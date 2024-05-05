2024 Insperity Invitational final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Scott Dunlap, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas.
Dunlap won the tournament after the weather prevented the final round from being played on Sunday. The Tour made the choice to shorten the event to 36 holes, all of which were played on a marathon Saturday.
Dunlap won on 9-under 135, which was better than Stuart Appleby and Joe Durant by a stroke.
Steve Alker and Thongchai Jaidee finished in a tie for fourth place on 7-under total.
Dunlap won the $405,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Insperity Invitational recap notes
Dunlap wins the ninth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour.
The money Dunlap -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Regions Tradition in Alabama.
2024 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Scott Dunlap
|-9
|65
|70
|135
|$405,000
|T2
|Stuart Appleby
|-8
|69
|67
|136
|$216,000
|T2
|Joe Durant
|-8
|68
|68
|136
|$216,000
|T4
|Steven Alker
|-7
|68
|69
|137
|$145,800
|T4
|Thongchai Jaidee
|-7
|66
|71
|137
|$145,800
|6
|Mike Weir
|-6
|68
|70
|138
|$108,000
|T7
|Jesper Parnevik
|-5
|71
|68
|139
|$86,400
|T7
|Darren Clarke
|-5
|69
|70
|139
|$86,400
|
|T7
|Dicky Pride
|-5
|69
|70
|139
|$86,400
|T10
|Paul Broadhurst
|-4
|72
|68
|140
|$58,050
|T10
|Shane Bertsch
|-4
|71
|69
|140
|$58,050
|T10
|Stephen Ames
|-4
|70
|70
|140
|$58,050
|T10
|Charlie Wi
|-4
|70
|70
|140
|$58,050
|T10
|Rod Pampling
|-4
|67
|73
|140
|$58,050
|T10
|Y.E. Yang
|-4
|65
|75
|140
|$58,050
|T16
|Duffy Waldorf
|-3
|72
|69
|141
|$43,200
|
|T16
|K.J. Choi
|-3
|71
|70
|141
|$43,200
|T16
|Woody Austin
|-3
|70
|71
|141
|$43,200
|T19
|Arjun Atwal
|-2
|74
|68
|142
|$28,418
|T19
|Richard Green
|-2
|72
|70
|142
|$28,418
|T19
|Mark Hensby
|-2
|72
|70
|142
|$28,418
|T19
|Robert Karlsson
|-2
|72
|70
|142
|$28,418
|T19
|Ken Tanigawa
|-2
|71
|71
|142
|$28,418
|T19
|Brian Gay
|-2
|71
|71
|142
|$28,418
|
|T19
|Tim Herron
|-2
|71
|71
|142
|$28,418
|T19
|Mark Calcavecchia
|-2
|70
|72
|142
|$28,418
|T19
|Padraig Harrington
|-2
|70
|72
|142
|$28,418
|T19
|Billy Mayfair
|-2
|70
|72
|142
|$28,418
|T19
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-2
|68
|74
|142
|$28,418
|T19
|Tim O'Neal
|-2
|67
|75
|142
|$28,418
|T31
|Tim Petrovic
|-1
|74
|69
|143
|$18,225
|T31
|Heath Slocum
|-1
|73
|70
|143
|$18,225
|
|T31
|Bob Estes
|-1
|72
|71
|143
|$18,225
|T31
|John Senden
|-1
|71
|72
|143
|$18,225
|T31
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|-1
|70
|73
|143
|$18,225
|T31
|Bernhard Langer
|-1
|69
|74
|143
|$18,225
|T37
|David Duval
|E
|73
|71
|144
|$13,500
|T37
|Ernie Els
|E
|72
|72
|144
|$13,500
|T37
|Glen Day
|E
|72
|72
|144
|$13,500
|T37
|Olin Browne
|E
|71
|73
|144
|$13,500
|
|T37
|Paul Goydos
|E
|71
|73
|144
|$13,500
|T37
|Scott McCarron
|E
|70
|74
|144
|$13,500
|T37
|Marco Dawson
|E
|69
|75
|144
|$13,500
|T37
|Jeff Maggert
|E
|68
|76
|144
|$13,500
|T45
|Justin Leonard
|1
|73
|72
|145
|$9,450
|T45
|Retief Goosen
|1
|72
|73
|145
|$9,450
|T45
|Corey Pavin
|1
|72
|73
|145
|$9,450
|T45
|Larry Mize
|1
|72
|73
|145
|$9,450
|T45
|Jerry Kelly
|1
|71
|74
|145
|$9,450
|T45
|Billy Andrade
|1
|71
|74
|145
|$9,450
|T45
|Chris DiMarco
|1
|70
|75
|145
|$9,450
|T52
|Jay Haas
|2
|75
|71
|146
|$6,109
|T52
|John Huston
|2
|75
|71
|146
|$6,109
|T52
|David Toms
|2
|74
|72
|146
|$6,109
|T52
|Esteban Toledo
|2
|74
|72
|146
|$6,109
|T52
|Kevin Sutherland
|2
|73
|73
|146
|$6,109
|T52
|Cameron Beckman
|2
|72
|74
|146
|$6,109
|T52
|Lee Janzen
|2
|72
|74
|146
|$6,109
|T52
|Clark Dennis
|2
|71
|75
|146
|$6,109
|60
|Colin Montgomerie
|3
|72
|75
|147
|$4,860
|T61
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|4
|74
|74
|148
|$4,050
|T61
|Paul Stankowski
|4
|74
|74
|148
|$4,050
|T61
|Scott Parel
|4
|73
|75
|148
|$4,050
|T61
|Wes Short, Jr.
|4
|72
|76
|148
|$4,050
|T61
|Rob Labritz
|4
|72
|76
|148
|$4,050
|T66
|Paul McGinley
|5
|77
|72
|149
|$2,970
|T66
|Brett Quigley
|5
|75
|74
|149
|$2,970
|T66
|Ken Duke
|5
|72
|77
|149
|$2,970
|T69
|Kirk Triplett
|6
|77
|73
|150
|$2,214
|T69
|Boo Weekley
|6
|77
|73
|150
|$2,214
|T69
|Mario Tiziani
|6
|75
|75
|150
|$2,214
|T69
|Vijay Singh
|6
|72
|78
|150
|$2,214
|T69
|Gene Sauers
|6
|72
|78
|150
|$2,214
|74
|Thomas Bjørn
|9
|77
|76
|153
|$1,782
|75
|Fred Funk
|10
|78
|76
|154
|$1,674
|76
|John Daly
|15
|77
|82
|159
|$1,566