2024 JM Eagle LA Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC LPGA Tour

2024 JM Eagle LA Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

April 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Hannah Green
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hannah Green, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

Green won her fifth-career LPGA title this week and won this event for the second year running with a three-shot win on 12-under 272.

Maja Stark, who also played well in The Chevron Championship last week, finished runner-up at 9-under total. Haeran Ryu finished in third place alone, three shots behind Stark.

Green won the $562,500 winner's share of the $3,750,000 purse.

JM Eagle LA Championship recap notes

Green picks up the win in the 10th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the fifth time.

By winning the event, Green earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 79 players finishing the tournament in the second of two Los Angeles-area events this season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey.

2024 JM Eagle LA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Hannah Green -12 67 69 70 66 272 $562,500
2 Maja Stark -9 65 69 73 68 275 $341,488
3 Haeran Ryu -6 66 72 71 69 278 $247,725
T4 Jin Young Ko -5 72 68 72 67 279 $172,939
T4 Jin Hee Im -5 72 72 63 72 279 $172,939
T6 Nataliya Guseva -4 66 73 71 70 280 $115,916
T6 Emily Kristine Pedersen -4 70 67 73 70 280 $115,916
T8 Madelene Sagstrom -3 74 70 72 65 281 $77,402
T8 Gaby Lopez -3 74 68 71 68 281 $77,402
T8 Xiaowen Yin -3 72 68 73 68 281 $77,402
T8 Mao Saigo -3 71 71 70 69 281 $77,402
T8 Esther Henseleit -3 68 68 71 74 281 $77,402
T13 Hye-Jin Choi -2 69 72 74 67 282 $46,990
T13 So Mi Lee -2 73 71 70 68 282 $46,990
T13 Yan Liu -2 71 73 70 68 282 $46,990
T13 Ashleigh Buhai -2 69 71 73 69 282 $46,990
T13 Hyo Joon Jang -2 72 70 70 70 282 $46,990
T13 Charley Hull -2 71 70 71 70 282 $46,990
T13 Kaitlyn Papp Budde -2 72 68 72 70 282 $46,990
T13 Aline Krauter -2 71 71 69 71 282 $46,990
T13 Celine Boutier -2 68 74 69 71 282 $46,990
T13 Wei-Ling Hsu -2 72 69 68 73 282 $46,990
T13 Jennifer Kupcho -2 70 69 70 73 282 $46,990
T13 Nasa Hataoka -2 73 71 64 74 282 $46,990
T25 Pernilla Lindberg -1 71 71 73 68 283 $31,864
T25 Wichanee Meechai -1 72 67 75 69 283 $31,864
T25 Patty Tavatanakit -1 70 74 67 72 283 $31,864
T25 Chanettee Wannasaen -1 65 73 73 72 283 $31,864
T25 Ayaka Furue -1 74 69 67 73 283 $31,864
T25 Ally Ewing -1 72 68 70 73 283 $31,864
T25 Grace Kim -1 64 66 76 77 283 $31,864
T32 Kristen Gillman E 71 71 73 69 284 $24,011
T32 Isabella Fierro E 77 67 69 71 284 $24,011
T32 Yealimi Noh E 72 71 70 71 284 $24,011
T32 Jenny Shin E 73 68 72 71 284 $24,011
T32 Paula Reto E 70 71 71 72 284 $24,011
T32 Sei Young Kim E 65 73 74 72 284 $24,011
T32 Rose Zhang E 69 69 73 73 284 $24,011
T39 Jeongeun Lee5 1 69 72 75 69 285 $17,644
T39 Mi Hyang Lee 1 74 67 74 70 285 $17,644
T39 Lauren Coughlin 1 70 72 72 71 285 $17,644
T39 Allisen Corpuz 1 73 70 70 72 285 $17,644
T39 Alison Lee 1 74 68 71 72 285 $17,644
T39 Cydney Clanton 1 73 70 69 73 285 $17,644
T39 Gemma Dryburgh 1 68 74 70 73 285 $17,644
T39 Sarah Kemp 1 71 69 71 74 285 $17,644
T47 Stephanie Meadow 2 72 72 74 68 286 $12,638
T47 Alexa Pano 2 70 74 73 69 286 $12,638
T47 Jennifer Chang 2 71 72 74 69 286 $12,638
T47 Hee Young Park 2 72 71 73 70 286 $12,638
T47 Hyo Joo Kim 2 74 70 71 71 286 $12,638
T47 Megan Khang 2 71 73 71 71 286 $12,638
T47 A Lim Kim 2 71 72 72 71 286 $12,638
T47 Jiwon Jeon 2 71 73 69 73 286 $12,638
T47 Auston Kim 2 66 71 76 73 286 $12,638
T47 Xiyu Lin 2 71 72 69 74 286 $12,638
T57 Jenny Coleman 3 70 73 73 71 287 $9,909
T57 Caroline Masson 3 69 73 73 72 287 $9,909
T57 Carlota Ciganda 3 69 75 70 73 287 $9,909
T57 Karis Davidson 3 69 71 70 77 287 $9,909
T61 Amy Yang 4 67 75 77 69 288 $8,787
T61 Elizabeth Szokol 4 69 74 74 71 288 $8,787
T61 Alexandra Forsterling 4 72 71 73 72 288 $8,787
T61 Eun-Hee Ji 4 75 69 70 74 288 $8,787
T61 Haeji Kang 4 69 74 69 76 288 $8,787
T66 Sarah Schmelzel 5 71 73 73 72 289 $8,039
T66 Aditi Ashok 5 73 70 72 74 289 $8,039
T66 Yu Jin Sung 5 71 71 72 75 289 $8,039
T69 Mina Harigae 6 72 72 75 71 290 $7,455
T69 Polly Mack 6 69 72 75 74 290 $7,455
T69 Liqi Zeng 6 71 71 73 75 290 $7,455
T69 Jasmine Suwannapura 6 70 74 70 76 290 $7,455
73 Hinako Shibuno 7 74 69 77 71 291 $7,198
T74 Roberta Liti 8 73 70 75 74 292 $7,061
T74 Bianca Pagdanganan 8 67 73 77 75 292 $7,061
T76 Linnea Strom 9 71 72 73 77 293 $6,886
T76 Lucy Li 9 70 71 74 78 293 $6,886
78 Jaravee Boonchant 10 71 73 77 73 294 $6,754
79 Olivia Cowan 15 72 72 76 79 299 $6,669

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.