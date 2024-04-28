2024 Veritex Bank Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Veritex Bank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Tim Widing, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard again this week at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas.
Widing became the first player this season to win a second tournament, going back-to-back with a runaway win in record fashion. Widing set the Korn Ferry Tour's 72-hole scoring record with a final total of 31-under 253, breaking the records for both total score and score against par.
Myles Creighton finished in second place on 27-under total, four shots behind the winner. Trent Phillips finished alone in third place.
Widing won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
Widing earned 13.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.
This week the cut was made at 7-under 135 or better, with 83 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the AdventHealth Championship in Missouri.
2024 Veritex Bank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Tim Widing
|-31
|62
|63
|65
|63
|253
|$180,000
|2
|Myles Creighton
|-27
|65
|65
|65
|62
|257
|$90,000
|3
|Trent Phillips
|-26
|61
|65
|67
|65
|258
|$60,000
|4
|Frankie Capan III
|-24
|58
|67
|67
|68
|260
|$45,000
|T5
|Evan Harmeling
|-23
|66
|65
|69
|61
|261
|$34,833
|T5
|Quade Cummins
|-23
|69
|63
|65
|64
|261
|$34,833
|T5
|Hunter Eichhorn
|-23
|64
|66
|65
|66
|261
|$34,833
|8
|Yuxin Lin
|-22
|68
|63
|68
|63
|262
|$29,500
|
|T9
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|-21
|69
|64
|67
|63
|263
|$24,662
|T9
|Trevor Werbylo
|-21
|68
|63
|69
|63
|263
|$24,662
|T9
|Tommy Gainey
|-21
|70
|63
|66
|64
|263
|$24,662
|T9
|Zach Bauchou
|-21
|65
|66
|66
|66
|263
|$24,662
|T13
|Mason Andersen
|-20
|67
|67
|64
|66
|264
|$19,167
|T13
|Brian Stuard
|-20
|64
|67
|64
|69
|264
|$19,167
|T13
|Brandon Crick
|-20
|65
|64
|66
|69
|264
|$19,167
|T16
|Anders Albertson
|-19
|65
|67
|68
|65
|265
|$14,525
|
|T16
|Kris Ventura
|-19
|64
|68
|68
|65
|265
|$14,525
|T16
|Kyle Jones
|-19
|65
|65
|69
|66
|265
|$14,525
|T16
|Dillon Board
|-19
|64
|66
|69
|66
|265
|$14,525
|T16
|John Pak
|-19
|63
|68
|67
|67
|265
|$14,525
|T16
|Griffin Wood
|-19
|64
|60
|70
|71
|265
|$14,525
|T22
|Max McGreevy
|-18
|66
|66
|69
|65
|266
|$9,283
|T22
|Brendon Jelley
|-18
|66
|67
|67
|66
|266
|$9,283
|T22
|Trevor Cone
|-18
|68
|62
|70
|66
|266
|$9,283
|
|T22
|Preston Stout (a)
|-18
|67
|64
|68
|67
|266
|$9,283
|T22
|Jack Maguire
|-18
|67
|67
|64
|68
|266
|$9,283
|T22
|Hank Lebioda
|-18
|67
|63
|68
|68
|266
|$9,283
|T22
|Davis Lamb
|-18
|64
|67
|66
|69
|266
|$9,283
|T29
|Yi Cao
|-17
|67
|66
|70
|64
|267
|$6,679
|T29
|Dan McCarthy
|-17
|68
|67
|67
|65
|267
|$6,679
|T29
