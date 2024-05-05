2024 LIV Golf Singapore final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC LIV Golf

Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Brooks Koepka
The 2024 LIV Golf Singapore final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooks Koepka, who earned his fourth LIV Golf win at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

Koepka won the tournament with a two-shot victory over teammates Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman on 15-under 198.

Talor Gooch finished solo fourth in an event he won last year, while Koepka became the first player to win four LIV Golf events.

Koepka won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Singapore recap notes

Koepka earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 54 players finishing the event in the seventh completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Ripper team finished first for the second event in a row to win by three shots, with the four team members (Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Fireballs earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Cleeks finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues next month with the LIV Golf Houston event.

2024 LIV Golf Singapore final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Brooks Koepka -15 66 64 68 198 $4,000,000
T2 Cameron Smith -13 71 65 64 200 $1,875,000
T2 Marc Leishman -13 67 67 66 200 $1,875,000
4 Talor Gooch -12 68 66 67 201 $1,000,000
T5 Tyrrell Hatton -11 68 68 66 202 $750,000
T5 Thomas Pieters -11 66 67 69 202 $750,000
T7 Dustin Johnson -10 67 70 66 203 $522,500
T7 Joaquín Niemann -10 67 69 67 203 $522,500
T7 Kevin Na -10 66 70 67 203 $522,500
T10 Jon Rahm -9 69 68 67 204 $371,250
T10 Eugenio Chacarra -9 67 69 68 204 $371,250
T10 Adrian Meronk -9 67 66 71 204 $371,250
T10 Abraham Ancer -9 66 67 71 204 $371,250
T14 Kalle Samooja -8 72 69 64 205 $287,000
T14 Patrick Reed -8 71 68 66 205 $287,000
T14 Sergio Garcia -8 69 68 68 205 $287,000
T14 Dean Burmester -8 67 70 68 205 $287,000
T14 Cameron Tringale -8 66 68 71 205 $287,000
T19 Carlos Ortiz -7 72 70 64 206 $240,000
T19 Martin Kaymer -7 66 69 71 206 $240,000
T19 Sebastián Muñoz -7 65 70 71 206 $240,000
T22 Phil Mickelson -6 72 68 67 207 $203,000
T22 Peter Uihlein -6 69 70 68 207 $203,000
T22 Richard Bland -6 70 68 69 207 $203,000
T22 Kieran Vincent -6 68 68 71 207 $203,000
T22 Louis Oosthuizen -6 67 69 71 207 $203,000
T27 David Puig -5 70 70 68 208 $180,000
T27 Bryson DeChambeau -5 73 66 69 208 $180,000
T27 Lucas Herbert -5 67 67 74 208 $180,000
T30 Anirban Lahiri -4 70 69 70 209 $167,500
T30 Matthew Wolff -4 68 65 76 209 $167,500
T32 Branden Grace -3 69 72 69 210 $155,000
T32 Paul Casey -3 69 71 70 210 $155,000
T32 Harold Varner III -3 71 67 72 210 $155,000
T35 Charl Schwartzel -2 70 70 71 211 $146,500
T35 Ian Poulter -2 70 68 73 211 $146,500
T37 Matt Jones -1 74 68 70 212 $140,333
T37 Graeme McDowell -1 68 73 71 212 $140,333
T37 Scott Vincent -1 70 66 76 212 $140,333
T40 Charles Howell III E 76 66 71 213 $131,500
T40 Caleb Surratt E 72 70 71 213 $131,500
T40 Brendan Steele E 68 74 71 213 $131,500
T40 Jason Kokrak E 69 71 73 213 $131,500
44 Henrik Stenson 1 73 68 73 214 $128,000
T45 Andy Ogletree 2 77 71 67 215 $125,000
T45 Bubba Watson 2 71 77 67 215 $125,000
T47 Mito Pereira 3 76 70 70 216 $121,500
T47 Sam Horsfield 3 71 75 70 216 $121,500
T49 Danny Lee 4 72 76 69 217 $60,000
T49 Hudson Swafford 4 73 72 72 217 $60,000
T49 Lee Westwood 4 71 71 75 217 $60,000
T52 Pat Perez 6 72 76 71 219 $50,000
T52 Anthony Kim 6 69 75 75 219 $50,000
54 Jinichiro Kozuma 8 73 72 76 221 $50,000

