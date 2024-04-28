2024 LIV Golf Adelaide final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide final leaderboard is headed by winner Brendan Steele, who earned his LIV Golf win at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia.

Steele won the tournament with a one-shot victory over Louis Oosthuizen on 18-under 198.

Five players finished tied for third place on 16-under total, including Jon Rahm, Andy Ogletree, Charl Schwartzel, Joaquin Niemann and the last tournament's winner, Dean Burmester.

Steele won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Adelaide recap notes

Steele earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 54 players finishing the event in the fifth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Ripper team finished tied with Stinger, necessitating a playoff. In the playoff, Ripper won on the second playoff hole, with the four team members (Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Stinger earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the HyFlyers finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues next week with the LIV Golf Singapore event.

2024 LIV Golf Adelaide final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details