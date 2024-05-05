2024 Insperity Invitational final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Scott Dunlap, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas.

Dunlap won the tournament after the weather prevented the final round from being played on Sunday. The Tour made the choice to shorten the event to 36 holes, all of which were played on a marathon Saturday.

Dunlap won on 9-under 135, which was better than Stuart Appleby and Joe Durant by a stroke.

Steve Alker and Thongchai Jaidee finished in a tie for fourth place on 7-under total.

Dunlap won the $405,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Insperity Invitational recap notes

Dunlap wins the ninth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour.

The money Dunlap -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

2024 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

