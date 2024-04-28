2024 ISPS Handa Championship Japan final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 ISPS Handa Championship Japan final leaderboard is headed by winner Yuto Katsuragawa, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Taiheiyo Club's Gotemba Course in Gotemba, Japan.

Katsuragawa won on the DP World Tour for the first time after winning the 72-hole event by three shots on 17-under 263.

Sebastian Söderberg finished alone in second place, two shots clear of Marcel Schneider, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ivan Cantero and Ryosuke Kinoshita

Katsuragawa won the €356,625.02 winner's share of the $2,250,000 purse.

ISPS Handa Championship Japan recap notes

Katsuragawa earned 20.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 68 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the 18th completed event of the season.

Katsuragawa earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Volvo China Open.

2024 ISPS Handa Championship Japan final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

