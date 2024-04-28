2024 Veritex Bank Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Veritex Bank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Tim Widing, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard again this week at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas.

Widing became the first player this season to win a second tournament, going back-to-back with a runaway win in record fashion. Widing set the Korn Ferry Tour's 72-hole scoring record with a final total of 31-under 253, breaking the records for both total score and score against par.

Myles Creighton finished in second place on 27-under total, four shots behind the winner. Trent Phillips finished alone in third place.

Widing won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Widing earned 13.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 7-under 135 or better, with 83 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the AdventHealth Championship in Missouri.

2024 Veritex Bank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

