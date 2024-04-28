2024 LIV Golf Adelaide final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 LIV Golf Adelaide final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

April 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide final leaderboard is headed by winner Brendan Steele, who earned his LIV Golf win at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia.

Steele won the tournament with a one-shot victory over Louis Oosthuizen on 18-under 198.

Five players finished tied for third place on 16-under total, including Jon Rahm, Andy Ogletree, Charl Schwartzel, Joaquin Niemann and the last tournament's winner, Dean Burmester.

Steele won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Adelaide recap notes

Steele earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 54 players finishing the event in the fifth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Ripper team finished tied with Stinger, necessitating a playoff. In the playoff, Ripper won on the second playoff hole, with the four team members (Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Stinger earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the HyFlyers finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues next week with the LIV Golf Singapore event.

2024 LIV Golf Adelaide final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Brendan Steele -18 66 64 68 198 $4,000,000
2 Louis Oosthuizen -17 68 66 65 199 $2,250,000
T3 Charl Schwartzel -16 69 67 64 200 $920,000
T3 Jon Rahm -16 67 69 64 200 $920,000
T3 Andy Ogletree -16 65 70 65 200 $920,000
T3 Joaquín Niemann -16 67 67 66 200 $920,000
T3 Dean Burmester -16 67 66 67 200 $920,000
8 Mito Pereira -15 65 67 69 201 $525,000
T9 Abraham Ancer -14 69 69 64 202 $385,500
T9 Brooks Koepka -14 70 66 66 202 $385,500
T9 Matt Jones -14 66 68 68 202 $385,500
T9 Jinichiro Kozuma -14 63 71 68 202 $385,500
T9 Danny Lee -14 64 67 71 202 $385,500
T14 Martin Kaymer -13 71 68 64 203 $275,000
T14 Lucas Herbert -13 73 65 65 203 $275,000
T14 Marc Leishman -13 67 71 65 203 $275,000
T14 Tyrrell Hatton -13 70 66 67 203 $275,000
T14 Thomas Pieters -13 69 67 67 203 $275,000
T14 Anirban Lahiri -13 65 71 67 203 $275,000
T14 Cameron Smith -13 68 65 70 203 $275,000
21 Cameron Tringale -12 68 65 71 204 $230,000
T22 Caleb Surratt -11 68 69 68 205 $206,250
T22 Richard Bland -11 68 68 69 205 $206,250
T22 Patrick Reed -11 67 66 72 205 $206,250
T22 Carlos Ortiz -11 64 68 73 205 $206,250
T26 Adrian Meronk -10 72 68 66 206 $180,000
T26 Matthew Wolff -10 71 66 69 206 $180,000
T26 Talor Gooch -10 68 68 70 206 $180,000
T26 Bryson DeChambeau -10 68 68 70 206 $180,000
T26 Charles Howell III -10 70 65 71 206 $180,000
T31 Pat Perez -9 69 70 68 207 $158,286
T31 Paul Casey -9 67 72 68 207 $158,286
T31 Dustin Johnson -9 72 66 69 207 $158,286
T34 Kevin Na -8 74 65 69 208 $158,286
T34 Lee Westwood -8 70 69 69 208 $158,286
T34 Bubba Watson -8 70 67 71 208 $158,286
T34 Peter Uihlein -8 65 72 71 208 $158,286
T38 Sebastián Muñoz -7 73 67 69 209 $139,000
T38 Phil Mickelson -7 69 70 70 209 $139,000
T40 Sergio Garcia -6 71 73 66 210 $130,800
T40 Branden Grace -6 73 69 68 210 $130,800
T40 David Puig -6 72 69 69 210 $130,800
T40 Kalle Samooja -6 69 72 69 210 $130,800
T40 Sam Horsfield -6 71 68 71 210 $130,800
45 Eugenio Chacarra -5 75 69 67 211 $125,000
T46 Graeme McDowell -4 75 66 71 212 $124,000
T46 Scott Vincent -4 70 69 73 212 $124,000
48 Harold Varner III -3 72 69 72 213 $75,000
49 Jason Kokrak -2 75 70 69 214 $75,000
50 Kieran Vincent -1 72 73 70 215 $75,000
51 Henrik Stenson 3 73 75 71 219 $75,000
T52 Hudson Swafford 4 74 74 72 220 $50,000
T52 Ian Poulter 4 72 74 74 220 $50,000
54 Anthony Kim 6 71 72 79 222 $50,000

