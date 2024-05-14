Rory McIlroy files for divorce from his wife, Erica, after a seven-year marriage

Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife, Erica, in a Florida court after seven years of marriage.

McIlroy made the filing in a Palm Beach County, Fla., family court on Monday, the day after McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship for his 26th PGA Tour victory.

Publicly available information on the filing is limited, with filing documents unavailable at this time.

McIlroy and Erica, whose given last name was Stoll, met when she worked for the PGA of America. Legend has it that Stoll arranged for a police escort to get McIlroy to the final day of the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah when McIlroy overslept and was looking unlikely to get to the course on time for his Sunday singles match.

The pair were married in April 2017 at Ashford Castle in Cong, County Mayo, Ireland. They have a daugther together, Poppy, who was born in August 2020.

Neither side has commented publicly on the filing.

Before getting together with Stoll, the four-time major champion was previously engaged to former world No. 1 tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. However, McIlroy ended the engagement just ahead of the European Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship in 2014, which he won before then winning the Open Championship and PGA Championship to conclude the summer.

McIlroy has been playing well on the PGA Tour in recent weeks, having won his last two starts: teaming up with Shane Lowry to win the Zurich Classic of New Orelans before winning the Wells Fargo Championship for the fourth time in Charlotte. At this week's PGA Championship venue, Valhalla Golf Club, McIlroy won his second PGA Championship title in 2014 after winning the Open Championship in the prior major of the year.