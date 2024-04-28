2024 JM Eagle LA Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
CMC LPGA Tour

April 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Maja Stark
The 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship prize money payout is from the $3.75 million purse, with 79 professional players who complete four rounds at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the JM Eagle LA Championship prize pool is at $562,500, with the second-place finisher taking home $341,488. The JM Eagle LA Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $6,669 .

JM Eagle LA Championship field is headed by Hannah Green, Maja Stark, Grace Kim and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship from the correct 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with this being a standard event with standard-level points.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 JM Eagle LA Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $562,500
2 $341,488
3 $247,725
4 $191,634
5 $154,245
6 $126,199
7 $105,634
8 $92,548
9 $83,199
10 $75,720
11 $70,110
12 $65,434
13 $61,322
14 $57,585
15 $54,219
16 $51,227
17 $48,611
18 $46,367
19 $44,499
20 $43,001
21 $41,507
22 $40,009
23 $38,516
24 $37,018
25 $35,711
26 $34,404
27 $33,090
28 $31,783
29 $30,476
30 $29,353
31 $28,230
32 $27,109
33 $25,986
34 $24,864
35 $23,931
36 $22,995
37 $22,063
38 $21,126
39 $20,190
40 $19,444
41 $18,696
42 $17,951
43 $17,199
44 $16,453
45 $15,891
46 $15,330
47 $14,769
48 $14,209
49 $13,648
50 $13,086
51 $12,716
52 $12,339
53 $11,964
54 $11,593
55 $11,218
56 $10,843
57 $10,470
58 $10,095
59 $9,724
60 $9,349
61 $9,163
62 $8,972
63 $8,788
64 $8,601
65 $8,413
66 $8,226
67 $8,040
68 $7,851
69 $7,665
70 $7,479
71 $7,386
72 $7,290
73 $7,198
74 $7,104
75 $7,018
76 $6,930
77 $6,842
78 $6,754
79 $6,669

