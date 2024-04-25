2024 ISPS Handa Championship purse, winner’s share, DP World Tour prize money payout

The 2024 ISPS Handa Championship purse is $2.25 million, with the winner's share at $382,500 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 ISPS Handa Championship field is headed by Matthieu Pavon, Dylan Frittelli and Keita Nakajima, as well as more of the world's best players.

The ISPS Handa Championship is the 18th event of the year on the 2024 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Taiheiyo Club's Gotemba Course in Gotemba, Japan.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 20.7 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 500 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

2024 ISPS Handa Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $382,500 2 $247,500 3 $140,850 4 $112,500 5 $95,400 6 $78,750 7 $67,500 8 $56,250 9 $50,400 10 $45,000 11 $41,400 12 $38,700 13 $36,225 14 $34,425 15 $33,075 16 $31,725 17 $30,375 18 $29,025 19 $27,900 20 $27,000 21 $26,100 22 $25,425 23 $24,750 24 $24,075 25 $23,400 26 $22,725 27 $22,050 28 $21,375 29 $20,700 30 $20,025 31 $19,350 32 $18,675 33 $18,000 34 $17,325 35 $16,650 36 $15,975 37 $15,525 38 $15,075 39 $14,625 40 $14,175 41 $13,725 42 $13,275 43 $12,825 44 $12,375 45 $11,925 46 $11,475 47 $11,025 48 $10,575 49 $10,125 50 $9,675 51 $9,225 52 $8,775 53 $8,325 54 $7,875 55 $7,650 56 $7,425 57 $7,200 58 $6,975 59 $6,750 60 $6,525 61 $6,300 62 $6,075 63 $5,850 64 $5,625 65 $5,400

2024 ISPS Handa Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 ISPS Handa Championship purse? The 2024 ISPS Handa Championship purse is $2.25 million.

How much is the 2024 ISPS Handa Championship winner's share? The 2024 ISPS Handa Championship winner's share is $382,500.

What is the 2024 ISPS Handa Championship field size? The 2024 ISPS Handa Championship field features 144 players.