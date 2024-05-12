2024 Regions Tradition money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
May 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Regions Tradition prize money payout is from the $2.6 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete two rounds at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala., earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Regions Tradition prize pool is at $390,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $228,800. The Regions Tradition prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $1,300 for 78th place.

The Regions Tradition field is headed by Steve Stricker, Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Regions Tradition from the correct 2024 Regions Tradition full-field payout is based on their finish.

Every player still in the field can improve their position in the final round of this 72-hole event, which is considered one of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 390,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule with dollars converted to points.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2024 Regions Tradition prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $390,000
2 $228,800
3 $187,200
4 $156,000
5 $124,800
6 $104,000
7 $93,600
8 $83,200
9 $72,800
10 $67,600
11 $62,400
12 $57,200
13 $52,000
14 $49,400
15 $46,800
16 $44,200
17 $41,600
18 $39,000
19 $36,660
20 $34,320
21 $32,240
22 $30,160
23 $28,600
24 $27,300
25 $26,000
26 $24,700
27 $23,660
28 $22,620
29 $21,580
30 $20,540
31 $19,500
32 $18,720
33 $17,940
34 $17,160
35 $16,380
36 $15,600
37 $14,820
38 $14,300
39 $13,780
40 $13,260
41 $12,740
42 $12,220
43 $11,700
44 $11,180
45 $10,660
46 $10,140
47 $9,620
48 $9,100
49 $8,580
50 $8,060
51 $7,540
52 $7,020
53 $6,500
54 $6,240
55 $5,980
56 $5,720
57 $5,460
58 $5,200
59 $4,940
60 $4,680
61 $4,420
62 $4,160
63 $3,900
64 $3,640
65 $3,380
66 $3,120
67 $2,860
68 $2,600
69 $2,444
70 $2,288
71 $2,132
72 $1,976
73 $1,820
74 $1,716
75 $1,612
76 $1,508
77 $1,404
78 $1,300