|Rick Lamb
|-17
|68
|67
|67
|65
|267
|$6,679
|T29
|S.Y. Noh
|-17
|67
|67
|68
|65
|267
|$6,679
|
|T29
|Walker Lee
|-17
|68
|67
|66
|66
|267
|$6,679
|T29
|Erik Compton
|-17
|64
|68
|67
|68
|267
|$6,679
|T29
|Matt Atkins
|-17
|65
|64
|67
|71
|267
|$6,679
|T36
|Brian Campbell
|-16
|66
|69
|69
|64
|268
|$5,400
|T36
|Patrick Welch
|-16
|67
|67
|67
|67
|268
|$5,400
|T36
|Brent Grant
|-16
|66
|66
|69
|67
|268
|$5,400
|T36
|Taylor Dickson
|-16
|69
|66
|65
|68
|268
|$5,400
|T36
|Roberto Díaz
|-16
|69
|66
|65
|68
|268
|$5,400
|
|T36
|Wil Bateman
|-16
|67
|65
|68
|68
|268
|$5,400
|T42
|Andrew Kozan
|-15
|63
|67
|75
|64
|269
|$4,708
|T42
|Daniel Summerhays
|-15
|69
|66
|69
|65
|269
|$4,708
|T42
|Ryan Gerard
|-15
|65
|69
|70
|65
|269
|$4,708
|T42
|Sam Saunders
|-15
|63
|68
|73
|65
|269
|$4,708
|T42
|Charles Porter
|-15
|66
|69
|66
|68
|269
|$4,708
|T42
|Will Chandler
|-15
|66
|65
|70
|68
|269
|$4,708
|T48
|Nelson Ledesma
|-14
|68
|66
|73
|63
|270
|$4,317
|T48
|Dylan Meyer
|-14
|71
|64
|70
|65
|270
|$4,317
|T48
|David Kocher
|-14
|70
|65
|69
|66
|270
|$4,317
|T48
|Ricky Castillo
|-14
|68
|66
|70
|66
|270
|$4,317
|T48
|Joe Weiler
|-14
|66
|68
|69
|67
|270
|$4,317
|T48
|Joey Garber
|-14
|65
|67
|71
|67
|270
|$4,317
|T48
|Davis Chatfield
|-14
|69
|65
|67
|69
|270
|$4,317
|T55
|Jeremy Paul
|-13
|67
|68
|69
|67
|271
|$4,150
|T55
|Cooper Dossey
|-13
|66
|67
|71
|67
|271
|$4,150
|T55
|Étienne Papineau
|-13
|64
|68
|71
|68
|271
|$4,150
|T55
|Richy Werenski
|-13
|66
|69
|67
|69
|271
|$4,150
|T55
|Brad Hopfinger
|-13
|67
|66
|69
|69
|271
|$4,150
|T55
|Cristobal Del Solar
|-13
|68
|63
|69
|71
|271
|$4,150
|T61
|T.J. Vogel
|-12
|66
|66
|73
|67
|272
|$4,030
|T61
|Doc Redman
|-12
|68
|65
|71
|68
|272
|$4,030
|T61
|Dawie van der Walt
|-12
|67
|65
|72
|68
|272
|$4,030
|T61
|Carl Fosaas
|-12
|68
|67
|68
|69
|272
|$4,030
|T61
|Davis Shore
|-12
|68
|64
|69
|71
|272
|$4,030
|T61
|Isaiah Salinda
|-12
|69
|63
|67
|73
|272
|$4,030
|T67
|Callum McNeill
|-11
|67
|66
|70
|70
|273
|$3,940
|T67
|Pontus Nyholm
|-11
|66
|69
|67
|71
|273
|$3,940
|T67
|Michael Johnson
|-11
|67
|67
|68
|71
|273
|$3,940
|T70
|Ryan Blaum
|-10
|70
|65
|72
|67
|274
|$3,880
|T70
|Kyle Stanley
|-10
|67
|67
|70
|70
|274
|$3,880
|T70
|Grant Hirschman
|-10
|68
|63
|70
|73
|274
|$3,880
|73
|Jamie Lovemark
|-9
|63
|70
|73
|69
|275
|$3,840
|T74
|Jared Wolfe
|-8
|65
|70
|75
|66
|276
|$3,780
|T74
|Tag Ridings
|-8
|66
|69
|71
|70
|276
|$3,780
|T74
|Patrick Cover
|-8
|70
|64
|72
|70
|276
|$3,780
|T74
|Garett Reband
|-8
|67
|67
|70
|72
|276
|$3,780
|T74
|Jeong-Woo Ham
|-8
|65
|66
|71
|74
|276
|$3,780
|79
|Marcelo Rozo
|-7
|68
|65
|70
|74
|277
|$3,720
|T80
|Cody Blick
|-6
|63
|72
|74
|69
|278
|$3,680
|T80
|Alvaro Ortiz
|-6
|66
|68
|73
|71
|278
|$3,680
|T80
|Caleb Hicks
|-6
|68
|65
|69
|76
|278
|$3,680
|83
|Scott Harrington
|-5
|66
|68
|72
|73
|279
|$3,640