2024 JM Eagle LA Championship purse, winner’s share, LPGA Tour prize money payout

The 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship purse is set for $3.75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $562,500 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship field is headed by Brooke Henderson, Hannah Green, Jin Young Ko and more of the best players in the world.

This is the 10th event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule. This event features the biggest purse of the season outside of the five majors and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

With 144 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour, including in the major championships they run.

The event is played this year at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 JM Eagle LA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $562,500 2 $353,721 3 $256,599 4 $198,499 5 $159,769 6 $130,721 7 $109,419 8 $95,863 9 $86,179 10 $78,433 11 $72,621 12 $67,779 13 $63,519 14 $59,646 15 $56,160 16 $53,061 17 $50,353 18 $48,028 19 $46,091 20 $44,541 21 $42,994 22 $41,443 23 $39,896 24 $38,344 25 $36,990 26 $35,636 27 $34,277 28 $32,921 29 $31,566 30 $30,405 31 $29,241 32 $28,080 33 $26,919 34 $25,755 35 $24,789 36 $23,820 37 $22,854 38 $21,883 39 $20,914 40 $20,141 41 $19,367 42 $18,594 43 $17,816 44 $17,042 45 $16,461 46 $15,879 47 $15,298 48 $14,717 49 $14,136 50 $13,556 51 $13,170 52 $12,782 53 $12,392 54 $12,009 55 $11,619 56 $11,231 57 $10,845 58 $10,457 59 $10,071 60 $9,684 61 $9,491 62 $9,294 63 $9,103 64 $8,910 65 $8,713

2024 JM Eagle LA Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship purse? The 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship purse is $3.75 million.

How much is the 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship winner's share? The 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship winner's share is $562,500.

What is the 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship field size? The 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship field features 144 players.