,130
|T10
|Chandler Blanchet
|-15
|70
|67
|68
|68
|273
|$22,130
|T10
|Zecheng Dou
|-15
|69
|67
|68
|69
|273
|$22,130
|T10
|Brendon Jelley
|-15
|71
|65
|67
|70
|273
|$22,130
|T15
|Kevin Roy
|-14
|71
|68
|67
|68
|274
|$16,000
|T15
|Sam Bennett
|-14
|73
|65
|67
|69
|274
|$16,000
|
|T15
|Étienne Papineau
|-14
|69
|71
|64
|70
|274
|$16,000
|T15
|Braden Thornberry
|-14
|69
|69
|65
|71
|274
|$16,000
|T15
|Kyle Westmoreland
|-14
|68
|66
|68
|72
|274
|$16,000
|T20
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|-13
|74
|66
|68
|67
|275
|$10,967
|T20
|Steven Fisk
|-13
|71
|68
|67
|69
|275
|$10,967
|T20
|Chris Naegel
|-13
|71
|66
|69
|69
|275
|$10,967
|T20
|Van Holmgren
|-13
|72
|68
|64
|71
|275
|$10,967
|T20
|Brandon Crick
|-13
|71
|68
|65
|71
|275
|$10,967
|
|T20
|RJ Manke
|-13
|69
|68
|67
|71
|275
|$10,967
|T26
|Joe Weiler
|-12
|67
|72
|72
|65
|276
|$7,933
|T26
|Jamie Lovemark
|-12
|69
|69
|69
|69
|276
|$7,933
|T26
|Trent Phillips
|-12
|71
|65
|68
|72
|276
|$7,933
|T26
|Jorge Fernández Valdés
|-12
|67
|71
|65
|73
|276
|$7,933
|T30
|Aldrich Potgieter
|-11
|72
|65
|72
|68
|277
|$6,558
|T30
|Danny Walker
|-11
|72
|68
|68
|69
|277
|$6,558
|T30
|Ricky Castillo
|-11
|69
|69
|69
|70
|277
|$6,558
|
|T30
|William Mouw
|-11
|69
|69
|69
|70
|277
|$6,558
|T30
|Jacob Solomon
|-11
|68
|69
|69
|71
|277
|$6,558
|T30
|Taylor Dickson
|-11
|71
|66
|67
|73
|277
|$6,558
|T36
|Nelson Ledesma
|-10
|73
|66
|71
|68
|278
|$5,160
|T36
|Jeffrey Kang
|-10
|69
|71
|69
|69
|278
|$5,160
|T36
|Ross Steelman
|-10
|68
|72
|68
|70
|278
|$5,160
|T36
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|-10
|71
|67
|70
|70
|278
|$5,160
|T36
|Doc Redman
|-10
|70
|67
|69
|72
|278
|$5,160
|
|T36
|Carter Jenkins
|-10
|67
|67
|72
|72
|278
|$5,160
|T36
|Zach Bauchou
|-10
|68
|69
|68
|73
|278
|$5,160
|T36
|Alistair Docherty
|-10
|65
|66
|73
|74
|278
|$5,160
|T36
|Cooper Dossey
|-10
|66
|69
|68
|75
|278
|$5,160
|T36
|S.Y. Noh
|-10
|67
|66
|70
|75
|278
|$5,160
|T46
|Brian Campbell
|-9
|69
|71
|72
|67
|279
|$4,401
|T46
|Kevin Velo
|-9
|68
|70
|73
|68
|279
|$4,401
|T46
|Russell Knox
|-9
|71
|69
|69
|70
|279
|$4,401
|T46
|Davis Chatfield
|-9
|70
|68
|71
|70
|279
|$4,401
|T46
|Cristobal Del Solar
|-9
|69
|69
|69
|72
|279
|$4,401
|T46
|Garett Reband
|-9
|69
|68
|69
|73
|279
|$4,401
|T46
|Ryan Gerard
|-9
|66
|66
|73
|74
|279
|$4,401
|T53
|Robert Streb
|-8
|69
|71
|72
|68
|280
|$4,180
|T53
|Mitchell Meissner
|-8
|69
|68
|75
|68
|280
|$4,180
|T53
|Bo Hoag
|-8
|71
|69
|69
|71
|280
|$4,180
|T53
|Connor Howe
|-8
|73
|65
|71
|71
|280
|$4,180
|T53
|Yi Cao
|-8
|68
|69
|72
|71
|280
|$4,180
|T53
|Rick Lamb
|-8
|68
|68
|73
|71
|280
|$4,180
|T53
|Spencer Levin
|-8
|71
|69
|67
|73
|280
|$4,180
|T60
|Kyle Jones
|-7
|68
|72
|74
|67
|281
|$4,030
|T60
|Joey Garber
|-7
|72
|68
|72
|69
|281
|$4,030
|T60
|Trevor Cone
|-7
|70
|69
|73
|69
|281
|$4,030
|T60
|Kaito Onishi
|-7
|68
|70
|74
|69
|281
|$4,030
|T60
|Wil Bateman
|-7
|69
|67
|76
|69
|281
|$4,030
|T60
|KK Limbhasut
|-7
|70
|69
|72
|70
|281
|$4,030
|T60
|Joshua Creel
|-7
|69
|68
|71
|73
|281
|$4,030
|T60
|Jonathan Byrd
|-7
|68
|69
|70
|74
|281
|$4,030
|T68
|Jeremy Paul
|-6
|68
|70
|72
|72
|282
|$3,930
|T68
|Jeff Overton
|-6
|64
|69
|70
|79
|282
|$3,930
|T70
|John VanDerLaan
|-5
|69
|71
|73
|70
|283
|$3,840
|T70
|Austin Smotherman
|-5
|70
|70
|72
|71
|283
|$3,840
|T70
|Rob Oppenheim
|-5
|71
|68
|73
|71
|283
|$3,840
|T70
|Grant Hirschman
|-5
|72
|68
|70
|73
|283
|$3,840
|T70
|Griffin Wood
|-5
|64
|74
|72
|73
|283
|$3,840
|T70
|Fred Biondi
|-5
|69
|71
|66
|77
|283
|$3,840
|T70
|Ryan Blaum
|-5
|67
|69
|70
|77
|283
|$3,840
|77
|Emilio Gonzalez
|-4
|69
|69
|73
|73
|284
|$3,760
|78
|Paul Haley II
|-3
|68
|68
|74
|75
|285
|$3,740
|79
|Tommy Gainey
|E
|69
|71
|73
|75
|288
|$3,720
|80
|Brian Stuard
|1
|70
|69
|77
|73
|289
|$3,700