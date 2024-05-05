2024 Insperity Invitational final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won
2024 Insperity Invitational final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

May 5, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Scott Dunlap
The 2024 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Scott Dunlap, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas.

Dunlap won the tournament after the weather prevented the final round from being played on Sunday. The Tour made the choice to shorten the event to 36 holes, all of which were played on a marathon Saturday.

Dunlap won on 9-under 135, which was better than Stuart Appleby and Joe Durant by a stroke.

Steve Alker and Thongchai Jaidee finished in a tie for fourth place on 7-under total.

Dunlap won the $405,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Insperity Invitational recap notes

Dunlap wins the ninth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour.

The money Dunlap -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

2024 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 TOT MONEY
1 Scott Dunlap -9 65 70 135 $405,000
T2 Stuart Appleby -8 69 67 136 $216,000
T2 Joe Durant -8 68 68 136 $216,000
T4 Steven Alker -7 68 69 137 $145,800
T4 Thongchai Jaidee -7 66 71 137 $145,800
6 Mike Weir -6 68 70 138 $108,000
T7 Jesper Parnevik -5 71 68 139 $86,400
T7 Darren Clarke -5 69 70 139 $86,400
T7 Dicky Pride -5 69 70 139 $86,400
T10 Paul Broadhurst -4 72 68 140 $58,050
T10 Shane Bertsch -4 71 69 140 $58,050
T10 Stephen Ames -4 70 70 140 $58,050
T10 Charlie Wi -4 70 70 140 $58,050
T10 Rod Pampling -4 67 73 140 $58,050
T10 Y.E. Yang -4 65 75 140 $58,050
T16 Duffy Waldorf -3 72 69 141 $43,200
T16 K.J. Choi -3 71 70 141 $43,200
T16 Woody Austin -3 70 71 141 $43,200
T19 Arjun Atwal -2 74 68 142 $28,418
T19 Richard Green -2 72 70 142 $28,418
T19 Mark Hensby -2 72 70 142 $28,418
T19 Robert Karlsson -2 72 70 142 $28,418
T19 Ken Tanigawa -2 71 71 142 $28,418
T19 Brian Gay -2 71 71 142 $28,418
T19 Tim Herron -2 71 71 142 $28,418
T19 Mark Calcavecchia -2 70 72 142 $28,418
T19 Padraig Harrington -2 70 72 142 $28,418
T19 Billy Mayfair -2 70 72 142 $28,418
T19 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -2 68 74 142 $28,418
T19 Tim O'Neal -2 67 75 142 $28,418
T31 Tim Petrovic -1 74 69 143 $18,225
T31 Heath Slocum -1 73 70 143 $18,225
T31 Bob Estes -1 72 71 143 $18,225
T31 John Senden -1 71 72 143 $18,225
T31 Tom Pernice Jr. -1 70 73 143 $18,225
T31 Bernhard Langer -1 69 74 143 $18,225
T37 David Duval E 73 71 144 $13,500
T37 Ernie Els E 72 72 144 $13,500
T37 Glen Day E 72 72 144 $13,500
T37 Olin Browne E 71 73 144 $13,500
T37 Paul Goydos E 71 73 144 $13,500
T37 Scott McCarron E 70 74 144 $13,500
T37 Marco Dawson E 69 75 144 $13,500
T37 Jeff Maggert E 68 76 144 $13,500
T45 Justin Leonard 1 73 72 145 $9,450
T45 Retief Goosen 1 72 73 145 $9,450
T45 Corey Pavin 1 72 73 145 $9,450
T45 Larry Mize 1 72 73 145 $9,450
T45 Jerry Kelly 1 71 74 145 $9,450
T45 Billy Andrade 1 71 74 145 $9,450
T45 Chris DiMarco 1 70 75 145 $9,450
T52 Jay Haas 2 75 71 146 $6,109
T52 John Huston 2 75 71 146 $6,109
T52 David Toms 2 74 72 146 $6,109
T52 Esteban Toledo 2 74 72 146 $6,109
T52 Kevin Sutherland 2 73 73 146 $6,109
T52 Cameron Beckman 2 72 74 146 $6,109
T52 Lee Janzen 2 72 74 146 $6,109
T52 Clark Dennis 2 71 75 146 $6,109
60 Colin Montgomerie 3 72 75 147 $4,860
T61 Ricardo Gonzalez 4 74 74 148 $4,050
T61 Paul Stankowski 4 74 74 148 $4,050
T61 Scott Parel 4 73 75 148 $4,050
T61 Wes Short, Jr. 4 72 76 148 $4,050
T61 Rob Labritz 4 72 76 148 $4,050
T66 Paul McGinley 5 77 72 149 $2,970
T66 Brett Quigley 5 75 74 149 $2,970
T66 Ken Duke 5 72 77 149 $2,970
T69 Kirk Triplett 6 77 73 150 $2,214
T69 Boo Weekley 6 77 73 150 $2,214
T69 Mario Tiziani 6 75 75 150 $2,214
T69 Vijay Singh 6 72 78 150 $2,214
T69 Gene Sauers 6 72 78 150 $2,214
74 Thomas Bjørn 9 77 76 153 $1,782
75 Fred Funk 10 78 76 154 $1,674
76 John Daly 15 77 82 159 $1,566

