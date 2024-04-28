2024 JM Eagle LA Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hannah Green, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

Green won her fifth-career LPGA title this week and won this event for the second year running with a three-shot win on 12-under 272.

Maja Stark, who also played well in The Chevron Championship last week, finished runner-up at 9-under total. Haeran Ryu finished in third place alone, three shots behind Stark.

Green won the $562,500 winner's share of the $3,750,000 purse.

JM Eagle LA Championship recap notes

Green picks up the win in the 10th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the fifth time.

By winning the event, Green earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 79 players finishing the tournament in the second of two Los Angeles-area events this season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey.

2024 JM Eagle LA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

