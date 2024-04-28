2024 ISPS Handa Championship Japan final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won
April 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Yuto Katsuragawa GOTEMBA, JAPAN - APRIL 28: Yuto Katsuragawa of Japan poses with the winner's trophy and jacket after winning the ISPS Handa - Championship at Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course on April 28, 2024 in Gotemba, Shizuoka, Japan. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
The 2024 ISPS Handa Championship Japan final leaderboard is headed by winner Yuto Katsuragawa, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Taiheiyo Club's Gotemba Course in Gotemba, Japan.

Katsuragawa won on the DP World Tour for the first time after winning the 72-hole event by three shots on 17-under 263.

Sebastian Söderberg finished alone in second place, two shots clear of Marcel Schneider, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ivan Cantero and Ryosuke Kinoshita

Katsuragawa won the €356,625.02 winner's share of the $2,250,000 purse.

ISPS Handa Championship Japan recap notes

Katsuragawa earned 20.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 68 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the 18th completed event of the season.

Katsuragawa earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Volvo China Open.

2024 ISPS Handa Championship Japan final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Yuto Katsuragawa -17 70 65 65 63 263 €356,625.02
2 Sebastian Söderberg -14 66 64 69 67 266 €230,757.37
T3 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -12 68 67 68 65 268 €99,855.01
T3 Ivan Cantero -12 70 66 64 68 268 €99,855.01
T3 Ryosuke Kinoshita -12 66 67 66 69 268 €99,855.01
T3 Marcel Schneider -12 67 67 66 68 268 €99,855.01
T7 Masahiro Kawamura -11 66 68 66 69 269 €51,081.29
T7 Tom Mckibbin -11 69 64 71 65 269 €51,081.29
T7 Yuta Sugiura -11 68 67 65 69 269 €51,081.29
T7 Tom Vaillant -11 67 65 67 70 269 €51,081.29
T11 Manuel Elvira -10 68 67 66 69 270 €32,755.56
T11 Daniel Hillier -10 68 67 67 68 270 €32,755.56
T11 Shugo Imahira -10 67 70 67 66 270 €32,755.56
T11 Takumi Kanaya -10 68 67 67 68 270 €32,755.56
T11 Jeong Weon Ko -10 65 71 65 69 270 €32,755.56
T11 James Morrison -10 68 67 69 66 270 €32,755.56
T11 Keita Nakajima -10 66 68 65 71 270 €32,755.56
T18 Joel Girrbach -9 67 68 65 71 271 €24,893.83
T18 Casey Jarvis -9 66 67 64 74 271 €24,893.83
T18 Haotong Li -9 66 69 64 72 271 €24,893.83
T18 Taihei Sato -9 68 62 70 71 271 €24,893.83
T18 Matthew Southgate -9 67 65 68 71 271 €24,893.83
T18 Brandon Stone -9 69 68 68 66 271 €24,893.83
T24 Alejandro Del Rey -8 66 69 67 70 272 €20,873.05
T24 Antoine Rozner -8 70 65 71 66 272 €20,873.05
T24 Taiga Semikawa -8 69 68 65 70 272 €20,873.05
T24 Jordan Smith -8 68 69 68 67 272 €20,873.05
T24 Bernd Wiesberger -8 71 66 67 68 272 €20,873.05
T24 Taiki Yoshida -8 65 68 71 68 272 €20,873.05
T30 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -7 69 67 68 69 273 €17,097.02
T30 Julien Brun -7 67 68 68 70 273 €17,097.02
T30 Takahiro Hataji -7 72 63 73 65 273 €17,097.02
T30 Adrian Otaegui -7 67 69 68 69 273 €17,097.02
T30 Matthieu Pavon -7 68 68 64 73 273 €17,097.02
T30 Richie Ramsay -7 67 68 67 71 273 €17,097.02
T36 Sam Bairstow -6 66 64 71 73 274 €13,845.44
T36 Jacques Kruyswijk -6 68 66 70 70 274 €13,845.44
T36 Zander Lombard -6 70 67 71 66 274 €13,845.44
T36 Yannik Paul -6 65 65 68 76 274 €13,845.44
T36 Taisei Shimizu -6 65 72 68 69 274 €13,845.44
T36 Younghan Song -6 67 67 70 70 274 €13,845.44
T42 Filippo Celli -5 67 68 69 71 275 €10,908.53
T42 Kazuki Higa -5 69 67 70 69 275 €10,908.53
T42 Scott Jamieson -5 69 67 69 70 275 €10,908.53
T42 Naoyuki Kataoka -5 68 67 69 71 275 €10,908.53
T42 Francesco Laporta -5 67 68 71 69 275 €10,908.53
T42 Taichi Nabetani -5 71 65 71 68 275 €10,908.53
T42 Shaun Norris -5 70 65 67 73 275 €10,908.53
T42 Matthias Schwab -5 71 66 71 67 275 €10,908.53
T50 Will Enefer -4 70 63 68 75 276 €8,600.96
T50 Taiga Nagano -4 66 68 69 73 276 €8,600.96
T50 Tomoharu Otsuki -4 69 68 71 68 276 €8,600.96
T53 Kensei Hirata -3 69 66 70 72 277 €7,412.21
T53 Guntaek Koh -3 69 68 72 68 277 €7,412.21
T53 Kaito Onishi -3 68 67 71 71 277 €7,412.21
T56 Jens Dantorp -2 68 67 72 71 278 €6,608.05
T56 Angel Hidalgo -2 70 67 72 69 278 €6,608.05
T56 Calum Hill -2 69 68 70 71 278 €6,608.05
T56 Koshiro Maeda -2 67 69 68 74 278 €6,608.05
T60 Ewen Ferguson -1 68 69 69 73 279 €5,768.93
T60 Tom Lewis -1 70 67 71 71 279 €5,768.93
T60 Joost Luiten -1 69 68 71 71 279 €5,768.93
T60 Lorenzo Scalise -1 70 67 73 69 279 €5,768.93
T64 Tomoyo Ikemura E 65 71 72 72 280 €5,139.60
T64 Mike Lorenzo-Vera E 69 68 71 72 280 €5,139.60
T66 Yuki Inamori 1 66 71 73 71 281 €4,720.04
T66 Yuta Kinoshita 1 67 67 70 77 281 €4,720.04
68 Hiroshi Iwata 6 69 68 75 74 286 €4,405.37

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

