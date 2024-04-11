2024 Masters Tournament Friday first-round resumption: Start time, how to watch on ESPN TV, streaming schedule

The 2024 Masters first round was been delayed by weather and its finish postponed to Friday at Augusta National Golf Club, meaning the participants who didn't complete the first round on Thursday have a long day on tap.

The resumption of the first round of the 2024 Masters is set to begin from Augusta National at 7:50 a.m. Eastern time on Monday in Georgia.

There are 27 of the 89 players that make up the 2024 Masters Tournament field that need to finish their first round on Friday, and those players need to finish anywhere from one to eight holes to get to the finish.

The second round will begin at 8 a.m. as the last groups complete their first round, with a modest break to eat, recover and prepare to play Round 2. The players who finish their first round last have a short turnaround time, as they have the first-wave second-round tee times.

2024 Masters Monday TV schedule, times, channels

ESPN will broadcast the finish to the first round, with the resumption of coverage starting from 8 a.m. Eastern time.

ESPN will carry the coverage until the first round is complete, expected to be around 10 a.m. Then they will take a break on linear TV until the scheduled second-round coverage starts at 3 p.m. Eastern.

2024 Masters streaming schedule: How to watch online on Monday

ESPN's Masters TV coverage can be streamed online. Fans can watch the Masters broadcast on ESPN+ and Masters.com starting at 8 a.m. Eastern.

Masters streaming coverage will resume at the same time, available on ESPN+ and Masters.com.

2024 Masters format

The 2024 Masters will be played to through the first two rounds, whenever they are completed -- which is hopefully Friday evening. Whenever the second round is completed, a cut will be made to the top 50 players and ties. Those players will make up the weekend field at Augusta National and continue on for a chance to win the green jacket and the title of Masters Tournament champion.