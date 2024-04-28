2024 Veritex Bank Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Korn Ferry Tour

2024 Veritex Bank Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

April 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Tim Widing
The 2024 Veritex Bank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Tim Widing, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard again this week at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas.

Widing became the first player this season to win a second tournament, going back-to-back with a runaway win in record fashion. Widing set the Korn Ferry Tour's 72-hole scoring record with a final total of 31-under 253, breaking the records for both total score and score against par.

Myles Creighton finished in second place on 27-under total, four shots behind the winner. Trent Phillips finished alone in third place.

Widing won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Widing earned 13.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 7-under 135 or better, with 83 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the AdventHealth Championship in Missouri.

2024 Veritex Bank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Tim Widing -31 62 63 65 63 253 $180,000
2 Myles Creighton -27 65 65 65 62 257 $90,000
3 Trent Phillips -26 61 65 67 65 258 $60,000
4 Frankie Capan III -24 58 67 67 68 260 $45,000
T5 Evan Harmeling -23 66 65 69 61 261 $34,833
T5 Quade Cummins -23 69 63 65 64 261 $34,833
T5 Hunter Eichhorn -23 64 66 65 66 261 $34,833
8 Yuxin Lin -22 68 63 68 63 262 $29,500
T9 Thomas Rosenmueller -21 69 64 67 63 263 $24,662
T9 Trevor Werbylo -21 68 63 69 63 263 $24,662
T9 Tommy Gainey -21 70 63 66 64 263 $24,662
T9 Zach Bauchou -21 65 66 66 66 263 $24,662
T13 Mason Andersen -20 67 67 64 66 264 $19,167
T13 Brian Stuard -20 64 67 64 69 264 $19,167
T13 Brandon Crick -20 65 64 66 69 264 $19,167
T16 Anders Albertson -19 65 67 68 65 265 $14,525
T16 Kris Ventura -19 64 68 68 65 265 $14,525
T16 Kyle Jones -19 65 65 69 66 265 $14,525
T16 Dillon Board -19 64 66 69 66 265 $14,525
T16 John Pak -19 63 68 67 67 265 $14,525
T16 Griffin Wood -19 64 60 70 71 265 $14,525
T22 Max McGreevy -18 66 66 69 65 266 $9,283
T22 Brendon Jelley -18 66 67 67 66 266 $9,283
T22 Trevor Cone -18 68 62 70 66 266 $9,283
T22 Preston Stout (a) -18 67 64 68 67 266 $9,283
T22 Jack Maguire -18 67 67 64 68 266 $9,283
T22 Hank Lebioda -18 67 63 68 68 266 $9,283
T22 Davis Lamb -18 64 67 66 69 266 $9,283
T29 Yi Cao -17 67 66 70 64 267 $6,679
T29 Dan McCarthy -17 68 67 67 65 267 $6,679
T29 Rick Lamb -17 68 67 67 65 267 $6,679
T29 S.Y. Noh -17 67 67 68 65 267 $6,679
T29 Walker Lee -17 68 67 66 66 267 $6,679
T29 Erik Compton -17 64 68 67 68 267 $6,679
T29 Matt Atkins -17 65 64 67 71 267 $6,679
T36 Brian Campbell -16 66 69 69 64 268 $5,400
T36 Patrick Welch -16 67 67 67 67 268 $5,400
T36 Brent Grant -16 66 66 69 67 268 $5,400
T36 Taylor Dickson -16 69 66 65 68 268 $5,400
T36 Roberto Díaz -16 69 66 65 68 268 $5,400
T36 Wil Bateman -16 67 65 68 68 268 $5,400
T42 Andrew Kozan -15 63 67 75 64 269 $4,708
T42 Daniel Summerhays -15 69 66 69 65 269 $4,708
T42 Ryan Gerard -15 65 69 70 65 269 $4,708
T42 Sam Saunders -15 63 68 73 65 269 $4,708
T42 Charles Porter -15 66 69 66 68 269 $4,708
T42 Will Chandler -15 66 65 70 68 269 $4,708
T48 Nelson Ledesma -14 68 66 73 63 270 $4,317
T48 Dylan Meyer -14 71 64 70 65 270 $4,317
T48 David Kocher -14 70 65 69 66 270 $4,317
T48 Ricky Castillo -14 68 66 70 66 270 $4,317
T48 Joe Weiler -14 66 68 69 67 270 $4,317
T48 Joey Garber -14 65 67 71 67 270 $4,317
T48 Davis Chatfield -14 69 65 67 69 270 $4,317
T55 Jeremy Paul -13 67 68 69 67 271 $4,150
T55 Cooper Dossey -13 66 67 71 67 271 $4,150
T55 Étienne Papineau -13 64 68 71 68 271 $4,150
T55 Richy Werenski -13 66 69 67 69 271 $4,150
T55 Brad Hopfinger -13 67 66 69 69 271 $4,150
T55 Cristobal Del Solar -13 68 63 69 71 271 $4,150
T61 T.J. Vogel -12 66 66 73 67 272 $4,030
T61 Doc Redman -12 68 65 71 68 272 $4,030
T61 Dawie van der Walt -12 67 65 72 68 272 $4,030
T61 Carl Fosaas -12 68 67 68 69 272 $4,030
T61 Davis Shore -12 68 64 69 71 272 $4,030
T61 Isaiah Salinda -12 69 63 67 73 272 $4,030
T67 Callum McNeill -11 67 66 70 70 273 $3,940
T67 Pontus Nyholm -11 66 69 67 71 273 $3,940
T67 Michael Johnson -11 67 67 68 71 273 $3,940
T70 Ryan Blaum -10 70 65 72 67 274 $3,880
T70 Kyle Stanley -10 67 67 70 70 274 $3,880
T70 Grant Hirschman -10 68 63 70 73 274 $3,880
73 Jamie Lovemark -9 63 70 73 69 275 $3,840
T74 Jared Wolfe -8 65 70 75 66 276 $3,780
T74 Tag Ridings -8 66 69 71 70 276 $3,780
T74 Patrick Cover -8 70 64 72 70 276 $3,780
T74 Garett Reband -8 67 67 70 72 276 $3,780
T74 Jeong-Woo Ham -8 65 66 71 74 276 $3,780
79 Marcelo Rozo -7 68 65 70 74 277 $3,720
T80 Cody Blick -6 63 72 74 69 278 $3,680
T80 Alvaro Ortiz -6 66 68 73 71 278 $3,680
T80 Caleb Hicks -6 68 65 69 76 278 $3,680
83 Scott Harrington -5 66 68 72 73 279 $3,640

