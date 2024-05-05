2024 LIV Golf Singapore final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 LIV Golf Singapore final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooks Koepka, who earned his fourth LIV Golf win at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

Koepka won the tournament with a two-shot victory over teammates Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman on 15-under 198.

Talor Gooch finished solo fourth in an event he won last year, while Koepka became the first player to win four LIV Golf events.

Koepka won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Singapore recap notes

Koepka earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 54 players finishing the event in the seventh completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Ripper team finished first for the second event in a row to win by three shots, with the four team members (Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Fireballs earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Cleeks finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues next month with the LIV Golf Houston event.

2024 LIV Golf Singapore final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details