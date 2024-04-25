2024 JM Eagle LA Championship purse, winner's share, LPGA Tour prize money payout
2024 JM Eagle LA Championship purse, winner’s share, LPGA Tour prize money payout

April 25, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship purse is set for $3.75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $562,500 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship field is headed by Brooke Henderson, Hannah Green, Jin Young Ko and more of the best players in the world.

This is the 10th event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule. This event features the biggest purse of the season outside of the five majors and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

With 144 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour, including in the major championships they run.

The event is played this year at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 JM Eagle LA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $562,500
2 $353,721
3 $256,599
4 $198,499
5 $159,769
6 $130,721
7 $109,419
8 $95,863
9 $86,179
10 $78,433
11 $72,621
12 $67,779
13 $63,519
14 $59,646
15 $56,160
16 $53,061
17 $50,353
18 $48,028
19 $46,091
20 $44,541
21 $42,994
22 $41,443
23 $39,896
24 $38,344
25 $36,990
26 $35,636
27 $34,277
28 $32,921
29 $31,566
30 $30,405
31 $29,241
32 $28,080
33 $26,919
34 $25,755
35 $24,789
36 $23,820
37 $22,854
38 $21,883
39 $20,914
40 $20,141
41 $19,367
42 $18,594
43 $17,816
44 $17,042
45 $16,461
46 $15,879
47 $15,298
48 $14,717
49 $14,136
50 $13,556
51 $13,170
52 $12,782
53 $12,392
54 $12,009
55 $11,619
56 $11,231
57 $10,845
58 $10,457
59 $10,071
60 $9,684
61 $9,491
62 $9,294
63 $9,103
64 $8,910
65 $8,713

2024 JM Eagle LA Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship purse?

The 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship purse is $3.75 million.

How much is the 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship winner's share?

The 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship winner's share is $562,500.

What is the 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship field size?

The 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship field features 144 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship?

There is a 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties at the 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship.

