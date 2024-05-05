2024 Insperity Invitational money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
May 5, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Insperity Invitational prize money payout is from the $2.7 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete two rounds at The Woodlands Golf Club in The Woodlands, Texas, earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Insperity Invitational prize pool is at $405,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $237,600. Insperity Invitational prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $1,350 for 78th place.

The Insperity Invitational field is headed by Paul Broadhurst, Stephen Ames, Steve Alker and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Insperity Invitational from the correct 2024 Insperity Invitational full-field payout is based on their finish.

Every player still in the field can improve their position in the final round of this 54-hole event with 36 holes played on Saturday.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 405,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule with dollars converted to points.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2024 Insperity Invitational prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $405,000
2 $237,600
3 $194,400
4 $162,000
5 $129,600
6 $108,000
7 $97,200
8 $86,400
9 $75,600
10 $70,200
11 $64,800
12 $59,400
13 $54,000
14 $51,300
15 $48,600
16 $45,900
17 $43,200
18 $40,500
19 $38,070
20 $35,640
21 $33,480
22 $31,320
23 $29,700
24 $28,350
25 $27,000
26 $25,650
27 $24,570
28 $23,490
29 $22,410
30 $21,330
31 $20,250
32 $19,440
33 $18,630
34 $17,820
35 $17,010
36 $16,200
37 $15,390
38 $14,850
39 $14,310
40 $13,770
41 $13,230
42 $12,690
43 $12,150
44 $11,610
45 $11,070
46 $10,530
47 $9,990
48 $9,450
49 $8,910
50 $8,370
51 $7,830
52 $7,290
53 $6,750
54 $6,480
55 $6,210
56 $5,940
57 $5,670
58 $5,400
59 $5,130
60 $4,860
61 $4,590
62 $4,320
63 $4,050
64 $3,780
65 $3,510
66 $3,240
67 $2,970
68 $2,700
69 $2,538
70 $2,376
71 $2,214
72 $2,052
73 $1,890
74 $1,782
75 $1,674
76 $1,566
77 $1,458
78 $1,350

